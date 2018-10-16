Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sanofi    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI (SAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sanofi's Dupixent Shows Positive Headline Results in Two Phase 3 Studies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 07:30am CEST

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dupixent has met all primary and secondary endpoints in two phase 3 placebo-controlled trials, Sanofi said Tuesday.

The trials were for adults with inadequately-controlled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

At 24 weeks, patients in the two studies treated with the drug experienced a 51% and 57% improvement in nasal congestion respectively, a primary endpoint, compared with 15% and 19% with nasal spray alone, or with the placebo, the company said.

Dupixent also met all secondary endpoints in both trials, including reducing the need for surgery, Sanofi said.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS -1.72% 377.55 Delayed Quote.2.18%
SANOFI 2.05% 75.29 Real-time Quote.4.79%
SANOFI -0.65% 75.06 Delayed Quote.4.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANOFI
07:30aSanofi's Dupixent Shows Positive Headline Results in Two Phase 3 Studies
DJ
07:01aSANOFI : Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive topline results in two Phase 3 tr..
GL
07:01aSANOFI : Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive topline results in two Phase 3 tr..
AQ
10/15AstraZeneca will keep UK investment freeze if no Brexit clarity
RE
10/15SANOFI : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
10/15SANOFI : Disclosure of trading in own shares
AQ
10/15AstraZeneca will keep UK investment freeze if no Brexit clarity
RE
10/15Novo Nordisk hires AstraZeneca executive to revive struggling biopharma unit
RE
10/13SANOFI : Philippines' 'highly politicized' response to Dengvaxia mess erodes pub..
AQ
10/10HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Ventures participates in a $19 million round for Click T..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/15Aimmune teams up with Regeneron and Sanofi in mid-stage peanut allergy study;.. 
10/15Healthcare 16-24% Target Net Gains Pace WallStars For October 
10/15Sanofi eyeing large campus in Cambridge, MA 
10/13STOCKS TO WATCH : Was That A Speed Bump? 
10/12Merck bails on Lantus biosimilar 
STOCK PICK
At a crossroads
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 35 046 M
EBIT 2018 8 389 M
Net income 2018 4 995 M
Debt 2018 16 265 M
Yield 2018 3,99%
P/E ratio 2018 18,22
P/E ratio 2019 16,97
EV / Sales 2018 3,15x
EV / Sales 2019 3,05x
Capitalization 94 245 M
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 80,0 €
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Brandicourt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Weinberg Chairman
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ameet Nathwani Executive Vice President-Medical Affairs
John C. Reed Head-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI4.79%109 037
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.13%359 060
PFIZER19.05%250 957
NOVARTIS-0.49%211 413
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.44%204 875
MERCK AND COMPANY23.44%181 832
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.