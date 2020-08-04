Sanrio : First Quarter of FY ending 03/2021 Results Briefing
08/04/2020 | 03:02am EDT
Securities code
8136
First Quarter of FY ending 03/2021
Results Briefing
Aug. 4, 2020
Investor Relations Dept., Sanrio Co., Ltd.
TEL：+81-3-3779-8058 ir@sanrio.co.jp
3
1Q Results Summary for FY Ending 03/2021
Results for the 1Q of FY ending 03/2021
1Q of FY03/2021 Income Statement (Results and Comparison Y-O-Y )
Consolidated 1Q Results (FY03/2017 - FY03/2021)
Income Statements from 1Q of FY03/2017 to FY03/2021
Balance Sheets from 06/2016 - 06/2020
Breakdown by Segment
1Q of FY03/2021 Sales by Segment (Results and Comparison Y-O-Y)
1Q of FY03/2021 Operating Profit by Segment (Results and Comparison Y-O-Y)Overseas Sales and Operating Profit by Region/Country
1Q of FY03/2020 Overseas Sales by Region/Country (Results and Comparison Y-O-Y)
1Q of FY03/2020 Overseas Profit by Region/Country (Results and Comparison Y-O-Y)
15 Overseas Subsidiaries' Sales and Operating Profit (Local-currency based)
[1Q of FY03/2021 Results ( 01/2020 - 03/2020 )]
16 1Q of FY03/2021 Results: Currency Fluctuation Impacts (On Overseas Subsidiaries' Sales) Impact of Novel Coronavirus(COVID-19)
Store and theme park closings
Actions being taken at stores
Actions being taken at overseas subsidiaries
1Q Results Summary for FY Ending 03/2021
Overseas
- China business:
Due to the COVID-19, delays in delivery and payment happened. Struggled in business with
major licensees.
European business:
COVID-19 affected all regions. Billing and collection of minimum guarantee delayed. In UK subsidiary, which is in charge of Mr. Men Little Miss, the collaboration with Mc Donald's contributed the sales.
US business:
The sales could not cover the sales in the previous year from 45th anniversary of Hello Kitty related brand collaboration and cosmetic brand development.
Japan
Domestic
Licensing business:
The impact of COVID-19 has an impact on apparel and stationery in general.
Sales of anime-related content, public organizations, corporate campaigns, etc. helped the sales.
Retail and wholesale business:
Due to the impact of COVID-19, there was a sharp decrease in sales to inbound tourists, and temporary closure including shortening of business hours of directly managed stores and stores in department stores affected the sales.
Theme park business:
Sanrio Puroland was temporarily closed for the entire Q1 period. Harmony Land was restarted on June 8th, however there was an affection from rainy season.
- Extraordinary loss: Loss from the temporary closure of theme parks.
Others
Due to the temporary closure of theme parks and directly managed stores, we record 1,240
millions JPY as extraordinary loss.
Results for the 1Q of FY ending 03/2021
1Q of FY03/2021 Income Statement
(Result and Comparison Y-O-Y)
Extraordinary loss of 1.2 billion yen due to temporary closure of theme parks., etc.
Income tax refund amount of 800 million yen recorded in the US subsidiary.
[JPY million]
1Q FY03/2021
Comparison Y-O-Y
1Q FY03/2020
Increase
Change
results
results
(Decrease)
Y-O-Y(%)
Sales
7,289
13,379
(6,090)
(45.5)
Gross profit
4,520
8,623
(4,103)
(47.6)
SG&A expenses
5,698
7,929
(2,231)
(28.1)
Operating profit
(1,177)
694
(1,872)
－
Non-operating profit
178
250
(71)
(28.6)
Ordinary profit
(999)
944
(1,943)
－
Extraordinary profit
(992)
(1,018)
25
－
Earnings before taxes
(1,991)
(73)
(1,917)
－
◆Taxes and adjustments
(1,140)
208
(1,349)
－
Profit attributable
(858)
(291)
(567)
－
to owners of parent
Gross margin
62.0
64.5
(2.5)
Operating profit margin
－
5.2
－
Ordinary profit margin
－
7.1
－
Consolidated 1Q Results (FY03/2017 - FY03/2021)
[JPY million]
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
△500
△1,000
△1,500
FY03/
FY03/
FY03/
FY03/
FY03/
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
1Q
1Q
1Q
1Q
1Q
Operating profit
2,029
1,279
1,336
694
(1,177)
Ordinary profit
1,781
1,320
1,695
944
(999)
Net Profit Attributable
1,243
1,014
1,066
(291)
(858)
to Owners of Parent
Income Statements of 1Q from FY03/2017 to FY03/2021
[JPY million]
FY03/2017
FY03/2018
FY03/2019
FY03/2020
FY03/2021
1Q result
1Q result
1Q result
1Q result
1Q result
Sales
15,010
13,437
13,907
13,379
7,289
Ratio of licensing
42.3%
40.4%
39.1%
35.6%
46.5%
revenues
Gross profit
10,055
9,034
9,104
8,623
4,520
Operating profit
2,029
1,279
1,336
694
(1,177)
Ordinary profit
1,781
1,320
1,695
944
(999)
Profit attributable
1,243
1,014
1,066
(291)
(858)
to owners of parent
Operating profit margin
13.5%
9.5%
9.6%
5.2%
ー
Net profit margin
8.3%
7.6%
7.7%
ー
ー
Exchange rate
[JPY]
E U R
128.94
120.81
132.96
125.70
120.68
G B P
167.95
141.33
151.01
143.99
140.20
U S D
116.95
113.76
108.85
110.46
109.22
H K D
15.06
14.66
13.91
14.09
14.05
N T D
3.55
3.65
3.71
3.59
3.62
K R W
0.0985
0.0985
0.1020
0.0985
0.0915
C N Y
17.84
16.51
17.10
16.37
15.56
Balance Sheets from 06/2016 - 06/2020
[JPY million]
06/2016
06/2017
06/2018
06/2019
06/2020
I. Current assets
56,505
55,057
57,525
51,969
62,339
II. Noncurrent assets
46,272
44,499
40,402
38,890
36,165
Assets
Property, plant and equipment
18,372
18,314
16,299
16,742
15,647
Intangible assets
4,838
4,595
3,735
3,347
2,357
Investments and other assets
23,061
21,590
20,368
18,800
18,159
III. Deferred assets
69
48
43
25
28
Total assets
102,846
99,606
97,971
90,884
98,533
I. Current liabilities
22,900
26,369
24,337
21,148
29,857
assets
II. Noncurrent liabilities
30,166
22,710
22,041
18,841
25,313
Total liabilities
53,067
49,079
46,379
39,990
55,170
net
I. Shareholders' equity
55,434
54,893
55,207
55,197
49,929
II. Accumulated other
(5,983)
(4,573)
(3,852)
(4,598)
(6,899)
and
comprehensive income
III. Stock acquisition right
162
－
－
－
―
Liabilities
IV. Non controlling interests
165
205
237
295
332
Total net assets
49,779
50,526
51,592
50,894
43,362
Total liabilities and net
102,846
99,606
97,971
90,884
98,533
assets
Breakdown by Segment
1Q of FY03/2021 Sales by Segment
(Results and Comparison Y-O-Y)
[JPY million]
1Q FY03/2021
Comparison Y-O-Y
results
1Q FY03/2019
Increase
Change
results
(Decrease)
Y-O-Y(%)
t
Overseas
3,026
4,626
(1,600)
(34.6)
e n
Domestic
5,524
10,940
(5,415)
(49.5)
e g m
Licensing
1,580
2,029
(449)
(22.1)
s
b y
Retail & Wholesale
1,936
4,422
(2,486)
(56.2)
e s
Theme parks
218
2,380
(2,162)
(90.8)
S a l
Other
1,790
2,109
(319)
(15.1)
Elimination, etc.
(1,261)
(2,180)
926
―
Consolidated net sales
7,289
13,379
(6,090)
(45.5)
1Q of FY03/2021 Operating Profit by Segment
(Results and Comparison Y-O-Y)
[JPY million]
1Q FY03/2021
Comparison Y-O-Y
results
1Q FY03/2019
Increase
Change
results
(Decrease)
Y-O-Y(%)
Segmentby
Overseas
471
1,322
(851)
(64.4)
Domestic
(1,648)
(627)
(1,021)
―
Profit
Licensing
1,046
1,435
(389)
(27.1)
Retail & Wholesale
(119)
292
(411)
―
Operating
Theme parks
(162)
42
(204)
―
(Direct)
Other
16
156
(140)
(89.7)
HQ cost center
(2,430)
(2,553)
123
―
expenses, etc.
Consolidated operating profit
(1,177)
694
(1,872)
―
Overseas Sales and Operating Profit by Region/Country
1Q of FY03/2021 Overseas Sales by Region/Country
(Results and Comparison Y-O-Y )
[JPY million]
1Q FY03/2021
Comparison Y-O-Y
1Q FY03/2020
Increase
Change
results
results
(Decrease)
Y-O-Y(%)
Europe
Germany
168
465
(297)
(63.9)
UK
103
98
5
5.1
(Mr. Men)
North
North America
399
809
(410)
(50.7)
America
South
Brazil
117
250
(133)
(53.2)
America
HK
617
836
(219)
(26.2)
Taiwan
448
515
(67)
(13.0)
Asia
S. Korea
182
283
(101)
(35.7)
China
985
1,368
(383)
(28.0)
Asia total
2,232
3,002
(770)
(25.6)
Other
7
2
5
250.0
Total
3,026
4,626
(1,600)
(34.6)
1Q of FY03/2021 Overseas Profit by Region/Country
(Results and Comparison Y-O-Y )
[JPY million]
1Q FY03/2021
Comparison Y-O-Y
1Q FY03/2020
Increase
Change
results
results
(Decrease)
Y-O-Y(%)
Germany
(172)
38
(210)
―
Europe
UK
(50)
(30)
(20)
―
(Mr. Men)
North
North America
(317)
(35)
(282)
―
America
South
Brazil
17
83
(66)
(79.5)
America
HK
269
350
(81)
(23.1)
Taiwan
215
210
5
2.4
Asia
S. Korea
51
97
(46)
(47.4)
China
458
609
(151)
(24.8)
Asia total
993
1,266
(273)
(21.6)
Other
0
0
0
―
Total
471
1,322
(851)
(64.4)
1Q of FY03/2021 Results: Currency Fluctuation Impacts
On overseas subsidiaries' Sales
1Q of FY03/2021
EUR
GBP
USD
HKD
TWD
KRW
CNY
Total
(Jan. - Mar. 2020)
Exchange rate in 1Q of
120.68
140.20
109.22
14.05
3.62
0.0915
15.56
―
FY03/2020 (JPY)
Exchange rate in 1Q of
125.70
143.99
110.46
14.09
3.59
0.0985
16.37
―
FY03/2019
Difference (JPY)
(5.02)
(3.79)
(1.24)
(0.04)
0.03
(0.0070)
(0.81)
―
% of fluctuation
(4.0)
(2.6)
(1.1)
(0.3)
0.8
(7.1)
(4.9)
―
Sales denominated in local
1.3
0.7
3.9
30.7
77.8
1,485
42.8
―
currency (Million)
Currency fluctuation impact
(6)
(2)
(4)
(1)
2
(10)
(34)
(58)
(JPY million)
Operating profit
(1.4)
(0.3)
(3.2)
9.5
24.2
155.5
12.4
―
denominated in local
currency (Million)
Currency fluctuation impact
7
1
3
0
0
(1)
(10)
1
(JPY million)
Currency exchange rate: Average rate during the relevant period (average of month-end TTM from December of previous year to September of the relevant year) is used.
Amount pertaining to our subsidiary in Brazil, which is a consolidated subsidiary of our subsidiary in North America, is included in USD.
Currency fluctuation impact is difference between sales/operating profit of overseas subsidiaries for the current year converted into JPY at the rate of previous FY and the rate of current FY.
Impact of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Store and theme park closings
■Number of closed Sanrio stores
200
150
100
50
0
SUN
SUN
SUN
SUN
SUN
SUN
SUN
SUN
SUN
SUN
SUN
SUN
22-Mar
29-Mar
5-Apr
12-Apr
19-Apr
26-Apr
30-Apr
3-May
10-May
17-May
24-May
31-May
Number of
temporally closed
stores
0
38
71
106
148
161
164
168
159
117
57
18
Total number of
stores
169
169
169
168
168
168
168
168
168
167
167
167
■Sales of existing stores
Apr
May
Jun
1Q
Comparison Y-O-Y
11.4%
28.7%
92.3%
44.1%
More than 100 stores closed temporarily due to the declaration of a state of emergency in seven prefectures from April 7.
The state of emergency was declared nationwide in late April, and all stores were temporarily closed during the major holiday period in May.
Operations resumed from areas where the state of emergency was lifted from May 7.
All stores reopened in June.
■Theme park closing period
From Saturday, February 22 to Sunday, July 12.
Resumption on July 13.
From Saturday, February 22 to Sunday, June 7.
Resumption on June 8.
Actions being taken at stores
■ For salespersons
Masks provided to employees and part-time workers from mid-February
Disinfectant solution provided to store staff
Thorough physical condition management
Hand-washing,mask-wearing disinfection, daily temperature checks and making people stay home if they are unwell
- Special holiday treatment during store closures
■ In-store measures after reopening
Installation of plastic scatter-shield sheets at counters.
Attaching stickers to mark spaces in the waiting line for customers
■Rent, etc. exemption measures
Due to a significant drop in sales from March and the temporary closure of the store in April, expected rent was reduced by 8.9% in March and by 52.9% in April as a result of rent negotiations with the developer.
■Status of the Sanrio online shops (in-house operations)
There were some shortages, etc. due to delays, etc. in new products and regular products (manufactured overseas).
Furthermore, due to a concentration of orders, deliveries also became unstable, and orders were suspended during a period in May.
Actions being taken at overseas subsidiaries
Status of office locations
Actions
Topics
Teleworking
Actions
Germany: Mar 17 - Jul 5.
Theme park in Moscow:
Europe
Germany
Germany :Lockdown from Mar 18 →Gradual easing
Milan: Mar 13 - Jul 5.
- Business travel
temporally closed from
Italy: Lockdown from Mar 9 →Gradual easing
Reopen with less than 50%
Mar.15 to Jul 17.
employees in the office on Jul 6.
suspended
Resumption on Jul 18.
London: Mar 23 - ongoing
- Restrictions on
UK
UK: Lockdown From March 23 to April 13
visitors
Hong Kong: reopen office on
(Mr. Men)
→Gradual easing from mid of May
May 18.
Office: Mar 23 -
Work started on May
Online shop: Partial use of
Americas
USA
California State: Lockdown from March 23
Store: Temporally closed
13 with partial
from Mar 23 to Jun 11.
attendance
an advance reservation
system
Resumption on Jun 12.
(warehouses)
Sao Paulo: Declaration of state of emergency
Mar 24- July16
- Preparations to reopen
Brazil
offices underway
from March 24 to May31
(temporally solution)
- Waiting for instructions
Resumed accepting foreign visitors from end of July
from authorities
Hong
Hong Kong: Severity level from Jan 25
- May 3.
Normal business from May 4
Kong
→Measures to restrict entry into the country (ongoing)
※Reduction in working hours
from July 20.
Taiwan
Taipei: All foreigners are banned from entering the
- May 3.
country from March 19.
- Overseas business
Asia
Normal business from May 4
→Easing under consideration (As of July)
trips prohibited
South
Seoul: Special immigration measures, etc. from Mar
- May 5.
- Deciding on response
on a weekly basis
19 (ongoing)
Normal business in principle
Korea
→Domestic reconstruction campaign planned
from May 6
Shanghai: Quarantine for those entering the country,
Lunar New Year- Mar 17
Theme parks
China
Anji: Resumption on May 1
etc. from Mar28 (ongoing)
Normal business from Mar 18
Shimao: Resumption on
May 30.
Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and other matters
This material is prepared for the purpose of providing information to investors only and is not designed to solicit investment. Forward-looking statements contained in this material are based on plans and forecasts and the Company does not guarantee their accuracy or certainty. When using this material, please keep in mind that actual results could differ materially from any forecasts herein.
Statements on industries and others are based on reliable data but the Company does not guarantee their accuracy or certainty. This material is presented on the premise that users will take full responsibility for the final decision regarding investment on their own and the Company will not be liable for their decisions in any case.
