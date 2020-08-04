Sanrio : Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (FY2020)

Tomokuni Tsuji, President and Chief Executive Officer
Inquiries:
Susumu Emori, Senior Managing Director
TEL: +81-3-3779-8058
Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report: August 27, 2020
Starting date of dividend payment: -
Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: None
(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Net Profit Attributable
to Owners of Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020
7,289
(45.5)
(1,177)
-
(999)
-
(858)
-
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019
13,379
(3.8)
694
(48.1)
944
(44.3)
(291)
-
Note: Comprehensive income (millions of yen)
Three months ended Jun. 30,
2020: (1,345)
(-%)
Three months ended Jun. 30,
2019: (229)
(-%)
Net Profit per Share
Fully-Diluted Net
Profit per Share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020
(10.23)
-
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019
(3.44)
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of Jun. 30, 2020
98,533
43,362
43.7
As of Mar. 31, 2020
89,515
46,387
51.5
Reference: Shareholders' equity (millions of yen)
As of Jun. 30, 2020:
43,030
As of Mar. 31, 2020:
46,060
2. Dividends
Dividend per Share
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2019
-
15.00
-
20.00
35.00
FY2020
-
FY2020 (forecast)
-
-
-
-
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
Breakdown of the year-end dividend for FY2019:
Ordinary dividend: 15.00 yen; 60th anniversary commemorative dividend: 5.00 yen
The dividends forecast for FY2020 has yet to be determined at this time.
3. Consolidated Forecast for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
The consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 has yet to be determined at this time due to the difficulty of reasonably estimating the impact of the spread of COVID-19 on business activities and operating results. We will promptly disclose forecast once it becomes possible to make a reasonable estimate in the future.
* Notes
(1) Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None
Newly added: -
Excluded: -
Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
Restatements: None
Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of Jun. 30, 2020:
89,065,301 shares
As of Mar. 31, 2020:
89,065,301 shares
2) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
As of Jun. 30, 2020:
5,131,983 shares
As of Mar. 31, 2020:
5,131,983 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020:
83,933,318 shares
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019:
84,856,718 shares
Note 1: The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements and other special items
Forecasts regarding future performance in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information currently available to the Company. These materials are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of factors. Please refer to "Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, Explanation of Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements" of the attachments for forecast assumptions and notes of caution for usage.
Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020
Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
Explanation of Results of Operations
During the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, the economy continued to deteriorate rapidly due to the spread of COVID-19, and first-quarter operating results indicated a severe situation. In Japan, we are required to protect the health of our customers and employees and take measures to prevent the spread of infection while operating safe stores and facilities and gradually raising the level of social and economic activity. This has led to a significant decline in business opportunities due to such factors as event cancellations and the temporary closure of stores and theme parks. Regarding the latter, Harmony Land in Oita Prefecture resumed operations on June 8, but Sanrio Puroland in Tama City, Tokyo did not reopen until July 13, making it impossible to achieve sales in the first quarter.
In the product sales division, e-commerce orders rose, all store operations were able to resume in June, and some hit products were released. However, this could not make up for the effects of temporary closures that lasted until May and a fall in the numbers of inbound foreign tourists, causing sales to fall significantly year-on-year. Regarding domestic licensing business, games and other digital businesses grew but results related to apparel and souvenirs were severe.
Overseas, planned 45th anniversary events for My Melody and product campaigns with business partners had to be cancelled and business activities were unable to continue following lockdowns in various countries from February onwards due to the spread of COVID-19.
As a result of these factors, sales fell 45.5% year-on-year to 7.2 billion yen, and operating loss was 1.1 billion yen (profit of 0.6 billion yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Ordinary loss was 0.9 billion yen (profit of 0.9 billion yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year) due to accounting interest income and dividend income as non-operating profit. Extraordinary losses included 1.2 billion yen from the temporary closure of stores and theme parks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while the Company benefited from the accounting of a tax refund of 0.8 billion yen and income taxes-deferred of 0.3 billion yen. As a result, net loss attributable to owners of parent rose by 0.5 billion yen year-on-year to 0.8 billion yen.
Since the accounting period for all overseas consolidated subsidiaries runs from January to December, the first quarter under review for these subsidiaries covers the period from January to March 2020.
Reportable Segment
(100 millions of yen)
Sales
Segment profit (operating profit)
First three months of
FY2019
FY2020
Increase/
Change
FY2019
FY2020
Increase/
Change
decrease
(%)
decrease
(%)
Product sales/others
82
36
(45)
(55.7)
Japan
Royalties
21
16
(4)
(22.2)
7
(6)
(13)
-
Total
104
53
(50)
(48.7)
Product sales/others
0
(0)
(0)
-
Europe
Royalties
3
2
(1)
(37.3)
(1)
(2)
(1)
-
Total
4
2
(1)
(37.7)
North
Product sales/others
1
1
(0)
(31.5)
Royalties
3
1
(1)
(50.1)
(2)
(3)
(1)
-
America
Total
5
3
(2)
(44.2)
Latin
Product sales/others
0
0
0
9.2
Royalties
2
0
(1)
(50.8)
0
0
(0)
(88.6)
America
Total
2
1
(1)
(49.7)
Product sales/others
1
1
(0)
(35.9)
Asia
Royalties
15
11
(4)
(28.0)
6
4
(2)
(33.0)
Total
17
12
(5)
(28.8)
Adjustment
-
-
-
-
(4)
(4)
0
-
Product sales/others
86
39
(47)
(54.7)
Consolidated
Royalties
47
33
(13)
(28.9)
6
(11)
(18)
-
Total
133
72
(60)
(45.5)
1
Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020
Note: Regional subsidiaries overseas pay the amount of royalties commensurate as the cost of sales while the Japanese parent company (the copyright holder) calculates this income as sales. Because consolidated transactions are eliminated, however, these are not included in Japan's sales figures stated above (although included in segment profit (operating profit)).
Further, the above sales figures are "sales to customers," and the inter-segment sales, which are not limited to the above-mentioned royalties, are eliminated as internal transaction sales.
Explanation of Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements
The economic environment for the fiscal year is expected to remain extremely severe in Japan and overseas due to the impact of COVID-19. At this point in time it is impossible to predict when the situation can be completely resolved.
The environment surrounding the group remains uncertain in many areas. Under these circumstances, being extremely difficult to reasonably calculate at this time, the consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is still pending.
Regarding the new medium-term management plan, we intend to announce the basic policy along with the financial results at the end of the current fiscal year (scheduled for May 2021) taking into consideration future changes in the domestic and overseas situations.
The dividend forecast for the current fiscal year is yet to be decided as the above conditions render it very difficult to make reasonable calculations. We will continue to analyze the situation and will notify you as soon as possible.
Reference: Overseas Sales and Profits for the Past Three-month Periods by Area
(Millions of yen)
Sales to customers
Operating profit
Three months
Jun.
Jun.
Jun.
Jun.
Jun.
Jun.
ended
Change
Change
Change
Change
Areas
2018
2019
2020
2018
2019
2020
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
Germany
490
324
(33.8)
160
(50.6)
47
(68)
-
(169)
-
Europe
Britain
116
76
(34.8)
89
17.5
(29)
(36)
-
(50)
-
Subtotal
607
400
(34.0)
249
(37.7)
17
(104)
-
(220)
-
North
U.S.A.
686
563
(17.9)
314
(44.2)
(184)
(213)
-
(355)
-
America
Latin
Brazil/Chile
181
205
13.3
103
(49.7)
27
39
47.0
4
(88.6)
America
Hong Kong
634
495
(21.8)
433
(12.6)
209
160
(23.4)
134
(16.2)
Taiwan
461
336
(27.2)
261
(22.2)
148
125
(15.6)
87
(30.0)
Asia
South Korea
239
204
(14.3)
135
(34.1)
63
36
(43.0)
14
(60.6)
China
857
748
(12.7)
440
(41.2)
392
320
(18.3)
194
(39.4)
Subtotal
2,192
1,785
(18.6)
1,270
(28.8)
813
642
(21.0)
430
(33.0)
Total
3,668
2,955
(19.4)
1,938
(34.4)
674
363
(46.0)
(140)
-
2
Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
FY2019
First quarter of FY2020
(As of Mar. 31, 2020)
(As of Jun. 30, 2020)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposit
40,053
49,151
Trade notes and accounts receivable
6,211
4,773
Merchandise and finished goods
4,589
5,458
Work in process
22
38
Raw materials and supplies
243
177
Other accounts receivable
1,683
1,905
Other
1,078
925
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(102)
(91)
Total current assets
53,780
62,339
Fixed assets
Tangible fixed assets
Buildings and structures, net
5,306
5,222
Land
7,825
7,821
Other, net
2,758
2,603
Total tangible fixed assets
15,890
15,647
Intangible fixed assets
2,474
2,357
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
9,062
10,057
Deferred tax assets
2,956
2,987
Other
5,851
5,625
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(531)
(510)
Total investments and other assets
17,339
18,159
Total fixed assets
35,704
36,165
Deferred assets
30
28
Total assets
89,515
98,533
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade notes and accounts payable
3,964
3,058
Short-term borrowings
8,089
16,697
Accrued income taxes
425
260
Allowance for bonuses
479
752
Reserve for adjustment of returned goods
25
14
Provision for shareholder benefit program
45
37
Provision for point card certificates
71
119
Other
9,494
8,916
Total current liabilities
22,595
29,857
Long-term liabilities
Corporate bonds
1,347
1,177
Long-term borrowings
9,048
14,374
Retirement benefit liability
5,883
5,632
Other
4,253
4,129
Total long-term liabilities
20,532
25,313
Total liabilities
43,127
55,170
3
Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020 (Millions of yen)
FY2019
First quarter of FY2020
(As of Mar. 31, 2020)
(As of Jun. 30, 2020)
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital
10,000
10,000
Capital surplus
3,409
3,409
Retained earnings
52,818
50,281
Treasury stock
(13,762)
(13,762)
Total shareholder's equity
52,466
49,929
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net unrealized gain (loss) on other securities
(995)
(500)
Deferred hedge gain (loss)
(0)
(0)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(2,494)
(3,671)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(2,914)
(2,727)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(6,405)
(6,899)
Non-controlling interests
326
332
Total net assets
46,387
43,362
Total liabilities and net assets
89,515
98,533
4
Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020
(2) Consolidated Income Statements and Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statements
Consolidated Income Statements (For the Three-month Period)
(Millions of yen)
First three months of FY2019
First three months of FY2020
(Apr. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019)
(Apr. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020)
Sales
13,379
7,289
Cost of sales
4,746
2,779
Gross profit
8,632
4,509
Provision for sales returns
9
-
Reversal of provision for sales returns
-
11
Net gross profit on sales
8,623
4,520
Selling, general and administrative expenses
7,929
5,698
Operating profit (loss)
694
(1,177)
Non-operating profit
Interest income
138
101
Dividend income
27
25
Gain on investments in partnership
131
9
Other
81
117
Total non-operating profit
378
254
Non-operating expenses
Interest expense
25
27
Foreign exchange loss
60
4
Commission expenses
36
37
Other
5
5
Total non-operating expenses
127
75
Ordinary profit (loss)
944
(999)
Extraordinary gains
Gain on sales of fixed assets
58
-
Gain on sales of investment securities
80
108
Gain on valuation of investment securities
-
157
Total extraordinary gains
138
266
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
1
3
Loss on valuation of investment securities
355
5
Impairment loss
1
-
Loss related to competition law
772
-
Loss from the temporary closure of theme parks, etc.
-
1,240
Other
26
8
Total extraordinary losses
1,156
1,258
Net profit (loss) before income taxes
(73)
(1,991)
Income taxes - current
343
18
Refund of income taxes
-
(831)
Income taxes - deferred
(134)
(327)
Total income taxes
208
(1,140)
Net loss
(282)
(851)
Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests
8
7
Loss attributable to owners of parent
(291)
(858)
5
Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020
Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statements
(For the Three-month Period)
(Millions of yen)
First three months of FY2019 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019)
First three months of FY2020 (Apr. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020)
Net loss
(282)
(851)
Other comprehensive income
Net unrealized gain (loss) on other securities Deferred hedge gain (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustments Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
(154)
495
(1)
0
29
(1,177)
179
187
53
(494)
(229)
(1,345)
(237)(1,352)
8
6
6
Sanrio Company, Ltd. (8136) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2020
Segment and Other Information
I. First three months of FY2019 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019)
1. Information related to sales and profit or loss for each reportable segment
(Millions of yen)
Reportable segment
Amounts shown
Adjustment
on consolidated
North
Latin
Japan
Europe
Asia
Total
(Note 1)
income
America
America
statements
(Note 2)
Sales
Customers
10,423
400
563
205
1,785
13,379
-
13,379
(Royalty income)
(
2,181)
(
399)
(
385)
(
201)
(
1,597)
(
4,765)
(
-)
(
4,765)
Inter-segment
1,201
4
2
(0)
318
1,525
(1,525)
-
(Royalty income)
(
1,144)
(
4)
(
-)
(
(0))
(
0)
(
1,147)
(
(1,147))
(
-)
Total
11,625
405
566
205
2,103
14,905
(1,525)
13,379
Segment profit
771
(104)
(213)
39
642
1,135
(441)
694
(loss)
Notes: 1. The minus
441 million
yen adjustment to segment profit (loss) is the sum of eliminations for inter-segment
transactions and unallocated operating expenses that are mostly general and administrative expenses that cannot
be assigned to any particular segment.
2. Segment profit (loss) is adjusted to be consistent with operating profit shown on the consolidated income statements.
2. Information related to impairment losses on fixed assets, goodwill, etc. for each reportable segment
Detailed explanations are omitted due to immateriality of the amount.
II. First three months of FY2020 (Apr. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020)
1. Information related to sales and profit or loss for each reportable segment
(Millions of yen)
Reportable segment
Amounts shown
Adjustment
on consolidated
North
Latin
Japan
Europe
Asia
Total
(Note 1)
income
America
America
statements
(Note 2)
Sales
Customers
5,351
249
314
103
1,270
7,289
-
7,289
(Royalty income)
(
1,697)
(
250)
(
192)
(
99)
(
1,150)
(
3,389)
(
-)
(
3,389)
Inter-segment
764
6
4
1
245
1,022
(1,022)
-
(Royalty income)
(
732)
(
6)
(
-)
(
-)
(
0)
(
739)
(
(739))
(
-)
Total
6,115
256
318
104
1,515
8,311
(1,022)
7,289
Segment profit
(607)
(220)
(355)
4
430
(748)
(429)
(1,177)
(loss)
Notes: 1. The minus 429 million yen adjustment to segment profit (loss) is the sum of eliminations for inter-segment
transactions and unallocated operating expenses that are mostly general and administrative expenses that cannot
be assigned to any particular segment.
2. Segment profit (loss) is adjusted to be consistent with operating profit shown on the consolidated income statements.
2. Information related to impairment losses on fixed assets, goodwill, etc. for each reportable segment
Detailed explanations are omitted due to immateriality of the amount.
This financial report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation.