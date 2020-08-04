Sanrio : Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (FY2020) 0 08/04/2020 | 03:02am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields August 4, 2020 Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (FY2020) (Three Months Ended June 30, 2020) Company name: Sanrio Company, Ltd. Listed Stock Exchange: TSE 1st Section Stock code: 8136 URL: https://www.sanrio.co.jp/english/corporate/ir/ Representative: Tomokuni Tsuji, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Susumu Emori, Senior Managing Director TEL: +81-3-3779-8058 Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report: August 27, 2020 Starting date of dividend payment: - Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: None (All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated results of operations (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Net Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020 7,289 (45.5) (1,177) - (999) - (858) - Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019 13,379 (3.8) 694 (48.1) 944 (44.3) (291) - Note: Comprehensive income (millions of yen) Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020: (1,345) (-%) Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019: (229) (-%) Net Profit per Share Fully-Diluted Net Profit per Share Yen Yen Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020 (10.23) - Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019 (3.44) - (2) Consolidated financial position Total Assets Net Assets Equity Ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of Jun. 30, 2020 98,533 43,362 43.7 As of Mar. 31, 2020 89,515 46,387 51.5 Reference: Shareholders' equity (millions of yen) As of Jun. 30, 2020: 43,030 As of Mar. 31, 2020: 46,060 2. Dividends Dividend per Share 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY2019 - 15.00 - 20.00 35.00 FY2020 - FY2020 (forecast) - - - - Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None Breakdown of the year-end dividend for FY2019: Ordinary dividend: 15.00 yen; 60th anniversary commemorative dividend: 5.00 yen The dividends forecast for FY2020 has yet to be determined at this time. 3. Consolidated Forecast for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) The consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 has yet to be determined at this time due to the difficulty of reasonably estimating the impact of the spread of COVID-19 on business activities and operating results. We will promptly disclose forecast once it becomes possible to make a reasonable estimate in the future. * Notes (1) Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None Newly added: - Excluded: - Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting-based estimates: None Restatements: None Number of outstanding shares (common stock) Number of outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock) As of Jun. 30, 2020: 89,065,301 shares As of Mar. 31, 2020: 89,065,301 shares 2) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period As of Jun. 30, 2020: 5,131,983 shares As of Mar. 31, 2020: 5,131,983 shares 3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020: 83,933,318 shares Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019: 84,856,718 shares Note 1: The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms. Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements and other special items Forecasts regarding future performance in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information currently available to the Company. These materials are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of factors. Please refer to "Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, Explanation of Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements" of the attachments for forecast assumptions and notes of caution for usage. Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020 Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance Explanation of Results of Operations During the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, the economy continued to deteriorate rapidly due to the spread of COVID-19, and first-quarter operating results indicated a severe situation. In Japan, we are required to protect the health of our customers and employees and take measures to prevent the spread of infection while operating safe stores and facilities and gradually raising the level of social and economic activity. This has led to a significant decline in business opportunities due to such factors as event cancellations and the temporary closure of stores and theme parks. Regarding the latter, Harmony Land in Oita Prefecture resumed operations on June 8, but Sanrio Puroland in Tama City, Tokyo did not reopen until July 13, making it impossible to achieve sales in the first quarter. In the product sales division, e-commerce orders rose, all store operations were able to resume in June, and some hit products were released. However, this could not make up for the effects of temporary closures that lasted until May and a fall in the numbers of inbound foreign tourists, causing sales to fall significantly year-on-year. Regarding domestic licensing business, games and other digital businesses grew but results related to apparel and souvenirs were severe. Overseas, planned 45th anniversary events for My Melody and product campaigns with business partners had to be cancelled and business activities were unable to continue following lockdowns in various countries from February onwards due to the spread of COVID-19. As a result of these factors, sales fell 45.5% year-on-year to 7.2 billion yen, and operating loss was 1.1 billion yen (profit of 0.6 billion yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Ordinary loss was 0.9 billion yen (profit of 0.9 billion yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year) due to accounting interest income and dividend income as non-operating profit. Extraordinary losses included 1.2 billion yen from the temporary closure of stores and theme parks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while the Company benefited from the accounting of a tax refund of 0.8 billion yen and income taxes-deferred of 0.3 billion yen. As a result, net loss attributable to owners of parent rose by 0.5 billion yen year-on-year to 0.8 billion yen. Since the accounting period for all overseas consolidated subsidiaries runs from January to December, the first quarter under review for these subsidiaries covers the period from January to March 2020. Reportable Segment (100 millions of yen) Sales Segment profit (operating profit) First three months of FY2019 FY2020 Increase/ Change FY2019 FY2020 Increase/ Change decrease (%) decrease (%) Product sales/others 82 36 (45) (55.7) Japan Royalties 21 16 (4) (22.2) 7 (6) (13) - Total 104 53 (50) (48.7) Product sales/others 0 (0) (0) - Europe Royalties 3 2 (1) (37.3) (1) (2) (1) - Total 4 2 (1) (37.7) North Product sales/others 1 1 (0) (31.5) Royalties 3 1 (1) (50.1) (2) (3) (1) - America Total 5 3 (2) (44.2) Latin Product sales/others 0 0 0 9.2 Royalties 2 0 (1) (50.8) 0 0 (0) (88.6) America Total 2 1 (1) (49.7) Product sales/others 1 1 (0) (35.9) Asia Royalties 15 11 (4) (28.0) 6 4 (2) (33.0) Total 17 12 (5) (28.8) Adjustment - - - - (4) (4) 0 - Product sales/others 86 39 (47) (54.7) Consolidated Royalties 47 33 (13) (28.9) 6 (11) (18) - Total 133 72 (60) (45.5) 1 Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020 Note: Regional subsidiaries overseas pay the amount of royalties commensurate as the cost of sales while the Japanese parent company (the copyright holder) calculates this income as sales. Because consolidated transactions are eliminated, however, these are not included in Japan's sales figures stated above (although included in segment profit (operating profit)). Further, the above sales figures are "sales to customers," and the inter-segment sales, which are not limited to the above-mentioned royalties, are eliminated as internal transaction sales. Explanation of Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements The economic environment for the fiscal year is expected to remain extremely severe in Japan and overseas due to the impact of COVID-19. At this point in time it is impossible to predict when the situation can be completely resolved. The environment surrounding the group remains uncertain in many areas. Under these circumstances, being extremely difficult to reasonably calculate at this time, the consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is still pending. Regarding the new medium-term management plan, we intend to announce the basic policy along with the financial results at the end of the current fiscal year (scheduled for May 2021) taking into consideration future changes in the domestic and overseas situations. The dividend forecast for the current fiscal year is yet to be decided as the above conditions render it very difficult to make reasonable calculations. We will continue to analyze the situation and will notify you as soon as possible. Reference: Overseas Sales and Profits for the Past Three-month Periods by Area (Millions of yen) Sales to customers Operating profit Three months Jun. Jun. Jun. Jun. Jun. Jun. ended Change Change Change Change Areas 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 (%) (%) (%) (%) Germany 490 324 (33.8) 160 (50.6) 47 (68) - (169) - Europe Britain 116 76 (34.8) 89 17.5 (29) (36) - (50) - Subtotal 607 400 (34.0) 249 (37.7) 17 (104) - (220) - North U.S.A. 686 563 (17.9) 314 (44.2) (184) (213) - (355) - America Latin Brazil/Chile 181 205 13.3 103 (49.7) 27 39 47.0 4 (88.6) America Hong Kong 634 495 (21.8) 433 (12.6) 209 160 (23.4) 134 (16.2) Taiwan 461 336 (27.2) 261 (22.2) 148 125 (15.6) 87 (30.0) Asia South Korea 239 204 (14.3) 135 (34.1) 63 36 (43.0) 14 (60.6) China 857 748 (12.7) 440 (41.2) 392 320 (18.3) 194 (39.4) Subtotal 2,192 1,785 (18.6) 1,270 (28.8) 813 642 (21.0) 430 (33.0) Total 3,668 2,955 (19.4) 1,938 (34.4) 674 363 (46.0) (140) - 2 Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020 Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) FY2019 First quarter of FY2020 (As of Mar. 31, 2020) (As of Jun. 30, 2020) Assets Current assets Cash and deposit 40,053 49,151 Trade notes and accounts receivable 6,211 4,773 Merchandise and finished goods 4,589 5,458 Work in process 22 38 Raw materials and supplies 243 177 Other accounts receivable 1,683 1,905 Other 1,078 925 Allowance for doubtful accounts (102) (91) Total current assets 53,780 62,339 Fixed assets Tangible fixed assets Buildings and structures, net 5,306 5,222 Land 7,825 7,821 Other, net 2,758 2,603 Total tangible fixed assets 15,890 15,647 Intangible fixed assets 2,474 2,357 Investments and other assets Investment securities 9,062 10,057 Deferred tax assets 2,956 2,987 Other 5,851 5,625 Allowance for doubtful accounts (531) (510) Total investments and other assets 17,339 18,159 Total fixed assets 35,704 36,165 Deferred assets 30 28 Total assets 89,515 98,533 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade notes and accounts payable 3,964 3,058 Short-term borrowings 8,089 16,697 Accrued income taxes 425 260 Allowance for bonuses 479 752 Reserve for adjustment of returned goods 25 14 Provision for shareholder benefit program 45 37 Provision for point card certificates 71 119 Other 9,494 8,916 Total current liabilities 22,595 29,857 Long-term liabilities Corporate bonds 1,347 1,177 Long-term borrowings 9,048 14,374 Retirement benefit liability 5,883 5,632 Other 4,253 4,129 Total long-term liabilities 20,532 25,313 Total liabilities 43,127 55,170 3 Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020 (Millions of yen) FY2019 First quarter of FY2020 (As of Mar. 31, 2020) (As of Jun. 30, 2020) Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital 10,000 10,000 Capital surplus 3,409 3,409 Retained earnings 52,818 50,281 Treasury stock (13,762) (13,762) Total shareholder's equity 52,466 49,929 Accumulated other comprehensive income Net unrealized gain (loss) on other securities (995) (500) Deferred hedge gain (loss) (0) (0) Foreign currency translation adjustments (2,494) (3,671) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (2,914) (2,727) Total accumulated other comprehensive income (6,405) (6,899) Non-controlling interests 326 332 Total net assets 46,387 43,362 Total liabilities and net assets 89,515 98,533 4 Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020 (2) Consolidated Income Statements and Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statements Consolidated Income Statements (For the Three-month Period) (Millions of yen) First three months of FY2019 First three months of FY2020 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019) (Apr. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020) Sales 13,379 7,289 Cost of sales 4,746 2,779 Gross profit 8,632 4,509 Provision for sales returns 9 - Reversal of provision for sales returns - 11 Net gross profit on sales 8,623 4,520 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,929 5,698 Operating profit (loss) 694 (1,177) Non-operating profit Interest income 138 101 Dividend income 27 25 Gain on investments in partnership 131 9 Other 81 117 Total non-operating profit 378 254 Non-operating expenses Interest expense 25 27 Foreign exchange loss 60 4 Commission expenses 36 37 Other 5 5 Total non-operating expenses 127 75 Ordinary profit (loss) 944 (999) Extraordinary gains Gain on sales of fixed assets 58 - Gain on sales of investment securities 80 108 Gain on valuation of investment securities - 157 Total extraordinary gains 138 266 Extraordinary losses Loss on disposal of fixed assets 1 3 Loss on valuation of investment securities 355 5 Impairment loss 1 - Loss related to competition law 772 - Loss from the temporary closure of theme parks, etc. - 1,240 Other 26 8 Total extraordinary losses 1,156 1,258 Net profit (loss) before income taxes (73) (1,991) Income taxes - current 343 18 Refund of income taxes - (831) Income taxes - deferred (134) (327) Total income taxes 208 (1,140) Net loss (282) (851) Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests 8 7 Loss attributable to owners of parent (291) (858) 5 Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020 Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statements (For the Three-month Period) (Millions of yen) First three months of FY2019 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019) First three months of FY2020 (Apr. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020) Net loss (282) (851) Other comprehensive income Net unrealized gain (loss) on other securities Deferred hedge gain (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (154) 495 (1) 0 29 (1,177) 179 187 53 (494) (229) (1,345) (237)(1,352) 8 6 6 Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020 Segment and Other Information I. First three months of FY2019 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019) 1. Information related to sales and profit or loss for each reportable segment (Millions of yen) Reportable segment Amounts shown Adjustment on consolidated North Latin Japan Europe Asia Total (Note 1) income America America statements (Note 2) Sales Customers 10,423 400 563 205 1,785 13,379 - 13,379 (Royalty income) ( 2,181) ( 399) ( 385) ( 201) ( 1,597) ( 4,765) ( -) ( 4,765) Inter-segment 1,201 4 2 (0) 318 1,525 (1,525) - (Royalty income) ( 1,144) ( 4) ( -) ( (0)) ( 0) ( 1,147) ( (1,147)) ( -) Total 11,625 405 566 205 2,103 14,905 (1,525) 13,379 Segment profit 771 (104) (213) 39 642 1,135 (441) 694 (loss) Notes: 1. The minus 441 million yen adjustment to segment profit (loss) is the sum of eliminations for inter-segment transactions and unallocated operating expenses that are mostly general and administrative expenses that cannot be assigned to any particular segment. 2. Segment profit (loss) is adjusted to be consistent with operating profit shown on the consolidated income statements. 2. Information related to impairment losses on fixed assets, goodwill, etc. for each reportable segment Detailed explanations are omitted due to immateriality of the amount. II. First three months of FY2020 (Apr. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020) 1. Information related to sales and profit or loss for each reportable segment (Millions of yen) Reportable segment Amounts shown Adjustment on consolidated North Latin Japan Europe Asia Total (Note 1) income America America statements (Note 2) Sales Customers 5,351 249 314 103 1,270 7,289 - 7,289 (Royalty income) ( 1,697) ( 250) ( 192) ( 99) ( 1,150) ( 3,389) ( -) ( 3,389) Inter-segment 764 6 4 1 245 1,022 (1,022) - (Royalty income) ( 732) ( 6) ( -) ( -) ( 0) ( 739) ( (739)) ( -) Total 6,115 256 318 104 1,515 8,311 (1,022) 7,289 Segment profit (607) (220) (355) 4 430 (748) (429) (1,177) (loss) Notes: 1. The minus 429 million yen adjustment to segment profit (loss) is the sum of eliminations for inter-segment transactions and unallocated operating expenses that are mostly general and administrative expenses that cannot be assigned to any particular segment. 2. Segment profit (loss) is adjusted to be consistent with operating profit shown on the consolidated income statements. 2. Information related to impairment losses on fixed assets, goodwill, etc. for each reportable segment Detailed explanations are omitted due to immateriality of the amount. This financial report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation. 7 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sanrio Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 07:01:09 UTC 0 Latest news on SANRIO COMPANY, LTD. 03:02a SANRIO : Notice Regarding Recording of Extraordinary Loss PU 03:02a SANRIO : Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Endin.. PU 03:02a SANRIO : First Quarter of FY ending 03/2021 Results Briefing PU 07/13 SANRIO : Message to the Sanrio Community regarding COVID-19 - UPDATED 7/10/20 AQ 06/23 SANRIO : Yoshikitty defeats hello kitty to win #1 in france, germany, and brazil.. AQ 06/23 SANRIO : Message to the Sanrio Community regarding COVID-19 - UPDATED 6/18/20 AQ 06/12 UPDATE2 : President of Hello Kitty creator Sanrio steps down after 60-yr stint AQ 06/12 UPDATE1 : President of Hello Kitty creator Sanrio steps down after 60-yr stint AQ 06/12 SANRIO : Hello Kitty creator Sanrio's president steps down after 60-year stint AQ 06/11 SANRIO : Hello Kitty and Tokidoki Fans Around the World Rejoice as Globematcher .. AQ

Financials JPY USD Sales 2020 57 226 M 539 M 539 M Net income 2020 1 999 M 18,8 M 18,8 M Net cash 2020 20 500 M 193 M 193 M P/E ratio 2020 64,4x Yield 2020 2,33% Capitalization 126 B 1 187 M 1 188 M EV / Sales 2020 1,84x Capi. / Sales 2021 2,66x Nbr of Employees 1 297 Free-Float 63,6% Chart SANRIO COMPANY, LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SANRIO COMPANY, LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 5 Average target price 1 823,25 JPY Last Close Price 1 502,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 33,2% Spread / Average Target 21,4% Spread / Lowest Target 12,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Tomokuni Tsuji President & Representative Director Shintaro Tsuji Chairman Kosho Nomura MD, Head-Secretariat Office & Information Systems Susumu Emori Senior MD, Head-Legal Affairs Office & IR Office Kazuyoshi Fukushima Senior Managing Director & GM-Sales Planning Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SANRIO COMPANY, LTD. -30.11% 1 187 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 36.96% 18 754 BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC. -9.71% 12 101 UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT 16.82% 10 218 HASBRO, INC. -29.11% 9 970 MATTEL -16.20% 3 854