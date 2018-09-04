Sansiri Public : Incorporation of a new joint venture company

(-English Translation-)

4 September 2018

Subject : Incorporation of a new joint venture companyTo

: President

The Stock Exchange of ThailandSansiri Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform you that on 3 September 2018, the Company has made an investment in the ratio of 70 percent, by incorporating a new joint venture company, the details of which are as follows:

Name of Joint Venture Company

: Siri TK Four Company Limited

Type of Business

:Property development

Company Incorporation : Status

It is incorporated on 3 September 2018

Initial Capital and SharesShareholding StructureCriteria in calculating the amount of compensationThe total value of the Consideration

: :

50,000,000 Baht by divided into 500,000 ordinary shares with the par value of 100 Baht each (fully paid-up)

: :

Name of the shareholders Proportion of shareholding (1) Sansiri Public Company Limited 70% (2) Tokyu Corporation 29 % (3) Saha Tokyu Corporation Co., Ltd. 1% Total 100 % Par value

Investment at the par value of a new company, which is the fair and reasonable price

The sources of funds

: The Company's Working Capital The return on investment Dividend Connected Nature

: This transaction is not a connected transaction in accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 21/2551 Size of Transaction

: The asset acquisition value does not cause the Company to fall within the disclosure requirement under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 20/2551

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,(Mr. Wanchak Buranasiri)

Director and Chief Financial Officer