Sanofi

SANOFI

(SAN)
News 
Sanofi : raises annual outlook as Regeneron stake sale boosts second quarter

07/29/2020 | 02:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sanofi is seen at the company's research and production centre in Vitry-sur-Seine,

Sanofi raised its 2020 outlook after the drugmaker posted strong second-quarter numbers, helped by cost cuts and the sale of most of its 20.6% stake in U.S. rival Regeneron, although sales were hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The French drugmaker said it was now targeting earnings per share to grow between 6% and 7% this year, up from 5%.

Net income in the second quarter was up 5.6% at constant exchange rates to 1.6 billion euros (1.45 billion pounds), while revenue was down 3.4% at 8.2 billion euros.

Revenue from vaccines was down 6.8% as a result of the lockdown imposed by several countries to tamp down the spread of the virus. Revenue from the consumer healthcare unit, which includes pain killers and paracetamol, was down 8%.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS -1.00% 631 Delayed Quote.68.05%
SANOFI 0.43% 89.5 Real-time Quote.-0.13%
