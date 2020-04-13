Sansiri Public : Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting for interim dividend

(English Translation)

14 April 2020

Subject : Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting for interim dividend To : President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the resolution of the Board of Directors of Sansiri Public Company Limited ("the Company"), to postpone the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholder (AGM) which was previously scheduled on 17 April 2020 due to the outbreak of 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The Company would like to inform you that in order to reduce any impacts that may arise to shareholders from the sudden postponement as allowed by virtue of Section 115 of the Public Limited Companies Act, B.E.2535(1992), 3rd paragraph, which empowers the Board of Directors to pay interim dividends to shareholders. Therefore, the Board of Directors, at its meeting No.4/2020 held on 13 April 2020, after due consideration, resolved to approve the payment of interim dividend, from 2019 operating results according to the audited financial statements ending 31 December 2019, to the ordinary shareholders at the same rate as previously proposed of 0.06 Baht (Six Stang) per share.

The Record Date for specifying the list of shareholders who have the right to receive this dividend was 16 March 2020, and the interim dividend will be paid on 12 May 2020, the same date as the shareholders had been previously notified. Together with the interim dividends declared and paid for the first half of 2019 at the rate of 0.02 Baht (Two Stang) per share, the total interim dividend payments from 2019 operating results are 0.08 Baht (Eight Stang) per share. In this regard, the Board of Directors will not propose any other dividend payment for 2019 operations. The Company will inform to the shareholders to acknowledge the payment of interim dividend at AGM.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Wanchak Buranasiri)

Director and Chief Operating Officer

Company Secretary Office

