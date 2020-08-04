Sanrio : First Quarter of FY ending 03/2021 Results Briefing 0 08/04/2020 | 03:02am EDT Send by mail :

TEL：+81-3-3779-8058 ir@sanrio.co.jp Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020. 1 13 14 Page Table of Contents 3 1Q Results Summary for FY Ending 03/2021 Results for the 1Q of FY ending 03/2021 1Q of FY03/2021 Income Statement (Results and Comparison Y-O-Y ) Consolidated 1Q Results (FY03/2017 - FY03/2021) Income Statements from 1Q of FY03/2017 to FY03/2021 Balance Sheets from 06/2016 - 06/2020 Breakdown by Segment 1Q of FY03/2021 Sales by Segment (Results and Comparison Y-O-Y) 1Q of FY03/2021 Operating Profit by Segment (Results and Comparison Y-O-Y) Overseas Sales and Operating Profit by Region/Country 1Q of FY03/2020 Overseas Sales by Region/Country (Results and Comparison Y-O-Y) 1Q of FY03/2020 Overseas Profit by Region/Country (Results and Comparison Y-O-Y) 15 Overseas Subsidiaries' Sales and Operating Profit (Local-currency based) [1Q of FY03/2021 Results ( 01/2020 - 03/2020 )] 16 1Q of FY03/2021 Results: Currency Fluctuation Impacts (On Overseas Subsidiaries' Sales) Impact of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Store and theme park closings Actions being taken at stores Actions being taken at overseas subsidiaries Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020. 2 1Q Results Summary for FY Ending 03/2021 Overseas - China business: Due to the COVID-19, delays in delivery and payment happened. Struggled in business with major licensees. European business: COVID-19 affected all regions. Billing and collection of minimum guarantee delayed. In UK subsidiary, which is in charge of Mr. Men Little Miss, the collaboration with Mc Donald's contributed the sales. US business: The sales could not cover the sales in the previous year from 45th anniversary of Hello Kitty related brand collaboration and cosmetic brand development. Japan Domestic Licensing business: The impact of COVID-19 has an impact on apparel and stationery in general. Sales of anime-related content, public organizations, corporate campaigns, etc. helped the sales. Retail and wholesale business: Due to the impact of COVID-19, there was a sharp decrease in sales to inbound tourists, and temporary closure including shortening of business hours of directly managed stores and stores in department stores affected the sales. Theme park business: Sanrio Puroland was temporarily closed for the entire Q1 period. Harmony Land was restarted on June 8th, however there was an affection from rainy season. - Extraordinary loss: Loss from the temporary closure of theme parks. Others Due to the temporary closure of theme parks and directly managed stores, we record 1,240 millions JPY as extraordinary loss. Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020. 3 Results for the 1Q of FY ending 03/2021 Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020. 4 1Q of FY03/2021 Income Statement (Result and Comparison Y-O-Y) Extraordinary loss of 1.2 billion yen due to temporary closure of theme parks., etc. Income tax refund amount of 800 million yen recorded in the US subsidiary. [JPY million] 1Q FY03/2021 Comparison Y-O-Y 1Q FY03/2020 Increase Change results results (Decrease) Y-O-Y(%) Sales 7,289 13,379 (6,090) (45.5) Gross profit 4,520 8,623 (4,103) (47.6) SG&A expenses 5,698 7,929 (2,231) (28.1) Operating profit (1,177) 694 (1,872) － Non-operating profit 178 250 (71) (28.6) Ordinary profit (999) 944 (1,943) － Extraordinary profit (992) (1,018) 25 － Earnings before taxes (1,991) (73) (1,917) － ◆Taxes and adjustments (1,140) 208 (1,349) － Profit attributable (858) (291) (567) － to owners of parent Gross margin 62.0 64.5 (2.5) Operating profit margin － 5.2 － Ordinary profit margin － 7.1 － Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest 1 million yen. Percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020. 5 Consolidated 1Q Results (FY03/2017 - FY03/2021) [JPY million] 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 △500 △1,000 △1,500 FY03/ FY03/ FY03/ FY03/ FY03/ 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 1Q 1Q 1Q 1Q 1Q Operating profit 2,029 1,279 1,336 694 (1,177) Ordinary profit 1,781 1,320 1,695 944 (999) Net Profit Attributable 1,243 1,014 1,066 (291) (858) to Owners of Parent Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020. 6 Income Statements of 1Q from FY03/2017 to FY03/2021 [JPY million] FY03/2017 FY03/2018 FY03/2019 FY03/2020 FY03/2021 1Q result 1Q result 1Q result 1Q result 1Q result Sales 15,010 13,437 13,907 13,379 7,289 Ratio of licensing 42.3% 40.4% 39.1% 35.6% 46.5% revenues Gross profit 10,055 9,034 9,104 8,623 4,520 Operating profit 2,029 1,279 1,336 694 (1,177) Ordinary profit 1,781 1,320 1,695 944 (999) Profit attributable 1,243 1,014 1,066 (291) (858) to owners of parent Operating profit margin 13.5% 9.5% 9.6% 5.2% ー Net profit margin 8.3% 7.6% 7.7% ー ー Exchange rate [JPY] E U R 128.94 120.81 132.96 125.70 120.68 G B P 167.95 141.33 151.01 143.99 140.20 U S D 116.95 113.76 108.85 110.46 109.22 H K D 15.06 14.66 13.91 14.09 14.05 N T D 3.55 3.65 3.71 3.59 3.62 K R W 0.0985 0.0985 0.1020 0.0985 0.0915 C N Y 17.84 16.51 17.10 16.37 15.56 Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020. 7 Balance Sheets from 06/2016 - 06/2020 [JPY million] 06/2016 06/2017 06/2018 06/2019 06/2020 I. Current assets 56,505 55,057 57,525 51,969 62,339 II. Noncurrent assets 46,272 44,499 40,402 38,890 36,165 Assets Property, plant and equipment 18,372 18,314 16,299 16,742 15,647 Intangible assets 4,838 4,595 3,735 3,347 2,357 Investments and other assets 23,061 21,590 20,368 18,800 18,159 III. Deferred assets 69 48 43 25 28 Total assets 102,846 99,606 97,971 90,884 98,533 I. Current liabilities 22,900 26,369 24,337 21,148 29,857 assets II. Noncurrent liabilities 30,166 22,710 22,041 18,841 25,313 Total liabilities 53,067 49,079 46,379 39,990 55,170 net I. Shareholders' equity 55,434 54,893 55,207 55,197 49,929 II. Accumulated other (5,983) (4,573) (3,852) (4,598) (6,899) and comprehensive income III. Stock acquisition right 162 － － － ― Liabilities IV. Non controlling interests 165 205 237 295 332 Total net assets 49,779 50,526 51,592 50,894 43,362 Total liabilities and net 102,846 99,606 97,971 90,884 98,533 assets Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020. 8 Breakdown by Segment Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020. 9 1Q of FY03/2021 Sales by Segment (Results and Comparison Y-O-Y) [JPY million] 1Q FY03/2021 Comparison Y-O-Y results 1Q FY03/2019 Increase Change results (Decrease) Y-O-Y(%) t Overseas 3,026 4,626 (1,600) (34.6) e n Domestic 5,524 10,940 (5,415) (49.5) e g m Licensing 1,580 2,029 (449) (22.1) s b y Retail & Wholesale 1,936 4,422 (2,486) (56.2) e s Theme parks 218 2,380 (2,162) (90.8) S a l Other 1,790 2,109 (319) (15.1) Elimination, etc. (1,261) (2,180) 926 ― Consolidated net sales 7,289 13,379 (6,090) (45.5) Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen. Percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020. 10 1Q of FY03/2021 Operating Profit by Segment (Results and Comparison Y-O-Y) [JPY million] 1Q FY03/2021 Comparison Y-O-Y results 1Q FY03/2019 Increase Change results (Decrease) Y-O-Y(%) Segmentby Overseas 471 1,322 (851) (64.4) Domestic (1,648) (627) (1,021) ― Profit Licensing 1,046 1,435 (389) (27.1) Retail & Wholesale (119) 292 (411) ― Operating Theme parks (162) 42 (204) ― (Direct) Other 16 156 (140) (89.7) HQ cost center (2,430) (2,553) 123 ― expenses, etc. Consolidated operating profit (1,177) 694 (1,872) ― Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen. Percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020. 11 Overseas Sales and Operating Profit by Region/Country Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020. 12 1Q of FY03/2021 Overseas Sales by Region/Country (Results and Comparison Y-O-Y ) [JPY million] 1Q FY03/2021 Comparison Y-O-Y 1Q FY03/2020 Increase Change results results (Decrease) Y-O-Y(%) Europe Germany 168 465 (297) (63.9) UK 103 98 5 5.1 (Mr. Men) North North America 399 809 (410) (50.7) America South Brazil 117 250 (133) (53.2) America HK 617 836 (219) (26.2) Taiwan 448 515 (67) (13.0) Asia S. Korea 182 283 (101) (35.7) China 985 1,368 (383) (28.0) Asia total 2,232 3,002 (770) (25.6) Other 7 2 5 250.0 Total 3,026 4,626 (1,600) (34.6) Note: Other includes amounts not allocatable to region/country of ¥ 3M for 1Q FY03/2021 results, of ￥-1M 1Q FY03/2020 results. Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen. Percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020. 13 1Q of FY03/2021 Overseas Profit by Region/Country (Results and Comparison Y-O-Y ) [JPY million] 1Q FY03/2021 Comparison Y-O-Y 1Q FY03/2020 Increase Change results results (Decrease) Y-O-Y(%) Germany (172) 38 (210) ― Europe UK (50) (30) (20) ― (Mr. Men) North North America (317) (35) (282) ― America South Brazil 17 83 (66) (79.5) America HK 269 350 (81) (23.1) Taiwan 215 210 5 2.4 Asia S. Korea 51 97 (46) (47.4) China 458 609 (151) (24.8) Asia total 993 1,266 (273) (21.6) Other 0 0 0 ― Total 471 1,322 (851) (64.4) Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen. Percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020. 14 Overseas Subsidiaries' Sales and Operating Profit (Local-currency based) [1Q of FY03/2021 Results ( 01/2020 - 03/2020 )] Currency Sales Operating Operating Profit Profit Licensing Retail & Total Margin Wholesale Germany 1,000EUR 1,379 ― 1,379 (1,408) ― Change Y-O-Y (%) (46.7) ― (47.0) ― UK 1,000GBP 733 ― 733 (358) ― Change Y-O-Y (%) 14.9 ― 14.9 ― North America 1,000USD 1,761 1,159 2,920 (3,255) ― Change Y-O-Y (%) (49.5) (29.1) (43.0) ― Brazil 1,000BRL 4,039 234 4,273 216 5.1 Change Y-O-Y (%) (41.0) 102.4 (38.7) (84.1) Hong Kong 1,000HKD 23,185 7,582 30,767 9,553 31.1 Change Y-O-Y (%) (8.9) (23.5) (13.0) (15.4) Taiwan 1,000NTD 70,590 7,218 77,808 24,236 31.1 Change Y-O-Y (%) (24.4) (15.7) (23.7) (30.6) Korea 1,000KRW 1,460,137 25,339 1,485,477 155,549 10.5 Change Y-O-Y (%) (24.6) (83.5) (28.9) (57.5) China 1,000CNY 27,156 15,707 42,864 12,492 29.1 Change Y-O-Y (%) (36.4) (24.0) (32.3) (36.2) Note: Operating profit and operating profit margin calculated after payment of master license fee to the HQ. Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest thousand. Note: Overseas subsidiaries' fiscal year ends at the end of December. Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020. 15 1Q of FY03/2021 Results: Currency Fluctuation Impacts On overseas subsidiaries' Sales 1Q of FY03/2021 EUR GBP USD HKD TWD KRW CNY Total (Jan. - Mar. 2020) Exchange rate in 1Q of 120.68 140.20 109.22 14.05 3.62 0.0915 15.56 ― FY03/2020 (JPY) Exchange rate in 1Q of 125.70 143.99 110.46 14.09 3.59 0.0985 16.37 ― FY03/2019 Difference (JPY) (5.02) (3.79) (1.24) (0.04) 0.03 (0.0070) (0.81) ― % of fluctuation (4.0) (2.6) (1.1) (0.3) 0.8 (7.1) (4.9) ― Sales denominated in local 1.3 0.7 3.9 30.7 77.8 1,485 42.8 ― currency (Million) Currency fluctuation impact (6) (2) (4) (1) 2 (10) (34) (58) (JPY million) Operating profit (1.4) (0.3) (3.2) 9.5 24.2 155.5 12.4 ― denominated in local currency (Million) Currency fluctuation impact 7 1 3 0 0 (1) (10) 1 (JPY million) Currency exchange rate: Average rate during the relevant period (average of month-end TTM from December of previous year to September of the relevant year) is used. Amount pertaining to our subsidiary in Brazil, which is a consolidated subsidiary of our subsidiary in North America, is included in USD. Currency fluctuation impact is difference between sales/operating profit of overseas subsidiaries for the current year converted into JPY at the rate of previous FY and the rate of current FY. Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020. 16 Impact of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020. 17 Store and theme park closings ■Number of closed Sanrio stores 200 150 100 50 0 SUN SUN SUN SUN SUN SUN SUN SUN SUN SUN SUN SUN 22-Mar 29-Mar 5-Apr 12-Apr 19-Apr 26-Apr 30-Apr 3-May 10-May 17-May 24-May 31-May Number of temporally closed stores 0 38 71 106 148 161 164 168 159 117 57 18 Total number of stores 169 169 169 168 168 168 168 168 168 167 167 167 ■Sales of existing stores Apr May Jun 1Q Comparison Y-O-Y 11.4% 28.7% 92.3% 44.1% More than 100 stores closed temporarily due to the declaration of a state of emergency in seven prefectures from April 7.

The state of emergency was declared nationwide in late April, and all stores were temporarily closed during the major holiday period in May.

Operations resumed from areas where the state of emergency was lifted from May 7.

All stores reopened in June. ■Theme park closing period From Saturday, February 22 to Sunday, July 12. Resumption on July 13. From Saturday, February 22 to Sunday, June 7. Resumption on June 8. Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020. 18 Actions being taken at stores ■ For salespersons Masks provided to employees and part-time workers from mid-February

part-time workers from mid-February Disinfectant solution provided to store staff

Thorough physical condition management Hand-washing,mask-wearing disinfection, daily temperature checks and making people stay home if they are unwell - Special holiday treatment during store closures ■ In-store measures after reopening Installation of plastic scatter-shield sheets at counters.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and other matters This material is prepared for the purpose of providing information to investors only and is not designed to solicit investment. Forward-looking statements contained in this material are based on plans and forecasts and the Company does not guarantee their accuracy or certainty. When using this material, please keep in mind that actual results could differ materially from any forecasts herein. Statements on industries and others are based on reliable data but the Company does not guarantee their accuracy or certainty. This material is presented on the premise that users will take full responsibility for the final decision regarding investment on their own and the Company will not be liable for their decisions in any case. Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020. 21 Attachments Original document

