Sanofi's Dupixent Shows Positive Headline Results in Two Phase 3 Studies

Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dupixent has met all primary and secondary endpoints in two phase 3 placebo-controlled trials, Sanofi said Tuesday.

The trials were for adults with inadequately-controlled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

At 24 weeks, patients in the two studies treated with the drug experienced a 51% and 57% improvement in nasal congestion respectively, a primary endpoint, compared with 15% and 19% with nasal spray alone, or with the placebo, the company said.

Dupixent also met all secondary endpoints in both trials, including reducing the need for surgery, Sanofi said.

