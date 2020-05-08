Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Sansiri    SIRI   TH0577C10Z04

SANSIRI

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sansiri Public : Getting to Know T77,A perfect community in Onnut area

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 05:19am EDT

T77 Community is located on an over-50-rai plot of land in the centre of Sukhumvit 77 road, the project has everything to perfectly serve your convenient lifestyle and Residential projects to make this place alive.

T77 is close to both BTS Onnut (950 metres) and to BTS Phrakanhong (2.3 km). Easy access to Ramindra - At Narong Expressway. From T77 to You can get to the inner Sukhumvit such as Ekkamai and Thonglor in 10 minutes.

Along the way, you will see many Sansiri's project residences such as Blocs Sukhumvit 77, THE BASE Sukhumvit 77, THE BASE Park West, THE BASE Park East, hasu HAUS, mori HAUS and a townhouse project, Garden Square, which are all sold out. kawa HAUS is ready-to-move.

Shuttle bus service provided, from BTS Onnut driving along each projects, Sansiri Backyard, Siri Campus and other pick up points inside T77, Super convenient!

HUB77, a community mall, variety foods, clean snacks, coffee, groceries, you can get all here. We got one of the leading International Schools in Thailand, Bangkok International Preparatory & Secondary School. Moreover, Dental Hospital Bangkok, with a complete range of dental treatments, skilled and experienced dental specialists in the world-class surgery.

Sansiri Backyard 24,000 sq.m of green backyard is full of various organic kinds of fresh vegetable and fruit. You can buy fresh vegetable and fruit with cheap price to cook your salad or enjoy delicious healthy food at The Backyard Farm to Table café & restaurant next to the backyard.

Looking further away from the green backyard, you will see the newest thing here, Siri Campus.

We believes that THE JOY OF STAFFS WILL BRING CUSTOMERS A JOY IN LIFE. SIRI Campus was designed under the concept 'Made for us' to be not only the office but also a second house for Sansiri's staffs, which the environment is the key factor of happiness, that enhance the efficiency of work and new creativity.

If you are interested to purchase property around Sukhumvit 77 , we recommend kawa Haus, located in T77, amidst the shade of the trees and the freshness of canal view, making your everyday life feels akin to staying in a vacation, whilst all convenience are just around the corner.

Stay updated on Sansiri's latest developments by subscribing to our newsletter.

Disclaimer

Sansiri pcl published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 09:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SANSIRI
05:19aSANSIRI PUBLIC : Getting to Know T77,A perfect community in Onnut area
PU
04/13SANSIRI PUBLIC : Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting for interim divid..
PU
03/31SANSIRI PUBLIC : Notification to postpone the 2020 AGM
PU
01/29SANSIRI PUBLIC : Thai Economy Sees Silver Lining in 2020
PU
01/06SANSIRI PUBLIC : Rights of Shareholders to Propose AGM Agenda and Qualified Cand..
PU
2019SANSIRI PUBLIC : Disposal of ordinary shares in a Subsidiary (Edit PDF file)
PU
2019SANSIRI PUBLIC : Disposal of ordinary shares in a Subsidiary
PU
2019SANSIRI PUBLIC : and Plus Property reaffirm leadership in living innovation Inve..
PU
2019SANSIRI PUBLIC : ups its stake in US boutique hotel brand The Standard
AQ
2019SANSIRI PUBLIC : sees 23 per cent revenue drop in second quarter, after strong f..
AQ
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 25 425 M
EBIT 2020 1 321 M
Net income 2020 1 573 M
Debt 2020 57 987 M
Yield 2020 9,18%
P/E ratio 2020 6,25x
P/E ratio 2021 5,81x
EV / Sales2020 2,66x
EV / Sales2021 2,59x
Capitalization 9 617 M
Chart SANSIRI
Duration : Period :
Sansiri Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANSIRI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 0,79  THB
Last Close Price 0,68  THB
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Apichart Chutrakul Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Srettha Thavisin President & Director
Uthai Uthaisangsuk Chief Operating Officer & Director
Wanchak Buranasiri Chief Financial Officer & Director
Tawicha Trakulyingyong Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANSIRI-2.86%297
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-0.80%40 707
VONOVIA SE1.29%28 432
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-2.03%24 680
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.66%18 165
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE4.48%14 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group