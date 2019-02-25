Sanofi : Reports Positive Results in Phase 3 Trials of Dupixent

By Stephen Nakrosis



Sanofi (SNY) on Monday reported positive results from a Phase 3 trial of Dupixent, a treatment for patients suffering from severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

The condition causes severe swelling of the sinus cavities, and may lead to pain, breathing difficulties and a loss of taste and smell.

The company said the two trials, SINUS-24 and SINUS-52, demonstrated Dupixent, or dupilumab, significantly reduced chronic sinus disease. When added to the standard of care nasal spray, the treatment improved nasal polyp size, nasal congestion severity, chronic sinus disease, sense of smell and co-morbid asthma outcomes, Sanofi said.

Overall, rates of adverse events were generally similar between the Dupixent-treated group and placebo, the company said.

