SANSIRI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Sansiri Public : Notification of investment under the subsidiary company

09/07/2018 | 01:42am CEST

(English Translation)

7 September 2018

Subject : Notification of investment under the subsidiary companyTo

: The President

The Stock Exchange of ThailandSansiri Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform you that Siri Ventures Co., Ltd., (which is a subsidiary company), has invested in Appy Corporation (Thailand) LTD., the details are provided below:

Date of transaction

6 September 2018

Parties involved

Relationship of the parties

Buyer : Siri Ventures Co., Ltd. ("SV")

Seller : Appy Corporation (Thailand) LTD. ("APPY")Seller is not a connected person of the Company and its subsidiaries; and this transaction is not the connected transactions in accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor Jor. 21/2551. After calculating the value of this acquisition, the transaction size does not fall within the disclosure requirement under the Notification of Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 20/2551.

General characteristics of the transaction

SV has purchased 75,000 newly-issued ordinary shares from APPY, equivalent to 25% of its paid-up capital, with the investment value of 10 million baht.

Details of the securities involved Company name

Appy Corporation (Thailand) LTD. ("APPY")

Nature of business

To develop the platform for real estate business, i.e. software development of Home Automation and Home Service Application. The application provides the convenience to resident (user) by various functions such as facility booking, connecting to external services and connecting to smart IoT (Internet of Things) devices in their home.

Shareholders and the proportion of shareholding before the transaction

Shareholders and the proportion of shareholding after the transaction

Total value of the transaction and terms of payment

The basis used to determine the value of transaction

Benefits to the Company

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,(Mr. Wanchak Buranasiri)

Director and Chief Financial OfficerCofa Holdings Limited Group 100%

(It is not a connected person of the Company and its subsidiaries)

1. Cofa Holdings Limited Group 75%

2. Siri Ventures Co., Ltd. 25%The value of this transaction is equal to 10 million baht, paid in cash from Sv's working capital.

The value of this transaction is equal to 0.16% of the Company's total assets (based on the reviewed financial statement as at 30 June 2018) and combines the acquisition of assets during the last six months, which is less than 15% of the Company's total assets.

The price agreed was based on the discounted cash flow approach.

  • 1. To increase revenue portion from the recurring income and encourages Sansiri to be the leading real estate developer in ASEAN level.

  • 2. Applying technology in real estate business to increase competitiveness and respond the changing in lifestyle of customer.

Disclaimer

Sansiri pcl published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 23:41:03 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 31 261 M
EBIT 2018 2 930 M
Net income 2018 2 785 M
Debt 2018 30 338 M
Yield 2018 6,51%
P/E ratio 2018 8,28
P/E ratio 2019 7,35
EV / Sales 2018 1,73x
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
Capitalization 23 780 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,87  THB
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Apichart Chutrakul Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Srettha Thavisin President & Director
Kovit Poshyananda Chairman
Uthai Uthaisangsuk Chief Operating Officer
Somchai Charntanawet Executive VP-Finance & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANSIRI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED730
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-3.85%45 721
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.25%42 597
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.34%34 410
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-26.75%31 967
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-18.12%27 394
