Sansiri Public : Appointment of the Auditors for reviewing 2020 quarterly financial statements

(English Translation)

7 May 2020

Subject : Appointment of the Auditors for reviewing 2020 quarterly financial statements To : President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the resolution of the Board of Directors of Sansiri Public Company Limited ("the Company"), to postpone the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholder (AGM) which was previously scheduled on 17 April 2020 due to the outbreak of 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), the agenda regarding the appointment of auditors and the approval of audit fee for the year 2020 were therefore postponed.

Nonetheless, the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission ( " SEC" ) announced the Notification of Capital Market Supervisory Board Tor Jor. 28/ 2020 dated 27 March 2020 that listed companies, which are unable to have AGM and appoint company' s auditors, are able to submit the company' s financial statements for the first quarter of 2020 reviewed by the auditors in the list of auditors approved by SEC and appointed by the company' s Board of Directors. Additionally, the Company is required to propose the agenda of appointment of the company' s auditors as aforementioned in the upcoming AGM.

In this regard, the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 5/2020 held on 5 May 2020 has resolved to approve the appointment of Auditors from EY Office Limited who have been approved by the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 2/2020 on 28 February 2020 to be the Auditors of the Company and its

subsidiaries for reviewing 2020 quarterly financial statements in order to disclose information and submit financial statements to the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The Company will propose an

appointment of the mentioned Auditors in the upcoming 2020 AGM, as per the following names:

Name of auditors CPA Registration Number 1. Mr. Sophon Permsirivallop 3182 2. Miss Rungnapa Lertsuwankul 3516 3. Mrs. Gingkarn Atsawarangsalit 4496 4. Miss Pimjai Manitkajohnkit 4521 5. Ms. Rosaporn Decharkom 5659 6. Miss Sumana Punpongsanon 5872

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Wanchak Buranasiri)

Director and Chief Operating Officer

Company Secretary Office

Telephone : (+66)0 2027 7888 ext. 1076 and 1078

email address : CompanySecretary@sansiri.com