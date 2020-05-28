Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Sanok Rubber Company Spólka Akcyjna    SNK   PLSTLSK00016

SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SPÓLKA AKCYJNA

(SNK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sanok Rubber Spólka Akcyjna : THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

05/28/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

  • 28.05.2020

    28.05.2020

    The Management Board of Sanok Rubber Company Spółka Akcyjna hereby summons an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 30, 2020

  • 17.01.2020

    17.01.2020

    We would like to invite you to visit us on stand D92 during Pharmapack 2020 fair in Paris, France, from 5th till 6th February 2020. PARIS EXPO, Porte de Versailles - Hall 7.2, Stand: D92

  • 04.11.2019

    04.11.2019

    The international trade fair for agricultural technology Agritechnica 2019 (Hanover, Germany) will take place on 10-16.11.2019. Sanok Rubber Company SA takes part in it as an exhibitor of V-belts for agricultural machinery under the brand name 'Harvest Belts' at stand A38 Hall 17.

  • 25.10.2019

    25.10.2019

    On 22 October 2019 Sanok Rubber Company SA has officialy opened a production plant in San Louis Potosi, Mexico.

  • 22.10.2019

    22.10.2019

    On 23-25 September Sanok Rubber Company SA participated in the Scientific Conference 'VEHICLE POWERTRAIN, COMPUTER MODELLING AND TECHNOLOGICAL DESIGN' which took place at The Jan Grodek State Vocational Academy in Sanok.

Disclaimer

Sanok Rubber Company SA published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 19:15:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 869 M 216 M 216 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 187 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 395 M 98,3 M 98,3 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Duration : Period :
Sanok Rubber Company Spólka Akcyjna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SPÓLK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,10 PLN
Last Close Price 14,20 PLN
Spread / Highest target 77,5%
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Piotr Szamburski Chairman-Management Board
Marek Lecki Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Dolega Director-Finance & Member-Management Board
Marcin Saramak Director-Business Development & IT Systems
Marta Rudnicka Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-26.42%95
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-13.39%23 025
MICHELIN SCA-14.10%18 363
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-25.64%4 197
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-18.66%3 669
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-15.37%3 304
