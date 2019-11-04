Sanok Rubber Spólka Akcyjna : COMPANY S.A. at Agritechnica 2019 in Hanover

The international trade fair for agricultural technology Agritechnica 2019 (Hanover, Germany) will take place on 10-16.11.2019. Sanok Rubber Company SA takes part in it as an exhibitor of V-belts for agricultural machinery under the brand name 'Harvest Belts' at stand A38 Hall 17.

The exhibition is the largest agricultural event of its kind in the world, presenting the latest agricultural machinery and all products related to the agricultural sector.

We cordially invite you to visit us during the fair.