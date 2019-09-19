Log in
SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA

(SNK)
Sanok Rubber : Responsibility Structure for Members of the Management Board

09/19/2019 | 09:32am EDT

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY OF MANAGEMENT BOARD MEMBERS SANOK RUBBER COMPANY S.A.

CEO

Managing Director

Strategy of the Capital Group

HR & Communication

Ownership supervision & Corporate Governance

Infrastructure & Medical Products

Vice-president of the

Vice-president of the

Management Board Member

Management Board

Management Board

Financial Director

Automotive Business & Powertrain

Business Development & IT

Systems Director

Systems Director

Mergers & Acquisition

Automotive & Powertrain Systems

Financial Strategy

IT Systems

Continuous improvement

Accounting & Taxes Policy

Investments

R&D

Insurance Policy

Rubber Compounds & Raw Materials

H&S

Technical Infrastructure

www.sanokrubber.pl

Disclaimer

Sanok Rubber Company SA published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 13:31:01 UTC
