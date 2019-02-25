Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sanofi    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sanofi : Reports Positive Results in Phase 3 Trials of Dupixent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 01:26pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Sanofi (SNY) on Monday reported positive results from a Phase 3 trial of Dupixent, a treatment for patients suffering from severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

The condition causes severe swelling of the sinus cavities, and may lead to pain, breathing difficulties and a loss of taste and smell.

The company said the two trials, SINUS-24 and SINUS-52, demonstrated Dupixent, or dupilumab, significantly reduced chronic sinus disease. When added to the standard of care nasal spray, the treatment improved nasal polyp size, nasal congestion severity, chronic sinus disease, sense of smell and co-morbid asthma outcomes, Sanofi said.

Overall, rates of adverse events were generally similar between the Dupixent-treated group and placebo, the company said.

-Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SANOFI 0.04% 72.77 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
SANOFI 0.23% 72.74 Real-time Quote.-4.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANOFI
01:26pSANOFI : Reports Positive Results in Phase 3 Trials of Dupixent
DJ
12:46pSANOFI : Positive results presented from two Phase 3 trials of Dupixent® (dupilu..
AQ
09:47aPRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA : Announces the Acceptance of Data from Phase 2 Pemphigus Vu..
AQ
03:34aSANOFI : Temporary disruption in Sanofis valproate production; says not related ..
AQ
02/20SANOFI AVENTIS : Board of directors meeting of Sanofi - Aventis Pakistan Limited
AQ
02/19SANOFI : Philippines revokes registration of world's first dengue vaccine
AQ
02/19SANOFI : Philippines revokes Sanofi's product licence for dengue vaccine
RE
02/19SANOFI : Pasteur appeals Philippines revocation of Dengvaxia's certificate of pr..
AQ
02/18Pediatric healthcare market is expected to grow swiftly due to increasing tec..
AQ
02/18REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : U.s. and eu patent office decisions invalidate amgen..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 36 145 M
EBIT 2019 9 183 M
Net income 2019 5 244 M
Debt 2019 15 151 M
Yield 2019 4,39%
P/E ratio 2019 16,67
P/E ratio 2020 14,82
EV / Sales 2019 2,92x
EV / Sales 2020 2,69x
Capitalization 90 530 M
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 83,4 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Brandicourt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Weinberg Chairman
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ameet Nathwani Executive Vice President-Medical Affairs
John C. Reed Head-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI-4.08%102 610
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.85%363 785
PFIZER-1.58%249 168
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.89%238 335
NOVARTIS8.12%231 565
MERCK AND COMPANY5.71%210 032
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.