Sanshin Electronics : Notice Regarding Change of Largest (Principal) Shareholder and Other Related Companies

(This notice has been translated from the original notice in Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy, the original in Japanese shall prevail.)

May 8, 2020

Name of Company: Sanshin Electronics Co., Ltd.

Representative: Toshiro Suzuki (Representative Director, COO)

(Code No. 8150 Listed in the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Enquiries to: Akio Misono (Director, Senior Operating Officer and Senior General Manager of Finance & Accounting Division)

(Tel: +81-3-3453-5111)

For Immediate Release:

Notice Regarding Change of Largest (Principal) Shareholder and Other Related Companies

Sanshin Electronics Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") notifies as follows that its largest (principal) shareholder and other related companies have changed as of April 24, 2020, as described below.

Details

Timeline of change of largest (principal) shareholder and other related companies

Based on the submission to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau on May 7, 2020 of a Large-volume Holding Report (Change Report) under the joint signature of the joint shareholders of the Company, including S-Grant Co., Ltd. and the shareholder listed below, the Company has confirmed that the Company's largest (principal) shareholder and other related companies have changed. Overview of new largest (principal) shareholder and other related companies