SANSHIN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(8150)
Sanshin Electronics : Notice Regarding Change of Largest (Principal) Shareholder and Other Related Companies

05/14/2020 | 05:45am EDT

(This notice has been translated from the original notice in Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy, the original in Japanese shall prevail.)

May 8, 2020

Name of Company: Sanshin Electronics Co., Ltd.

Representative: Toshiro Suzuki (Representative Director, COO)

(Code No. 8150 Listed in the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Enquiries to: Akio Misono (Director, Senior Operating Officer and Senior General Manager of Finance & Accounting Division)

(Tel: +81-3-3453-5111)

For Immediate Release:

Notice Regarding Change of Largest (Principal) Shareholder and Other Related Companies

Sanshin Electronics Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") notifies as follows that its largest (principal) shareholder and other related companies have changed as of April 24, 2020, as described below.

Details

  1. Timeline of change of largest (principal) shareholder and other related companies
    Based on the submission to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau on May 7, 2020 of a Large-volume Holding Report (Change Report) under the joint signature of the joint shareholders of the Company, including S-Grant Co., Ltd. and the shareholder listed below, the Company has confirmed that the Company's largest (principal) shareholder and other related companies have changed.
  2. Overview of new largest (principal) shareholder and other related companies

(1)

Name

City Index Eleventh Co., Ltd.

(2)

Location

3-22-14, Higashi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Name and title of representative

Hironao Fukushima, CEO

1.

Investment

2.

Management consulting

(4)

Details of operations

3.

Intermediation and sale of real estate

4.

Real-estate leasing

5.

Other operations incidental to the above

(5)

Capital stock

1,000,000 yen

(6)

Date established

May 20, 2009

(7)

Major shareholders and

Office Support Co., Ltd.: 66.5%

shareholding ratios

Minami Aoyama Real Estate Co., Ltd.: 33.5%

(8)

Relationships with listed companies

Capital relationships

As of April 24, 2020, City Index Eleventh holds 6,217,200 shares of

Company stock.

Personnel relationships

No applicable relationships.

Transaction relationships

No applicable relationships.

3. Number of voting rights and proportion of total voting rights held by above shareholder

Number of voting rights

Proportion of total voting

Shareholder rank

(number of shares)

rights of all shareholders

Before change

19,200

9.95%

1st

(As of March 31, 2020)

(1,920,000

shares)

After change

62,172

32.21%

1st

(As of April 24, 2020)

(6,217,200

shares)

Notes:

1. The "number of voting rights" before the change is based on the total voting rights in the Company

recorded in the Shareholder Registry as of March 31, 2020. The "number of voting rights" after the

change is based on the total voting rights in the Company recorded in the submitted Large-volume

Holding Report (Change Report).

  1. The "proportion of total voting rights of all shareholders" is calculated based on the total voting rights in the Company (193,041) as of March 31, 2020. Numbers of shares held are rounded to the third place after the decimal.
  2. The "shareholder rank" before the change is calculated based on the number of shareholders recorded in the Shareholder Registry as of March 31, 2020.

4. Expected effects

The change in largest (principal) shareholder and other related companies as described above does not affect the consolidated business results of the Company.

Disclaimer

Sanshin Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 09:44:02 UTC
