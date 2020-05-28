Sanok Rubber Spólka Akcyjna : THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

28.05.2020 28.05.2020 The Management Board of Sanok Rubber Company Spółka Akcyjna hereby summons an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 30, 2020

17.01.2020 17.01.2020 We would like to invite you to visit us on stand D92 during Pharmapack 2020 fair in Paris, France, from 5th till 6th February 2020. PARIS EXPO, Porte de Versailles - Hall 7.2, Stand: D92

04.11.2019 04.11.2019 The international trade fair for agricultural technology Agritechnica 2019 (Hanover, Germany) will take place on 10-16.11.2019. Sanok Rubber Company SA takes part in it as an exhibitor of V-belts for agricultural machinery under the brand name 'Harvest Belts' at stand A38 Hall 17.

25.10.2019 25.10.2019 On 22 October 2019 Sanok Rubber Company SA has officialy opened a production plant in San Louis Potosi, Mexico.