Sansiri Public : Getting to Know T77,A perfect community in Onnut area

T77 Community is located on an over-50-rai plot of land in the centre of Sukhumvit 77 road, the project has everything to perfectly serve your convenient lifestyle and Residential projects to make this place alive.

T77 is close to both BTS Onnut (950 metres) and to BTS Phrakanhong (2.3 km). Easy access to Ramindra - At Narong Expressway. From T77 to You can get to the inner Sukhumvit such as Ekkamai and Thonglor in 10 minutes.

Along the way, you will see many Sansiri's project residences such as Blocs Sukhumvit 77, THE BASE Sukhumvit 77, THE BASE Park West, THE BASE Park East, hasu HAUS, mori HAUS and a townhouse project, Garden Square, which are all sold out. kawa HAUS is ready-to-move.

Shuttle bus service provided, from BTS Onnut driving along each projects, Sansiri Backyard, Siri Campus and other pick up points inside T77, Super convenient!

HUB77, a community mall, variety foods, clean snacks, coffee, groceries, you can get all here. We got one of the leading International Schools in Thailand, Bangkok International Preparatory & Secondary School. Moreover, Dental Hospital Bangkok, with a complete range of dental treatments, skilled and experienced dental specialists in the world-class surgery.

Sansiri Backyard 24,000 sq.m of green backyard is full of various organic kinds of fresh vegetable and fruit. You can buy fresh vegetable and fruit with cheap price to cook your salad or enjoy delicious healthy food at The Backyard Farm to Table café & restaurant next to the backyard.

Looking further away from the green backyard, you will see the newest thing here, Siri Campus.

We believes that THE JOY OF STAFFS WILL BRING CUSTOMERS A JOY IN LIFE. SIRI Campus was designed under the concept 'Made for us' to be not only the office but also a second house for Sansiri's staffs, which the environment is the key factor of happiness, that enhance the efficiency of work and new creativity.

If you are interested to purchase property around Sukhumvit 77 , we recommend kawa Haus, located in T77, amidst the shade of the trees and the freshness of canal view, making your everyday life feels akin to staying in a vacation, whilst all convenience are just around the corner.

Stay updated on Sansiri's latest developments by subscribing to our newsletter.