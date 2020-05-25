Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sanofi    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sanofi : to Sell Equity Investment in Regeneron

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

By Kim Richters

Sanofi SA said Monday that it plans to sell its equity investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. via a registered public offering and a related share repurchase by Regeneron.

The French pharmaceutical company said Regeneron agreed to buy back $5 billion of its stock from Sanofi, subject to the completion of the public offering.

Sanofi currently holds 23.2 million shares of Regeneron's common stock, or around 20.6% its share capital. After the offering and repurchase, Sanofi will hold 400,000 shares in Regeneron.

The transactions won't affect the collaboration between the companies, Sanofi said.

After closing the deal, Sanofi expects its earnings per share to grow by around 5% in 2020 at constant exchange rate compared with a restated figure of EUR5.64 for 2019.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 1.60% 569.91 Delayed Quote.51.78%
SANOFI 0.93% 87.67 Real-time Quote.-3.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SANOFI
01:35pSANOFI : to Sell Equity Investment in Regeneron
DJ
12:45pSanofi intends to sell its equity investment in Regeneron; confirms no change..
GL
11:33aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Dupixent Eosinophilic Esophagitis Trial Meets Both C..
AQ
05/22Dupixent® (dupilumab) eosinophilic esophagitis trial meets both co-primary en..
GL
05/22SANOFI : Regeneron See Positive Results From Dupixent Phase 3 Trial
DJ
05/22TAKE FIVE : Coronavirus vaccine race is on
RE
05/21U.S. secures 300 million doses of potential AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
RE
05/21Correction to the Drug Pricing Article
DJ
05/21U.S. to Invest $1.2 Billion to Secure Potential Coronavirus Vaccine From Astr..
DJ
05/21Coronavirus Revives Debate Over Drug Pricing
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 37 500 M
EBIT 2020 10 130 M
Net income 2020 5 421 M
Debt 2020 14 791 M
Yield 2020 3,72%
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,30x
EV / Sales2021 3,10x
Capitalization 109 B
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 104,43 €
Last Close Price 86,86 €
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Weinberg Chairman
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ameet Nathwani Chief Medical & Digital Officer
John C. Reed EVP & Global Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI-3.08%118 529
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.03%380 356
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.48%303 907
PFIZER, INC.-4.29%208 306
MERCK & CO., INC.-16.03%192 766
NOVARTIS AG-10.58%186 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group