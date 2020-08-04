Log in
Sanrio : Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (FY2020)

08/04/2020 | 03:02am EDT

August 4, 2020

Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (FY2020)

(Three Months Ended June 30, 2020)

Company name:

Sanrio Company, Ltd.

Listed Stock Exchange: TSE 1st Section

Stock code:

8136

URL: https://www.sanrio.co.jp/english/corporate/ir/

Representative:

Tomokuni Tsuji, President and Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Susumu Emori, Senior Managing Director

TEL: +81-3-3779-8058

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report: August 27, 2020

Starting date of dividend payment: -

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: None

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Net Profit Attributable

to Owners of Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020

7,289

(45.5)

(1,177)

-

(999)

-

(858)

-

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019

13,379

(3.8)

694

(48.1)

944

(44.3)

(291)

-

Note: Comprehensive income (millions of yen)

Three months ended Jun. 30,

2020: (1,345)

(-%)

Three months ended Jun. 30,

2019: (229)

(-%)

Net Profit per Share

Fully-Diluted Net

Profit per Share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020

(10.23)

-

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019

(3.44)

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of Jun. 30, 2020

98,533

43,362

43.7

As of Mar. 31, 2020

89,515

46,387

51.5

Reference: Shareholders' equity (millions of yen)

As of Jun. 30, 2020:

43,030

As of Mar. 31, 2020:

46,060

2. Dividends

Dividend per Share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2019

-

15.00

-

20.00

35.00

FY2020

-

FY2020 (forecast)

-

-

-

-

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

Breakdown of the year-end dividend for FY2019:

Ordinary dividend: 15.00 yen; 60th anniversary commemorative dividend: 5.00 yen

The dividends forecast for FY2020 has yet to be determined at this time.

3. Consolidated Forecast for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

The consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 has yet to be determined at this time due to the difficulty of reasonably estimating the impact of the spread of COVID-19 on business activities and operating results. We will promptly disclose forecast once it becomes possible to make a reasonable estimate in the future.

* Notes

(1) Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None

Newly added: -

Excluded: -

  1. Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  4. Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
    1. Number of outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of Jun. 30, 2020:

89,065,301 shares

As of Mar. 31, 2020:

89,065,301 shares

2) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

As of Jun. 30, 2020:

5,131,983 shares

As of Mar. 31, 2020:

5,131,983 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020:

83,933,318 shares

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019:

84,856,718 shares

Note 1: The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements and other special items

Forecasts regarding future performance in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information currently available to the Company. These materials are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of factors. Please refer to "Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, Explanation of Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements" of the attachments for forecast assumptions and notes of caution for usage.

Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020

Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

Explanation of Results of Operations

During the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, the economy continued to deteriorate rapidly due to the spread of COVID-19, and first-quarter operating results indicated a severe situation. In Japan, we are required to protect the health of our customers and employees and take measures to prevent the spread of infection while operating safe stores and facilities and gradually raising the level of social and economic activity. This has led to a significant decline in business opportunities due to such factors as event cancellations and the temporary closure of stores and theme parks. Regarding the latter, Harmony Land in Oita Prefecture resumed operations on June 8, but Sanrio Puroland in Tama City, Tokyo did not reopen until July 13, making it impossible to achieve sales in the first quarter.

In the product sales division, e-commerce orders rose, all store operations were able to resume in June, and some hit products were released. However, this could not make up for the effects of temporary closures that lasted until May and a fall in the numbers of inbound foreign tourists, causing sales to fall significantly year-on-year. Regarding domestic licensing business, games and other digital businesses grew but results related to apparel and souvenirs were severe.

Overseas, planned 45th anniversary events for My Melody and product campaigns with business partners had to be cancelled and business activities were unable to continue following lockdowns in various countries from February onwards due to the spread of COVID-19.

As a result of these factors, sales fell 45.5% year-on-year to 7.2 billion yen, and operating loss was 1.1 billion yen (profit of 0.6 billion yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Ordinary loss was 0.9 billion yen (profit of 0.9 billion yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year) due to accounting interest income and dividend income as non-operating profit. Extraordinary losses included 1.2 billion yen from the temporary closure of stores and theme parks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while the Company benefited from the accounting of a tax refund of 0.8 billion yen and income taxes-deferred of 0.3 billion yen. As a result, net loss attributable to owners of parent rose by 0.5 billion yen year-on-year to 0.8 billion yen.

Since the accounting period for all overseas consolidated subsidiaries runs from January to December, the first quarter under review for these subsidiaries covers the period from January to March 2020.

Reportable Segment

(100 millions of yen)

Sales

Segment profit (operating profit)

First three months of

FY2019

FY2020

Increase/

Change

FY2019

FY2020

Increase/

Change

decrease

(%)

decrease

(%)

Product sales/others

82

36

(45)

(55.7)

Japan

Royalties

21

16

(4)

(22.2)

7

(6)

(13)

-

Total

104

53

(50)

(48.7)

Product sales/others

0

(0)

(0)

-

Europe

Royalties

3

2

(1)

(37.3)

(1)

(2)

(1)

-

Total

4

2

(1)

(37.7)

North

Product sales/others

1

1

(0)

(31.5)

Royalties

3

1

(1)

(50.1)

(2)

(3)

(1)

-

America

Total

5

3

(2)

(44.2)

Latin

Product sales/others

0

0

0

9.2

Royalties

2

0

(1)

(50.8)

0

0

(0)

(88.6)

America

Total

2

1

(1)

(49.7)

Product sales/others

1

1

(0)

(35.9)

Asia

Royalties

15

11

(4)

(28.0)

6

4

(2)

(33.0)

Total

17

12

(5)

(28.8)

Adjustment

-

-

-

-

(4)

(4)

0

-

Product sales/others

86

39

(47)

(54.7)

Consolidated

Royalties

47

33

(13)

(28.9)

6

(11)

(18)

-

Total

133

72

(60)

(45.5)

1

Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020

Note: Regional subsidiaries overseas pay the amount of royalties commensurate as the cost of sales while the Japanese parent company (the copyright holder) calculates this income as sales. Because consolidated transactions are eliminated, however, these are not included in Japan's sales figures stated above (although included in segment profit (operating profit)).

Further, the above sales figures are "sales to customers," and the inter-segment sales, which are not limited to the above-mentioned royalties, are eliminated as internal transaction sales.

Explanation of Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements

The economic environment for the fiscal year is expected to remain extremely severe in Japan and overseas due to the impact of COVID-19. At this point in time it is impossible to predict when the situation can be completely resolved.

The environment surrounding the group remains uncertain in many areas. Under these circumstances, being extremely difficult to reasonably calculate at this time, the consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is still pending.

Regarding the new medium-term management plan, we intend to announce the basic policy along with the financial results at the end of the current fiscal year (scheduled for May 2021) taking into consideration future changes in the domestic and overseas situations.

The dividend forecast for the current fiscal year is yet to be decided as the above conditions render it very difficult to make reasonable calculations. We will continue to analyze the situation and will notify you as soon as possible.

Reference: Overseas Sales and Profits for the Past Three-month Periods by Area

(Millions of yen)

Sales to customers

Operating profit

Three months

Jun.

Jun.

Jun.

Jun.

Jun.

Jun.

ended

Change

Change

Change

Change

Areas

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Germany

490

324

(33.8)

160

(50.6)

47

(68)

-

(169)

-

Europe

Britain

116

76

(34.8)

89

17.5

(29)

(36)

-

(50)

-

Subtotal

607

400

(34.0)

249

(37.7)

17

(104)

-

(220)

-

North

U.S.A.

686

563

(17.9)

314

(44.2)

(184)

(213)

-

(355)

-

America

Latin

Brazil/Chile

181

205

13.3

103

(49.7)

27

39

47.0

4

(88.6)

America

Hong Kong

634

495

(21.8)

433

(12.6)

209

160

(23.4)

134

(16.2)

Taiwan

461

336

(27.2)

261

(22.2)

148

125

(15.6)

87

(30.0)

Asia

South Korea

239

204

(14.3)

135

(34.1)

63

36

(43.0)

14

(60.6)

China

857

748

(12.7)

440

(41.2)

392

320

(18.3)

194

(39.4)

Subtotal

2,192

1,785

(18.6)

1,270

(28.8)

813

642

(21.0)

430

(33.0)

Total

3,668

2,955

(19.4)

1,938

(34.4)

674

363

(46.0)

(140)

-

2

Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

FY2019

First quarter of FY2020

(As of Mar. 31, 2020)

(As of Jun. 30, 2020)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposit

40,053

49,151

Trade notes and accounts receivable

6,211

4,773

Merchandise and finished goods

4,589

5,458

Work in process

22

38

Raw materials and supplies

243

177

Other accounts receivable

1,683

1,905

Other

1,078

925

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(102)

(91)

Total current assets

53,780

62,339

Fixed assets

Tangible fixed assets

Buildings and structures, net

5,306

5,222

Land

7,825

7,821

Other, net

2,758

2,603

Total tangible fixed assets

15,890

15,647

Intangible fixed assets

2,474

2,357

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

9,062

10,057

Deferred tax assets

2,956

2,987

Other

5,851

5,625

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(531)

(510)

Total investments and other assets

17,339

18,159

Total fixed assets

35,704

36,165

Deferred assets

30

28

Total assets

89,515

98,533

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade notes and accounts payable

3,964

3,058

Short-term borrowings

8,089

16,697

Accrued income taxes

425

260

Allowance for bonuses

479

752

Reserve for adjustment of returned goods

25

14

Provision for shareholder benefit program

45

37

Provision for point card certificates

71

119

Other

9,494

8,916

Total current liabilities

22,595

29,857

Long-term liabilities

Corporate bonds

1,347

1,177

Long-term borrowings

9,048

14,374

Retirement benefit liability

5,883

5,632

Other

4,253

4,129

Total long-term liabilities

20,532

25,313

Total liabilities

43,127

55,170

3

Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020 (Millions of yen)

FY2019

First quarter of FY2020

(As of Mar. 31, 2020)

(As of Jun. 30, 2020)

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital

10,000

10,000

Capital surplus

3,409

3,409

Retained earnings

52,818

50,281

Treasury stock

(13,762)

(13,762)

Total shareholder's equity

52,466

49,929

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized gain (loss) on other securities

(995)

(500)

Deferred hedge gain (loss)

(0)

(0)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(2,494)

(3,671)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(2,914)

(2,727)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(6,405)

(6,899)

Non-controlling interests

326

332

Total net assets

46,387

43,362

Total liabilities and net assets

89,515

98,533

4

Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020

(2) Consolidated Income Statements and Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statements

Consolidated Income Statements (For the Three-month Period)

(Millions of yen)

First three months of FY2019

First three months of FY2020

(Apr. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019)

(Apr. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020)

Sales

13,379

7,289

Cost of sales

4,746

2,779

Gross profit

8,632

4,509

Provision for sales returns

9

-

Reversal of provision for sales returns

-

11

Net gross profit on sales

8,623

4,520

Selling, general and administrative expenses

7,929

5,698

Operating profit (loss)

694

(1,177)

Non-operating profit

Interest income

138

101

Dividend income

27

25

Gain on investments in partnership

131

9

Other

81

117

Total non-operating profit

378

254

Non-operating expenses

Interest expense

25

27

Foreign exchange loss

60

4

Commission expenses

36

37

Other

5

5

Total non-operating expenses

127

75

Ordinary profit (loss)

944

(999)

Extraordinary gains

Gain on sales of fixed assets

58

-

Gain on sales of investment securities

80

108

Gain on valuation of investment securities

-

157

Total extraordinary gains

138

266

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

1

3

Loss on valuation of investment securities

355

5

Impairment loss

1

-

Loss related to competition law

772

-

Loss from the temporary closure of theme parks, etc.

-

1,240

Other

26

8

Total extraordinary losses

1,156

1,258

Net profit (loss) before income taxes

(73)

(1,991)

Income taxes - current

343

18

Refund of income taxes

-

(831)

Income taxes - deferred

(134)

(327)

Total income taxes

208

(1,140)

Net loss

(282)

(851)

Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests

8

7

Loss attributable to owners of parent

(291)

(858)

5

Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020

Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statements

(For the Three-month Period)

(Millions of yen)

First three months of FY2019 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019)

First three months of FY2020 (Apr. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020)

Net loss

(282)

(851)

Other comprehensive income

Net unrealized gain (loss) on other securities Deferred hedge gain (loss)

Foreign currency translation adjustments Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(154)

495

(1)

0

29

(1,177)

179

187

53

(494)

(229)

(1,345)

(237)(1,352)

8

6

6

Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020

Segment and Other Information

I. First three months of FY2019 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019)

1. Information related to sales and profit or loss for each reportable segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Amounts shown

Adjustment

on consolidated

North

Latin

Japan

Europe

Asia

Total

(Note 1)

income

America

America

statements

(Note 2)

Sales

Customers

10,423

400

563

205

1,785

13,379

-

13,379

(Royalty income)

(

2,181)

(

399)

(

385)

(

201)

(

1,597)

(

4,765)

(

-)

(

4,765)

Inter-segment

1,201

4

2

(0)

318

1,525

(1,525)

-

(Royalty income)

(

1,144)

(

4)

(

-)

(

(0))

(

0)

(

1,147)

(

(1,147))

(

-)

Total

11,625

405

566

205

2,103

14,905

(1,525)

13,379

Segment profit

771

(104)

(213)

39

642

1,135

(441)

694

(loss)

Notes: 1. The minus

441 million

yen adjustment to segment profit (loss) is the sum of eliminations for inter-segment

transactions and unallocated operating expenses that are mostly general and administrative expenses that cannot

be assigned to any particular segment.

2. Segment profit (loss) is adjusted to be consistent with operating profit shown on the consolidated income statements.

2. Information related to impairment losses on fixed assets, goodwill, etc. for each reportable segment

Detailed explanations are omitted due to immateriality of the amount.

II. First three months of FY2020 (Apr. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020)

1. Information related to sales and profit or loss for each reportable segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Amounts shown

Adjustment

on consolidated

North

Latin

Japan

Europe

Asia

Total

(Note 1)

income

America

America

statements

(Note 2)

Sales

Customers

5,351

249

314

103

1,270

7,289

-

7,289

(Royalty income)

(

1,697)

(

250)

(

192)

(

99)

(

1,150)

(

3,389)

(

-)

(

3,389)

Inter-segment

764

6

4

1

245

1,022

(1,022)

-

(Royalty income)

(

732)

(

6)

(

-)

(

-)

(

0)

(

739)

(

(739))

(

-)

Total

6,115

256

318

104

1,515

8,311

(1,022)

7,289

Segment profit

(607)

(220)

(355)

4

430

(748)

(429)

(1,177)

(loss)

Notes: 1. The minus 429 million yen adjustment to segment profit (loss) is the sum of eliminations for inter-segment

transactions and unallocated operating expenses that are mostly general and administrative expenses that cannot

be assigned to any particular segment.

2. Segment profit (loss) is adjusted to be consistent with operating profit shown on the consolidated income statements.

2. Information related to impairment losses on fixed assets, goodwill, etc. for each reportable segment

Detailed explanations are omitted due to immateriality of the amount.

This financial report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation.

7

Disclaimer

Sanrio Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 07:01:09 UTC
