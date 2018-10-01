Sansiri Public : 5 of the best family-friendly activities in Thailand

Family-friendly activities are essential to planning the perfect family holiday. Parents want to know that their kids will be sufficiently entertained and catered to, a successful trip is often measured by the number of fun-filled and productive activities lined up for the children. When it comes to Thailand, a less-known fact is that it hosts a wide range of places of interest that are geared towards family fun:

Kidzania Bangkok

Parents like nothing more than providing their kids with fun that's educational at the same time. Catering to children from four to 15 years old, Kidzania Bangkok offers learning experiences through the selection of 'jobs' to participate in. The entertainment centre offers kids to experience vocations such as being a real dentist to flying a Boeing 737 - with activity accommodating small groups of 6 to 8 kids without the need for parent participation. [Kidzania is conveniently located on the fifth floor of Siam Paragon, located next to the Siam BTS station.

Riding the waves in Phuket

Thailand has much to offer in the sun, sand and sea departments - with Phuket being one of the most popular beach destinations in the country. While water sports are generally more geared towards adults, families can bring their kids to hone their surfing skills under a controlled environment at the Kata Beach Surf House. The destination uses a high-pressure wave-generating machine that throws a four-inch-deep sheet of water up a slope, simulating the real experience. For safety reasons, the Surf House is divided into different areas that cater to varying skill levels for the entire family to engage in fun surfing activities together.

Elephant Nature Park in Chiang mai

If a more scenic experience is what you are after, the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai is one not to be missed. Set up in the 90's to provide a sanctuary and rescue centre, the park offers volunteers and visitors the opportunity to interact with more than 70 elephants across the expansive 250-acre grounds. Families are also able to bathe and feed the elephants as well as being educated on how each one came to live at the sanctuary as well as its history. The park is located 60 kilometres from the city centre on Sridom Chai Road, accessible by car in less than an hour-and-a-half.

Siam Park City

The oldest amusement and water park complex in Southeast Asia, Siam Park City provides families with a day of fun-packed activities through its amusement zones for guests at all ages. The Small World caters to kids, Family World to family members, Fantasy World to teenagers, and X-Zone to thrill lovers. The park is accessible by taxi from central Bangkok, costing around 200 baht and taking around 45 minutes.





Frost Magical Ice of Siam in Pattaya

This is one attraction that provides for a nice break from the tropical heat. Temperatures in the Ice Dome (Siam Heaven zone) go below -10 degrees Celsius. The Dome also contains a host of ice sculptures of polar bears, penguins and an igloo as well as a snow house of the Inuit people living in the Arctic. On the outside (Himmapan Zone), are sculptures in white sand, meant to represent snow - all sculptures being illuminated after dark. Families are also able to unwind in the Frost Village, the shopping and dining zone where one can enjoy a drink in an ice carved glass at the Eskimo igloo. The venue is accessible by car from the city centre in around 20 minutes.

The above places of interest are only some of the many attractions that Thailand has on offer for families looking at destinations filled with activities.

