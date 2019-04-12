Sanoma Oyj : Minutes of the Annual General Meeting 2016 0 04/12/2019 | 09:38am EDT Send by mail :

Sanoma Corporation Minutes 1/2016 1 (8) Business ID 1524361-1 Unofficial translation 12 April 2016 Annual General Meeting Time 12 April 2016 at 14:00-15.44 Place Hall 101, the Conference Centre of Messukeskus, Helsinki, Expo and Convention Centre, Messuaukio 1, Helsinki Present Shareholders were present at the meeting, in person or represented by proxy, in accordance with the list of votes adopted at the meeting. In addition, the following members of the Board of Directors Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Anne Brunila, Antti Herlin, Mika Ihamuotila, Nils Ittonen, Denise Koopmans, Robin Langenskiöld, Rafaela Seppälä, and Kai Öistämö and the President and CEO and Board member Susan Duinhoven, Auditor in Charge Virpi Halonen, members of the Company's senior management, media representatives and meeting assistants, were present at the meeting. 1 Opening of the Meeting Antti Herlin, Chairman of the Board of Directors, opened the meeting and welcomed the shareholders and representatives to the Annual General Meeting of Sanoma Corporation. 2 Calling the Meeting to Order Riikka Rannikko, Attorney at Law, was elected as chairman of the Annual General Meeting and she invited Chief Legal Officer Merja Karhapää to keep the minutes. The chairman explained the procedures for handling the matters on the agenda for the meeting and noted that the audio and video of the meeting was recorded for the purposes of the meeting minutes. 3 Election of Persons to Scrutinise the Minutes and to Supervise the Counting of Votes Ulla Koski and Tero Virtanen were elected to scrutinise the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes. 4 Recording the Legality and quorum of the Meeting It was noted that according to the Articles of Association, notice to the General Meeting shall be published in at least one newspaper with wide circulation to be selected by the Board of Directors at the earliest three (3) months prior to the General Meeting Record Date laid down in chapter 4, section 2, subsection 2 of the Finnish Companies Act and at least three (3) weeks prior to the General Meeting. However the notice to a General Meeting shall be published at the latest nine (9) days prior to the General Meeting Record Date. It was noted that the notice of the meeting had been published in the daily newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on 19 March 2016. The notice of the meeting had also been published on the Company's website and by stock exchange release on 9 February 2016. It was noted that the Annual General Meeting had been convened in accordance with the Articles of Association and the regulations and that the meeting therefore was duly convened and constituted a quorum. The notice to the meeting was enclosed to the minutes (Appendix 1). #5047 Sanoma Corporation Minutes 2 (8) Business ID 1524361-1 Unofficial translation 5 Recording the Attendance at the Meeting and Adoption of the List of Votes A list of attendees at the beginning of the meeting and a list of votes represented at the meeting were presented. According to them 450 shareholders were present either in person, by legal representative or by proxy. It was noted that 107,100,022 shares and votes were represented at the beginning of the meeting, which constituted 65.78 per cent of all the shares and votes. It was noted that the list of votes will be adjusted to correspond to the actual attendance at the beginning of a possible vote. It was noted that the authorised representatives of certain nominee registered shareholders had provided voting instructions in advance. Tuuli Palokangas, the authorised representative of Nordea Bank Finland Plc, had informed that she represented multiple nominee registered shareholders and that she had provided the chairman with information concerning the shareholding and voting instructions of these shareholders. Those nominee registered shareholders represented by her did not demand a vote on the relevant agenda items, in respect of which the instruction was to oppose the proposed resolution or to abstain from taking part in the decision-making. It was noted that in case there were oppose votes without a counterproposal in items where the proposal cannot be opposed without counterproposal, these kinds of votes will not be formally taken into account as opposing votes. Eetu Tampio, the authorised representative of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB had similarly informed the voting instructions from the clients he represented and the preferred procedures to be followed. Also Petra Suvas, the authorised representative of Svenska Handelsbanken AB had similarly informed the voting instructions from the clients she represented and the preferred procedures to be followed. Tuuli Palokangas, Eetu Tampio and Petra Suvas were personally present at the meeting. It was noted that the summary lists with the voting instructions of the shareholders represented by Nordea Bank Finland Plc, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB and Svenska Handelsbanken AB indicating the relevant sections of the minutes were enclosed to the minutes as Appendices 2, 3 and 4. It was noted that the list of votes as at the beginning of the meeting was enclosed to the minutes as Appendix 5. 6 Presentation of the Financial Statements, the Report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor's Report for the Year 2015 The Financial Statements for the financial year 2015, consisting of the income statement, the balance sheet, the cash flow statement and notes to the financial statements of the Group and the Parent Company as well as the Board of Directors' Report, attached to them, were presented. It was noted that the Financial Statements of the Parent Company are prepared in accordance with Finnish Accounting Standards and that the Consolidated Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). It was noted that the Company's Financial Statements have been published according to the Finnish Securities Markets Act, and the Financial Statements had been available on the Company's website since 10 March 2016, in addition to which they were also available at the meeting. The Financial Statements documents were enclosed to the minutes as Appendix 6. Sanoma Corporation Minutes 3 (8) Business ID 1524361-1 Unofficial translation The Auditor's Report was presented and enclosed to the minutes as Appendix 7. The President and CEO Susan Duinhoven presented a review, in which she discussed the events of 2015 and the outlook for 2016. As a part of the President and CEO's presentation CFO Kim Ignatius gave more detailed presentation on financial result of 2015. 7 Adoption of the Financial Statements It was resolved to adopt the Financial Statements for the financial year 2015. 8 Resolution on the Use of the Profit Shown on the Balance Sheet and the Payment of Dividend It was noted that the distributable funds of the Parent Company according to the balance sheet of the Parent Company as at 31 December 2015 were EUR 407,694,675.75 of which the loss for the financial year 2015 is EUR 100,646,025.37. Including the fund for non-restricted equity of EUR 203,324,188.83 the distributable funds amounted to EUR 611,018,864.58 at 31 December 2015. It was noted that the Board of Directors had proposed to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share shall be paid from the distributable funds of the Parent Company to shareholders who on the record date of the dividend payment 14 April 2016 are recorded in the shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. According to the proposal, the dividend shall be paid on 21 April 2016. Furthermore, the Board of Directors had proposed that a sum of EUR 350,000.00 shall be reserved for charitable donations resolved upon by the Board of Directors. The proposal of the Board of Directors was enclosed to the minutes as Appendix 8. It was resolved in accordance with the proposal that dividend of EUR 0.10 per share shall be paid, a sum of EUR 350.000.00 shall be reserved for charitable donations resolved upon by the Board of Directors, and EUR 594,460,655.28 shall be left in the shareholders' equity and that the dividend be paid in accordance with the aforesaid. 9 Resolution on the Discharge of the Members of the Board of Directors and President and CEO from Liability It was noted that the discharge from liability for financial year 1 January-31 December 2015 concerned the following persons: Antti Herlin Chairman of the Board of Directors Sakari Tamminen Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors until 8.4.2015 Pekka Ala-Pietilä Member of the Board of Directors, Vice Chairman as of 8 April 2015 Annet Aris Member of the Board of Directors until 8 April 2015 Anne Brunila Member of the Board of Directors Mika Ihamuotila Member of the Board of Directors Nils Ittonen Member of the Board of Directors Robin Langenskiöld Member of the Board of Directors Rafaela Seppälä Member of the Board of Directors Kai Öistämö Member of the Board of Directors Susan Duinhoven Member of the Board Directors as of 8 April 2015 President and CEO as of 1 October 2015 Harri-Pekka Kaukonen President and CEO until 18 September 2015 Kim Ignatius President and CEO, acting 18 September- 30 September 2015 Sanoma Corporation Minutes 4 (8) Business ID 1524361-1 Unofficial translation It was resolved to discharge the above mentioned members of the Board of Directors and President and CEOs from liability for financial year 2015. 10 Resolution on the Remuneration of the Members of the Board of Directors It was resolved that the remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors remain unchanged with the exception that the President and CEO or a person serving the company under a full time employment or service agreement receives no fee for Board membership and that the monthly remuneration will be paid to the members of the Board of Directors to be elected for a term of office expiring at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2017 are as follows: Chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 8,500; Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 6,500; Other members of the Board of Directors, each EUR 5,500. In addition to that, those members of the Board of Directors who reside outside of Finland shall be paid EUR 1,000 per Board meeting where the member was present. The Chairmen of Board's Committees shall be paid EUR 2,000 per Committee meeting where the Chairman participated. The Committee members who reside outside of Finland shall be paid EUR 2,000 per Committee meeting where the member was present and EUR 1,000 per Committee meeting where the member participated. For other members of the Committees shall be paid EUR 1,000 per Committee meeting where the member participated. 11 Resolution on the Number of Members of the Board of Directors The current number of members of the Board of Directors is ten (10). It was noted that according to the Articles of Association the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be minimum five and maximum eleven. The number of members of the Board of Directors is currently ten. Members have been chosen so that the term of some members ends in 2016 and some in 2017 and 2018. It was noted that shareholders who represent over 10 per cent of the shares in the Company had proposed to the General Meeting that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be ten (10). It was resolved on the number of members of the Board of Directors in accordance with the proposal. 12 Election of Members of the Board of Directors It was noted that according to the Articles of Association the resigning members of the Board of Directors shall be elected at the General Meeting. The term of a member begins from the Annual General Meeting at which he or she has been elected, and expires at the closing of the third Annual General Meeting following the election. The Annual General Meeting can resolve that one-third of the members of the Board of Directors shall resign annually, according to their respective terms of office. Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Nils Ittonen, Rafaela Seppälä, and Kai Öistämö who were elected in the Annual General Meeting in 2014, and whose terms of office shall expire upon the Annual General Meeting in 2017, shall continue as the members of the Board of Directors as well as the members Susan Duinhoven, Denise Koopmans and Robin Langenskiöld whose term of office shall expire upon the Annual General Meeting in 2018. As the number of the members of the Board of Directors has been resolved to be ten, three new members of the Board of Directors should be elected to replace Anne Brunila, Antti Herlin and Mika Ihamuotila. According to the Articles of Association, the term of office for a member of the Board of Directors is three (3) years. Therefore, the term of office for the new members of the Sanoma Corporation Minutes 5 (8) Business ID 1524361-1 Unofficial translation Board of Directors to be elected shall expire at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2019. It was noted that shareholders who represent over 10 per cent of the shares in the Company had proposed to the General Meeting that the resigning members Anne Brunila, Antti Herlin and Mika Ihamuotila shall be re-elected as member of the Board of Directors for a term of office expiring at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2019. In addition, the above mentioned shareholders had proposed that Pekka Ala-Pietilä, be elected as the Chairman and Antti Herlin as the Vice Chairman of the Board. The persons have informed that they consent to the duty. It was resolved in accordance with the proposal that Anne Brunila, Antti Herlin and Mika Ihamuotila are elected as members of the Board of Directors for a term of office expiring at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2019. The following persons shall continue as the members of the Board of Directors: Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Nils Ittonen, Rafaela Seppälä, and Kai Öistämö, who were elected in the Annual General Meeting in 2014, and whose terms of office shall expire upon the Annual General Meeting in 2017, as well as Susan Duinhoven, Denise Koopmans and Robin Langenskiöld, who were elected in the Annual General Meeting in 2015, and whose terms of office shall expire upon the Annual General Meeting in 2018. It was resolved in accordance with the proposal that Pekka Ala-Pietilä is elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Antti Herlin is elected as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. The resigning chairman of the Board of Directors Antti Herlin introduced the new chairman of the Board Pekka Ala-Pietilä to the Annual General meeting and the new Chairman of the Board of Directors thanked Antti Herlin for his contribution as a chairman for the company. 13 Resolution on the Remuneration of the Auditors It was noted that the Board of Directors had, in accordance with the Board's Audit Committee's recommendation, proposed to the General Meeting that the remuneration of the auditors to be elected will be paid against invoice approved by the company. The proposal made based on the recommendation of the Board's Audit Committee was enclosed to the minutes as Appendix 9. It was resolved to pay the remuneration of the auditors against invoice approved by the company. 14 Election of Auditor It was noted that according to the Articles of Association an auditor authorised by the Central Chamber of Commerce shall be elected. During the previous financial year Authorised Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab with Virpi Halonen, Authorised Public Accountant, as Auditor in Charge, has acted as auditor of the Company. It was noted that the Board of Directors had, in accordance with the Board's Audit Committee's recommendation, proposed to the General Meeting that Authorised Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab be elected as auditor of the Company for a term of office expiring at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2017. KPMG Oy Ab has appointed Virpi Halonen, Authorised Public Accountant, as Auditor in Charge. The proposal made based on the recommendation of the Board's Audit Committee is in Appendix 10to the minutes. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

