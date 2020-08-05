Log in
U.S. to pay $1 billion for 100 million doses of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine candidate

08/05/2020 | 11:15am EDT
Johnson and Johnson logo is seen at an office building in Singapore

The United States government will pay Johnson & Johnson over $1 billion for 100 million doses of its potential coronavirus vaccine, as it stocks up on vaccine and drugs in an attempt to tame the pandemic.

The latest contract is priced at roughly $10 per vaccine dose produced by J&J, or around $14.50 per dose, including a previous $456 million the U.S. government promised to J&J for vaccine development in March. That compares with the $19.50 per dose that the U.S. is paying for the vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and German biotech BioNTech SE.

J&J is studying both one and two-dose regimens of its vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech's candidate would require two doses per person treated. The drugmaker said on Wednesday it would deliver the vaccine to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) on a not-for-profit basis to be used after approval or emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The U.S. government may also purchase an additional 200 million doses under a subsequent agreement. J&J did not disclose that deal's value.

As the race for vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 intensifies, the U.S. government has been signing deals to buy them through its Operation Warp Speed program. Other drugmakers who have signed deals include Sanofi SA and Regeneron Inc.

This is J&J's first deal to supply its investigational vaccine to a country. Talks are underway with the European Union, but no deal has yet been reached.

J&J's investigational vaccine is currently being tested on healthy volunteers in the United States and Belgium in an early-stage study.

There are currently no approved vaccines for COVID-19. More than 20 are in clinical trials.

Shares of J&J were up around 1 percent in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(This story corrects size of previous deal with BARDA in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Michael Erman in Maplewood, New Jersey, Shariq Khan in Bengaluru and Josephine Mason; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jonathan Oatis)

By Michael Erman
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -3.92% 79.905 Delayed Quote.145.48%
PFIZER LIMITED 1.04% 4421.95 End-of-day quote.4.68%
PFIZER, INC. -0.21% 38.3601 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
SANOFI -1.12% 87.24 Real-time Quote.-1.57%
