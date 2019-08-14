Sansiri Public : Interim dividend, restructuring of Executive Committee, acquisition of investment in an associate company

(English Translation) 15 August 2019 Subject : Interim dividend payment, the restructuring of Executive Committee, and the acquisition of investment in an associate company (Standard International Holdings, LLC.) from its existing shareholder. To : The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand The Board of Directors of Sansiri Public Company Limited ("the Company") in its meeting No. 9/2019 held on 14 August 2019, has approved the following resolutions: Item 1.To approve an interim dividend payment for the operational results from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 at the rate of 0.02 Baht (Two Stang) per share. The Record Date on which shareholders have the right to receive dividend is determined on 28 August 2019. The payment of the interim dividend is scheduled to be made on 10 September 2019. Item 2.To approve the restructuring of Executive Committee from existing of 14 members to new 8 members, the name list of 8 members of Executive Committee at present are as follows: (1) Mr. Apichart Chutrakul - Chairman of the Executive Committee (2) Mr. Srettha Thavisin - Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee (3) Mr. Wanchak Buranasiri - Member of the Executive Committee (4) Mr. Uthai Uthaisangsuk - Member of the Executive Committee (5) Mr. Thalin Aeimtitiwat - Member of the Executive Committee (6) Mr. Nopporn Boonthanom - Member of the Executive Committee (7) Miss Varangkana Artkarasatapon - Member of the Executive Committee (8) Miss Suwannee Mahanarongchai - Member of the Executive Committee This will be effective from 14 August 2019 onwards. Page 1

Item 3.To approve in principle of the acquisition of investment in an associate company (Standard International Holdings, LLC.) from its existing shareholder, the details are provided below: 1. Date of transaction : within August 2019 2. Parties involved and relationship with a listed company Buyer : Sansiri (US), Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated in the United States Seller : ST. Alliance Holding, LLC, an existing shareholder of Standard International Holding, LLC Relationship with the Company : Seller is not a connected person of the Company or its subsidiaries and this transaction is not the connected transactions in accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 21/2551. 3. General characteristics of the transaction Sansiri (US), Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated in the United States will acquire the additional investment in an associate company (Standard International Holdings, LLC or "SIH") by purchasing all portion of the membership interest in SIH from an existing shareholder, which is ST. Alliance Holding, LLC, in the proportion of 21.76% with the total amount of 40.45 million US dollars. After the investment transaction, Sansiri (US), Inc.'s shareholding in SIH will increased from 37.26% to 59.02% and SIH shall become a direct subsidiary of Sansiri (US), Inc. as well as an indirect subsidiary of the Company. 4. Total value of the transaction and terms of payment The value of this transaction is equal to 40.45 million US dollars, paid in cash from the Company's working capital. The selling price was mutually agreed between the Buyer and the Seller. Page 2

Such investment above constitutes an asset acquisition transaction with the maximum transaction value of 1.16%, calculated based on a total value of consideration basis based on the reviewed Consolidated Financial Statements ending 30 June 2019. After calculating the value of all asset acquisitions of the Company which have occurred during the past six months, the total transaction value is equivalent to 1.75%. Consequently, the entering into of the said transaction does not constitute an asset acquisition transaction that requires the Company to disclose information on the entering into of the transaction with the Stock Exchange of Thailand or to seek approval from the shareholders' meeting in accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 20/2551, Re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets, and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets B.E. 2547 (2004). Please be informed accordingly. Yours sincerely, (Mr. Wanchak Buranasiri) Director and Chief Financial Officer Page 3