--Sanofi SA is looking at potential U.S. biotech acquisitions as it seeks to expand its work in multiple sclerosis and immune disorders, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--One of the targets being studied by the French company is Pricipia Biopharma Inc., Bloomberg reports.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2CF0OYj

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com