Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Sansiri Public Company Limited    SIRI   TH0577C10Z04

SANSIRI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (SIRI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sansiri Public : Incorporation of a new joint venture company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 03:07am CEST

(-English Translation-)

4 September 2018

Subject : Incorporation of a new joint venture companyTo

: President

The Stock Exchange of ThailandSansiri Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform you that on 3 September 2018, the Company has made an investment in the ratio of 70 percent, by incorporating a new joint venture company, the details of which are as follows:

Name of Joint Venture Company

: Siri TK Four Company Limited

Type of Business

:Property development

Company Incorporation : Status

It is incorporated on 3 September 2018

Initial Capital and SharesShareholding StructureCriteria in calculating the amount of compensationThe total value of the Consideration

: :

50,000,000 Baht by divided into 500,000 ordinary shares with the par value of 100 Baht each (fully paid-up)

: :

Name of the shareholders

Proportion of

shareholding

(1) Sansiri Public Company Limited

70%

(2) Tokyu Corporation

29 %

(3) Saha Tokyu Corporation Co., Ltd.

1%

Total

100 %

Par value

Investment at the par value of a new company, which is the fair and reasonable price

The sources of funds

  • : The Company's Working Capital

    The return on investment

    Dividend

    Connected Nature

  • : This transaction is not a connected transaction in accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 21/2551

    Size of Transaction

  • : The asset acquisition value does not cause the Company to fall within the disclosure requirement under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 20/2551

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,(Mr. Wanchak Buranasiri)

Director and Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Sansiri pcl published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 01:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANSIRI PUBLIC COMPANY LIM
03:07aSANSIRI PUBLIC : Incorporation of a new joint venture company
PU
08/30BANGKOK BANK PCL : Locals spend billions on realty abroad
AQ
08/29SANSIRI PUBLIC : Opportunities Beckon across the Saphan Mai Area
PU
08/28SANSIRI PUBLIC : Thai group Sansiri officially enters Vietnamese property market
AQ
07/23SANSIRI PUBLIC : Setting up a new subsidiary
PU
07/23SMART HOMES & IOT : How Siri LifeTech is Completing Living Experiences
PU
07/23SANSIRI PUBLIC : Appointment of the Investment Committee
PU
07/09MONTHLY RENTALS VS LONG-TERM RENTAL : Which is better for you?
PU
07/09BEYOND AIRBNB : Turning a Tidy Profit from your holiday home
PU
07/09SANSIRI PUBLIC : 3 Reasons Why The Investment Landscape of Thonglo-Ekkamai Is Fl..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 31 261 M
EBIT 2018 2 930 M
Net income 2018 2 785 M
Debt 2018 30 338 M
Yield 2018 6,47%
P/E ratio 2018 8,33
P/E ratio 2019 7,40
EV / Sales 2018 1,74x
EV / Sales 2019 1,64x
Capitalization 23 929 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,87  THB
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Apichart Chutrakul Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Srettha Thavisin President & Director
Kovit Poshyananda Chairman
Uthai Uthaisangsuk Chief Operating Officer
Somchai Charntanawet Executive VP-Finance & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANSIRI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED731
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.18%46 838
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-11.19%43 009
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.57%34 693
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-23.39%32 330
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-19.29%27 182
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.