Sanofi : on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2011 -- Data Talk

Sanofi Sponsored ADR (SNY) is currently at $44.25, up $2.34 or 5.58%

-- Would be highest close since April 1, 2019, when it closed at $44.30

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 27, 2011, when it rose 5.82%

-- Earlier Friday, Sanofi said that Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt will retire and that he will be replaced by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis AG's Paul Hudson

-- Citi analysts said the move should provoke a positive market reaction

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 9.45% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since March 15, 2019, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best five-day stretch since the five days ending July 16, 2015 when it rose 9.74%

-- Up 9.45% month-to-date

-- Up 1.94% year-to-date

-- Up 13.49% from 52 weeks ago (June 8, 2018), when it closed at $38.99

-- Down 2.94% from its 52-week closing high of $45.59 on Nov. 9, 2018

-- Traded as high as $44.73; highest intraday level since March 21, 2019, when it hit $45.49

-- Up 6.73% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since May 10, 2010, when it rose as much as 7.67%

All data as of 2:07:03 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet