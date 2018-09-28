Sansiri Public : Notification of investment under the subsidiary company

(English Translation)

28 September 2018

Subject : Notification of investment under the subsidiary companyTo

: The President

The Stock Exchange of ThailandSansiri Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform you that Siri Ventures Co., Ltd., (which is its subsidiary company), has invested in Onionshack Company Limited, the details are provided below:

Date of transaction

27 September 2018

Parties involved

Relationship of the parties

Buyer : Siri Ventures Co., Ltd. ("SV")

Seller : Onionshack Company Limited ("Onionshack")Seller is not a connected person of the Company and its subsidiaries; and this transaction is not the connected transactions in accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor Jor. 21/2551. After calculating the value of this acquisition, the transaction size does not fall within the disclosure requirement under the Notification of Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 20/2551.

General characteristics of the transaction

SV has purchased 25,000 newly-issued ordinary shares from Onionshack, equivalent to 20% of its paid-up capital, with the investment value of 10 million baht.

Details of the securities involved Company name

Onionshack Company Limited ("Onionshack")

Nature of business

The developer for AI Thai Voice command platform to communicate and command in Thai language under the name of Mena.ai by converting data from image, voice or text into command or communication. This AI can apply to other business such as shopping online as ChatBot to respond customers' question in Line or Facebook, Voice command such as Home Automation to control the device in home.

Shareholders and the proportion of shareholding before the transactionShareholders and the proportion of shareholding after the transaction

Total value of the transaction and terms of payment

The basis used to determine the value of transaction

Benefits to the Company

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,(Mr. Wanchak Buranasiri)

Director and Chief Financial Officer

1. Mr. Piyapoj Kasempakdeepong 65.34%

2. Mr. Siwat Saibua 14.66%

3. Mr. Kuntee Viriyothai 18.00%

4. Mr. Tanapon Gomasathit 2.00%

(It is not a connected person of the Company and its subsidiaries)

1. Mr. Piyapoj Kasempakdeepong 52.27%

2. Mr. Siwat Saibua 11.73%

3. Mr. Kuntee Viriyothai 14.40%

4. Mr. Tanapon Gomasathit 1.60%

5. Siri Ventures Co., Ltd. 20.00%

The value of this transaction is equal to 10 million baht, paid in cash from Sv's working capital.

The value of this transaction is equal to 0.01% of the Company's total assets (based on the reviewed financial statement as at 30 June 2018) and combines the acquisition of assets during the last six months, which is less than 15% of the Company's total assets.

The price agreed was based on the discounted cash flow approach.

Applying technology in real estate business to increase the facilities in residence and respond the changing in lifestyle of customer till the increasing of competitiveness in an industry.