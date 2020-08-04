Log in
Sanrio : First Quarter of FY ending 03/2021 Results Briefing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 03:02am EDT

Securities code

8136

First Quarter of FY ending 03/2021

Results Briefing

Aug. 4, 2020

Investor Relations Dept., Sanrio Co., Ltd.

TEL+81-3-3779-8058 ir@sanrio.co.jp

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

1

13
14

Page

Table of Contents

3

1Q Results Summary for FY Ending 03/2021

Results for the 1Q of FY ending 03/2021

  1. 1Q of FY03/2021 Income Statement (Results and Comparison Y-O-Y )
  2. Consolidated 1Q Results (FY03/2017 - FY03/2021)
  3. Income Statements from 1Q of FY03/2017 to FY03/2021
  4. Balance Sheets from 06/2016 - 06/2020

Breakdown by Segment

  1. 1Q of FY03/2021 Sales by Segment (Results and Comparison Y-O-Y)
  2. 1Q of FY03/2021 Operating Profit by Segment (Results and Comparison Y-O-Y)Overseas Sales and Operating Profit by Region/Country

1Q of FY03/2020 Overseas Sales by Region/Country (Results and Comparison Y-O-Y)

1Q of FY03/2020 Overseas Profit by Region/Country (Results and Comparison Y-O-Y)

15 Overseas Subsidiaries' Sales and Operating Profit (Local-currency based)

[1Q of FY03/2021 Results ( 01/2020 - 03/2020 )]

16 1Q of FY03/2021 Results: Currency Fluctuation Impacts (On Overseas Subsidiaries' Sales) Impact of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

  1. Store and theme park closings
  2. Actions being taken at stores
  3. Actions being taken at overseas subsidiaries

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

2

1Q Results Summary for FY Ending 03/2021

Overseas

- China business:

Due to the COVID-19, delays in delivery and payment happened. Struggled in business with

major licensees.

  • European business:

COVID-19 affected all regions. Billing and collection of minimum guarantee delayed. In UK subsidiary, which is in charge of Mr. Men Little Miss, the collaboration with Mc Donald's contributed the sales.

  • US business:

The sales could not cover the sales in the previous year from 45th anniversary of Hello Kitty related brand collaboration and cosmetic brand development.

Japan

Domestic

  • Licensing business:

The impact of COVID-19 has an impact on apparel and stationery in general.

Sales of anime-related content, public organizations, corporate campaigns, etc. helped the sales.

  • Retail and wholesale business:

Due to the impact of COVID-19, there was a sharp decrease in sales to inbound tourists, and temporary closure including shortening of business hours of directly managed stores and stores in department stores affected the sales.

  • Theme park business:

Sanrio Puroland was temporarily closed for the entire Q1 period. Harmony Land was restarted on June 8th, however there was an affection from rainy season.

- Extraordinary loss: Loss from the temporary closure of theme parks.

Others

Due to the temporary closure of theme parks and directly managed stores, we record 1,240

millions JPY as extraordinary loss.

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

3

Results for the 1Q of FY ending 03/2021

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

4

1Q of FY03/2021 Income Statement

(Result and Comparison Y-O-Y)

Extraordinary loss of 1.2 billion yen due to temporary closure of theme parks., etc.

Income tax refund amount of 800 million yen recorded in the US subsidiary.

[JPY million]

1Q FY03/2021

Comparison Y-O-Y

1Q FY03/2020

Increase

Change

results

results

(Decrease)

Y-O-Y(%)

Sales

7,289

13,379

(6,090)

(45.5)

Gross profit

4,520

8,623

(4,103)

(47.6)

SG&A expenses

5,698

7,929

(2,231)

(28.1)

Operating profit

(1,177)

694

(1,872)

Non-operating profit

178

250

(71)

(28.6)

Ordinary profit

(999)

944

(1,943)

Extraordinary profit

(992)

(1,018)

25

Earnings before taxes

(1,991)

(73)

(1,917)

Taxes and adjustments

(1,140)

208

(1,349)

Profit attributable

(858)

(291)

(567)

to owners of parent

Gross margin

62.0

64.5

(2.5)

Operating profit margin

5.2

Ordinary profit margin

7.1

Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest 1 million yen. Percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent.

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

5

Consolidated 1Q Results (FY03/2017 - FY03/2021)

[JPY million]

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

500

1,000

1,500

FY03/

FY03/

FY03/

FY03/

FY03/

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

Operating profit

2,029

1,279

1,336

694

(1,177)

Ordinary profit

1,781

1,320

1,695

944

(999)

Net Profit Attributable

1,243

1,014

1,066

(291)

(858)

to Owners of Parent

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

6

Income Statements of 1Q from FY03/2017 to FY03/2021

[JPY million]

FY03/2017

FY03/2018

FY03/2019

FY03/2020

FY03/2021

1Q result

1Q result

1Q result

1Q result

1Q result

Sales

15,010

13,437

13,907

13,379

7,289

Ratio of licensing

42.3%

40.4%

39.1%

35.6%

46.5%

revenues

Gross profit

10,055

9,034

9,104

8,623

4,520

Operating profit

2,029

1,279

1,336

694

(1,177)

Ordinary profit

1,781

1,320

1,695

944

(999)

Profit attributable

1,243

1,014

1,066

(291)

(858)

to owners of parent

Operating profit margin

13.5%

9.5%

9.6%

5.2%

Net profit margin

8.3%

7.6%

7.7%

Exchange rate

[JPY]

E U R

128.94

120.81

132.96

125.70

120.68

G B P

167.95

141.33

151.01

143.99

140.20

U S D

116.95

113.76

108.85

110.46

109.22

H K D

15.06

14.66

13.91

14.09

14.05

N T D

3.55

3.65

3.71

3.59

3.62

K R W

0.0985

0.0985

0.1020

0.0985

0.0915

C N Y

17.84

16.51

17.10

16.37

15.56

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

7

Balance Sheets from 06/2016 - 06/2020

[JPY million]

06/2016

06/2017

06/2018

06/2019

06/2020

I. Current assets

56,505

55,057

57,525

51,969

62,339

II. Noncurrent assets

46,272

44,499

40,402

38,890

36,165

Assets

Property, plant and equipment

18,372

18,314

16,299

16,742

15,647

Intangible assets

4,838

4,595

3,735

3,347

2,357

Investments and other assets

23,061

21,590

20,368

18,800

18,159

III. Deferred assets

69

48

43

25

28

Total assets

102,846

99,606

97,971

90,884

98,533

I. Current liabilities

22,900

26,369

24,337

21,148

29,857

assets

II. Noncurrent liabilities

30,166

22,710

22,041

18,841

25,313

Total liabilities

53,067

49,079

46,379

39,990

55,170

net

I. Shareholders' equity

55,434

54,893

55,207

55,197

49,929

II. Accumulated other

(5,983)

(4,573)

(3,852)

(4,598)

(6,899)

and

comprehensive income

III. Stock acquisition right

162

Liabilities

IV. Non controlling interests

165

205

237

295

332

Total net assets

49,779

50,526

51,592

50,894

43,362

Total liabilities and net

102,846

99,606

97,971

90,884

98,533

assets

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

8

Breakdown by Segment

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

9

1Q of FY03/2021 Sales by Segment

(Results and Comparison Y-O-Y)

[JPY million]

1Q FY03/2021

Comparison Y-O-Y

results

1Q FY03/2019

Increase

Change

results

(Decrease)

Y-O-Y(%)

t

Overseas

3,026

4,626

(1,600)

(34.6)

e n

Domestic

5,524

10,940

(5,415)

(49.5)

e g m

Licensing

1,580

2,029

(449)

(22.1)

s

b y

Retail & Wholesale

1,936

4,422

(2,486)

(56.2)

e s

Theme parks

218

2,380

(2,162)

(90.8)

S a l

Other

1,790

2,109

(319)

(15.1)

Elimination, etc.

(1,261)

(2,180)

926

Consolidated net sales

7,289

13,379

(6,090)

(45.5)

Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen. Percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent.

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

10

1Q of FY03/2021 Operating Profit by Segment

(Results and Comparison Y-O-Y)

[JPY million]

1Q FY03/2021

Comparison Y-O-Y

results

1Q FY03/2019

Increase

Change

results

(Decrease)

Y-O-Y(%)

Segmentby

Overseas

471

1,322

(851)

(64.4)

Domestic

(1,648)

(627)

(1,021)

Profit

Licensing

1,046

1,435

(389)

(27.1)

Retail & Wholesale

(119)

292

(411)

Operating

Theme parks

(162)

42

(204)

(Direct)

Other

16

156

(140)

(89.7)

HQ cost center

(2,430)

(2,553)

123

expenses, etc.

Consolidated operating profit

(1,177)

694

(1,872)

Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen. Percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent.

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

11

Overseas Sales and Operating Profit by Region/Country

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

12

1Q of FY03/2021 Overseas Sales by Region/Country

(Results and Comparison Y-O-Y )

[JPY million]

1Q FY03/2021

Comparison Y-O-Y

1Q FY03/2020

Increase

Change

results

results

(Decrease)

Y-O-Y(%)

Europe

Germany

168

465

(297)

(63.9)

UK

103

98

5

5.1

(Mr. Men)

North

North America

399

809

(410)

(50.7)

America

South

Brazil

117

250

(133)

(53.2)

America

HK

617

836

(219)

(26.2)

Taiwan

448

515

(67)

(13.0)

Asia

S. Korea

182

283

(101)

(35.7)

China

985

1,368

(383)

(28.0)

Asia total

2,232

3,002

(770)

(25.6)

Other

7

2

5

250.0

Total

3,026

4,626

(1,600)

(34.6)

Note: Other includes amounts not allocatable to region/country of ¥ 3M for 1Q FY03/2021 results, of -1M 1Q FY03/2020 results.

Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen. Percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent.

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

13

1Q of FY03/2021 Overseas Profit by Region/Country

(Results and Comparison Y-O-Y )

[JPY million]

1Q FY03/2021

Comparison Y-O-Y

1Q FY03/2020

Increase

Change

results

results

(Decrease)

Y-O-Y(%)

Germany

(172)

38

(210)

Europe

UK

(50)

(30)

(20)

(Mr. Men)

North

North America

(317)

(35)

(282)

America

South

Brazil

17

83

(66)

(79.5)

America

HK

269

350

(81)

(23.1)

Taiwan

215

210

5

2.4

Asia

S. Korea

51

97

(46)

(47.4)

China

458

609

(151)

(24.8)

Asia total

993

1,266

(273)

(21.6)

Other

0

0

0

Total

471

1,322

(851)

(64.4)

Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen. Percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent.

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

14

Overseas Subsidiaries' Sales and Operating Profit

(Local-currency based) [1Q of FY03/2021 Results ( 01/2020 - 03/2020 )]

Currency

Sales

Operating

Operating

Profit

Profit

Licensing

Retail &

Total

Margin

Wholesale

Germany

1,000EUR

1,379

1,379

(1,408)

Change Y-O-Y (%)

(46.7)

(47.0)

UK

1,000GBP

733

733

(358)

Change Y-O-Y (%)

14.9

14.9

North America 1,000USD

1,761

1,159

2,920

(3,255)

Change Y-O-Y (%)

(49.5)

(29.1)

(43.0)

Brazil

1,000BRL

4,039

234

4,273

216

5.1

Change Y-O-Y (%)

(41.0)

102.4

(38.7)

(84.1)

Hong Kong

1,000HKD

23,185

7,582

30,767

9,553

31.1

Change Y-O-Y (%)

(8.9)

(23.5)

(13.0)

(15.4)

Taiwan

1,000NTD

70,590

7,218

77,808

24,236

31.1

Change Y-O-Y (%)

(24.4)

(15.7)

(23.7)

(30.6)

Korea

1,000KRW

1,460,137

25,339

1,485,477

155,549

10.5

Change Y-O-Y (%)

(24.6)

(83.5)

(28.9)

(57.5)

China

1,000CNY

27,156

15,707

42,864

12,492

29.1

Change Y-O-Y (%)

(36.4)

(24.0)

(32.3)

(36.2)

Note: Operating profit and operating profit margin calculated after payment of master license fee to the HQ.

Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest thousand. Note: Overseas subsidiaries' fiscal year ends at the end of December.

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

15

1Q of FY03/2021 Results: Currency Fluctuation Impacts

On overseas subsidiaries' Sales

1Q of FY03/2021

EUR

GBP

USD

HKD

TWD

KRW

CNY

Total

(Jan. - Mar. 2020)

Exchange rate in 1Q of

120.68

140.20

109.22

14.05

3.62

0.0915

15.56

FY03/2020 (JPY)

Exchange rate in 1Q of

125.70

143.99

110.46

14.09

3.59

0.0985

16.37

FY03/2019

Difference (JPY)

(5.02)

(3.79)

(1.24)

(0.04)

0.03

(0.0070)

(0.81)

% of fluctuation

(4.0)

(2.6)

(1.1)

(0.3)

0.8

(7.1)

(4.9)

Sales denominated in local

1.3

0.7

3.9

30.7

77.8

1,485

42.8

currency (Million)

Currency fluctuation impact

(6)

(2)

(4)

(1)

2

(10)

(34)

(58)

(JPY million)

Operating profit

(1.4)

(0.3)

(3.2)

9.5

24.2

155.5

12.4

denominated in local

currency (Million)

Currency fluctuation impact

7

1

3

0

0

(1)

(10)

1

(JPY million)

Currency exchange rate: Average rate during the relevant period (average of month-end TTM from December of previous year to September of the relevant year) is used.

Amount pertaining to our subsidiary in Brazil, which is a consolidated subsidiary of our subsidiary in North America, is included in USD.

Currency fluctuation impact is difference between sales/operating profit of overseas subsidiaries for the current year converted into JPY at the rate of previous FY and the rate of current FY.

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

16

Impact of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

17

Store and theme park closings

■Number of closed Sanrio stores

200

150

100

50

0

SUN

SUN

SUN

SUN

SUN

SUN

SUN

SUN

SUN

SUN

SUN

SUN

22-Mar

29-Mar

5-Apr

12-Apr

19-Apr

26-Apr

30-Apr

3-May

10-May

17-May

24-May

31-May

Number of

temporally closed

stores

0

38

71

106

148

161

164

168

159

117

57

18

Total number of

stores

169

169

169

168

168

168

168

168

168

167

167

167

■Sales of existing stores

Apr

May

Jun

1Q

Comparison Y-O-Y

11.4%

28.7%

92.3%

44.1%

  • More than 100 stores closed temporarily due to the declaration of a state of emergency in seven prefectures from April 7.
  • The state of emergency was declared nationwide in late April, and all stores were temporarily closed during the major holiday period in May.
  • Operations resumed from areas where the state of emergency was lifted from May 7.
  • All stores reopened in June.

■Theme park closing period

From Saturday, February 22 to Sunday, July 12.

Resumption on July 13.

From Saturday, February 22 to Sunday, June 7.

Resumption on June 8.

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

18

Actions being taken at stores

For salespersons

  • Masks provided to employees and part-time workers from mid-February
  • Disinfectant solution provided to store staff
  • Thorough physical condition management

Hand-washing,mask-wearing disinfection, daily temperature checks and making people stay home if they are unwell

- Special holiday treatment during store closures

In-store measures after reopening

  • Installation of plastic scatter-shield sheets at counters.
  • Attaching stickers to mark spaces in the waiting line for customers

■Rent, etc. exemption measures

Due to a significant drop in sales from March and the temporary closure of the store in April, expected rent was reduced by 8.9% in March and by 52.9% in April as a result of rent negotiations with the developer.

■Status of the Sanrio online shops (in-house operations)

There were some shortages, etc. due to delays, etc. in new products and regular products (manufactured overseas).

Furthermore, due to a concentration of orders, deliveries also became unstable, and orders were suspended during a period in May.

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

19

Actions being taken at overseas subsidiaries

Status of office locations

Actions

Topics

Teleworking

Actions

Germany: Mar 17 - Jul 5.

Theme park in Moscow:

Europe

Germany

Germany :Lockdown from Mar 18 →Gradual easing

Milan: Mar 13 - Jul 5.

- Business travel

temporally closed from

Italy: Lockdown from Mar 9 →Gradual easing

Reopen with less than 50%

Mar.15 to Jul 17.

employees in the office on Jul 6.

suspended

Resumption on Jul 18.

London: Mar 23 - ongoing

- Restrictions on

UK

UK: Lockdown From March 23 to April 13

visitors

Hong Kong: reopen office on

(Mr. Men)

→Gradual easing from mid of May

May 18.

Office: Mar 23 -

Work started on May

Online shop: Partial use of

Americas

USA

California State: Lockdown from March 23

Store: Temporally closed

13 with partial

from Mar 23 to Jun 11.

attendance

an advance reservation

system

Resumption on Jun 12.

(warehouses)

Sao Paulo: Declaration of state of emergency

Mar 24- July16

- Preparations to reopen

Brazil

offices underway

from March 24 to May31

(temporally solution)

- Waiting for instructions

Resumed accepting foreign visitors from end of July

from authorities

Hong

Hong Kong: Severity level from Jan 25

- May 3.

Normal business from May 4

Kong

→Measures to restrict entry into the country (ongoing)

Reduction in working hours

from July 20.

Taiwan

Taipei: All foreigners are banned from entering the

- May 3.

country from March 19.

- Overseas business

Asia

Normal business from May 4

→Easing under consideration (As of July)

trips prohibited

South

Seoul: Special immigration measures, etc. from Mar

- May 5.

- Deciding on response

on a weekly basis

19 (ongoing)

Normal business in principle

Korea

→Domestic reconstruction campaign planned

from May 6

Shanghai: Quarantine for those entering the country,

Lunar New Year- Mar 17

Theme parks

China

Anji: Resumption on May 1

etc. from Mar28 (ongoing)

Normal business from Mar 18

Shimao: Resumption on

May 30.

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

20

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and other matters

This material is prepared for the purpose of providing information to investors only and is not designed to solicit investment. Forward-looking statements contained in this material are based on plans and forecasts and the Company does not guarantee their accuracy or certainty. When using this material, please keep in mind that actual results could differ materially from any forecasts herein.

Statements on industries and others are based on reliable data but the Company does not guarantee their accuracy or certainty. This material is presented on the premise that users will take full responsibility for the final decision regarding investment on their own and the Company will not be liable for their decisions in any case.

Note: All information in this material is based on data as of August 4, 2020.

21

Disclaimer

Sanrio Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 07:01:08 UTC
