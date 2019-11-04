Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Sanok Rubber Company Spólka Akcyjna    SNK   PLSTLSK00016

SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SPÓLKA AKCYJNA

(SNK)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sanok Rubber Spólka Akcyjna : COMPANY S.A. at Agritechnica 2019 in Hanover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 04:45am EST

The international trade fair for agricultural technology Agritechnica 2019 (Hanover, Germany) will take place on 10-16.11.2019. Sanok Rubber Company SA takes part in it as an exhibitor of V-belts for agricultural machinery under the brand name 'Harvest Belts' at stand A38 Hall 17.

The exhibition is the largest agricultural event of its kind in the world, presenting the latest agricultural machinery and all products related to the agricultural sector.

We cordially invite you to visit us during the fair.

Disclaimer

Sanok Rubber Company SA published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 09:44:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SPÓLK
04:45aSANOK RUBBER SPÓLKA AKCYJNA : COMPANY S.A. at Agritechnica 2019 in Hanover
PU
10/25SANOK RUBBER SPÓLKA AKCYJNA : Official Opening of the Production Plant in Mexico
PU
10/22SANOK RUBBER SPÓLKA AKCYJNA : Company sa at scientific conference
PU
09/19SANOK RUBBER : Responsibility Structure for Members of the Management Board
PU
07/02SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SANOK RUBBER : at EIMA International 2018
PU
2018SANOK RUBBER : Extended Report for the third quarter of 2018 (Nowe okno)
PU
2018SANOK RUBBER : at EIMA International 2018
PU
2018SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SANOK RUBBER : The ordinary general meeting of shareholders
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 1 063 M
EBIT 2019 44,9 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 170 M
Yield 2019 5,18%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
Capitalization 519 M
Chart SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Duration : Period :
Sanok Rubber Company Spólka Akcyjna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SPÓLK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 24,65  PLN
Last Close Price 19,30  PLN
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piotr Szamburski Chairman-Management Board
Marek Lecki Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Dolega Director-Finance & Member-Management Board
Marcin Saramak Director-Business Development & IT Systems
Marta Rudnicka Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-20.25%136
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION9.20%29 929
MICHELIN28.26%22 225
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-7.63%5 851
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.--.--%5 126
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-4.55%3 995
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group