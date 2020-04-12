Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sanofi    SNY

SANOFI

(SNY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sanofi - SNY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/12/2020 | 02:33pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors Sanofi SA ("Sanofi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SNY).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sanofi and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On April 1, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") issued a voluntary recall of Sanofi's Zantac product, a prescription and over-the-counter heartburn drug.  Specifically, the FDA cited findings that the amount of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), believed to be a carcinogen when ingested at higher levels, in Zantac increases over time and when the drug is stored at higher than room temperatures.  On this news, Sanofi's stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-sanofi---sny-301039112.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SANOFI
04/10SANOFI : to Donate Supplies of Drug Touted as Potential Coronavirus Treatment
DJ
04/10THE LATEST : Russia to use virus treatment in pneumonia cases
AQ
04/10COVID-19 :   Sanofi to donate 100 million doses of hydroxychloroquine across 50 ..
GL
04/09SANOFI : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
04/09Regeneron and Zai Lab Announce Regional Strategic Collaboration for REGN1979
AQ
04/08Centerview turns to Matthieu Pigasse to lead new Paris hub
RE
04/08Centerview turns to Matthieu Pigasse to lead new Paris hub
RE
04/07Investors await data on coronavirus drugs as market rally builds
RE
04/07SANOFI : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04/07REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Finalizes Praluent Restructuring and Updates Account..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group