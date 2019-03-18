Sanofi : Working on CEO Succession Plan -Reuters

--French drugmaker Sanofi has started work on finding its next chief executive, Reuters reports Monday.

--Current CEO Olivier Brandicourt is working with the company on the succession plans, the report said.

--Sanofi has an age limit of 65 for its CEO position, and Mr. Brandicourt will reach that age in February of 2021, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sanofi-management-exclusive/exclusive-sanofi-says-working-at-hiring-a-new-ceo-idUSKCN1QZ1V3?il=0

