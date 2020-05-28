Sanok Rubber Spólka Akcyjna : THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
0
05/28/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
28.05.2020
28.05.2020
The Management Board of Sanok Rubber Company Spółka Akcyjna hereby summons an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 30, 2020
17.01.2020
17.01.2020
We would like to invite you to visit us on stand D92 during Pharmapack 2020 fair in Paris, France, from 5th till 6th February 2020. PARIS EXPO, Porte de Versailles - Hall 7.2, Stand: D92
04.11.2019
04.11.2019
The international trade fair for agricultural technology Agritechnica 2019 (Hanover, Germany) will take place on 10-16.11.2019. Sanok Rubber Company SA takes part in it as an exhibitor of V-belts for agricultural machinery under the brand name 'Harvest Belts' at stand A38 Hall 17.
25.10.2019
25.10.2019
On 22 October 2019 Sanok Rubber Company SA has officialy opened a production plant in San Louis Potosi, Mexico.
22.10.2019
22.10.2019
On 23-25 September Sanok Rubber Company SA participated in the Scientific Conference 'VEHICLE POWERTRAIN, COMPUTER MODELLING AND TECHNOLOGICAL DESIGN' which took place at The Jan Grodek State Vocational Academy in Sanok.
Sanok Rubber Company SA published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 19:15:00 UTC