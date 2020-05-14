Sanshin Electronics : Notice Regarding Change of Largest (Principal) Shareholder and Other Related Companies

(Code No. 8150 Listed in the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Enquiries to: Akio Misono (Director, Senior Operating Officer and Senior General Manager of Finance & Accounting Division)
Notice Regarding Change of Largest (Principal) Shareholder and Other Related Companies
Sanshin Electronics Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") notifies as follows that its largest (principal) shareholder and other related companies have changed as of April 24, 2020, as described below.
Details
Timeline of change of largest (principal) shareholder and other related companies
Based on the submission to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau on May 7, 2020 of a Large-volume Holding Report (Change Report) under the joint signature of the joint shareholders of the Company, including S-Grant Co., Ltd. and the shareholder listed below, the Company has confirmed that the Company's largest (principal) shareholder and other related companies have changed.
Overview of new largest (principal) shareholder and other related companies
(1)
Name
City Index Eleventh Co., Ltd.
(2)
Location
3-22-14, Higashi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
(3)
Name and title of representative
Hironao Fukushima, CEO
1.
Investment
2.
Management consulting
(4)
Details of operations
3.
Intermediation and sale of real estate
4.
Real-estate leasing
5.
Other operations incidental to the above
(5)
Capital stock
1,000,000 yen
(6)
Date established
May 20, 2009
(7)
Major shareholders and
Office Support Co., Ltd.: 66.5%
shareholding ratios
Minami Aoyama Real Estate Co., Ltd.: 33.5%
(8)
Relationships with listed companies
Capital relationships
As of April 24, 2020, City Index Eleventh holds 6,217,200 shares of
Company stock.
Personnel relationships
No applicable relationships.
Transaction relationships
No applicable relationships.
3. Number of voting rights and proportion of total voting rights held by above shareholder
Number of voting rights
Proportion of total voting
Shareholder rank
(number of shares)
rights of all shareholders
Before change
19,200
9.95%
1st
(As of March 31, 2020)
(1,920,000
shares)
After change
62,172
32.21%
1st
(As of April 24, 2020)
(6,217,200
shares)
Notes:
1. The "number of voting rights" before the change is based on the total voting rights in the Company
recorded in the Shareholder Registry as of March 31, 2020. The "number of voting rights" after the
change is based on the total voting rights in the Company recorded in the submitted Large-volume
Holding Report (Change Report).
The "proportion of total voting rights of all shareholders" is calculated based on the total voting rights in the Company (193,041) as of March 31, 2020. Numbers of shares held are rounded to the third place after the decimal.
The "shareholder rank" before the change is calculated based on the number of shareholders recorded in the Shareholder Registry as of March 31, 2020.
4. Expected effects
The change in largest (principal) shareholder and other related companies as described above does not affect the consolidated business results of the Company.
