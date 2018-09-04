Sansiri Public : Incorporation of a new joint venture company

(-English Translation-)
4 September 2018
Subject : Incorporation of a new joint venture companyTo
: President
The Stock Exchange of ThailandSansiri Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform you that on 3 September 2018, the Company has made an investment in the ratio of 70 percent, by incorporating a new joint venture company, the details of which are as follows:
Name of Joint Venture Company
: Siri TK Four Company Limited
Type of Business
:Property development
Company Incorporation : Status
It is incorporated on 3 September 2018
Initial Capital and SharesShareholding StructureCriteria in calculating the amount of compensationThe total value of the Consideration
: :
50,000,000 Baht by divided into 500,000 ordinary shares with the par value of 100 Baht each (fully paid-up)
: :
|
Name of the shareholders
|
Proportion of
|
shareholding
|
(1) Sansiri Public Company Limited
|
70%
|
(2) Tokyu Corporation
|
29 %
|
(3) Saha Tokyu Corporation Co., Ltd.
|
1%
|
Total
|
100 %
|
Par value
Investment at the par value of a new company, which is the fair and reasonable price
The sources of funds
-
: The Company's Working Capital
The return on investment
Dividend
Connected Nature
-
: This transaction is not a connected transaction in accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 21/2551
Size of Transaction
-
: The asset acquisition value does not cause the Company to fall within the disclosure requirement under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 20/2551
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely,(Mr. Wanchak Buranasiri)
Director and Chief Financial Officer
