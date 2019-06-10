Log in
SANSIRI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SIRI)
Sansiri Public : Notification on the completion of the share repurchase program for financial management purposes

06/10/2019 | 09:43pm EDT

(English Translation)

11 June 2019

Subject

: Notification on the completion of the share repurchase program

for financial management purposes

To

: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

As the Board of Directors of Sansiri Public Company Limited (the "Company") in its meeting No. 11/2018 held on 23 November 2018 has resolved to approve the share repurchase program for financial management purposes of not exceeding 3,000 million baht for the repurchase of approximately 1,486 million shares (equal to approximately 10% of the total of paid-up capital) through the Stock Exchange of Thailand during the period from 11 December 2018 to 10 June 2019. The details of which are appeared in the Share Repurchase Disclosure Form, dated 26 November 2018.

The Company would like to inform you that the share repurchase program for financial management purposes ended on 10 June 2019. For this share repurchase program, the Company repurchased a total of 720,000,000 shares, equivalent to 4.84% of the total issued shares for a total consideration of 933.19 million baht.

Pursuant to the relevant regulations, the company that repurchased its shares can commence the resale of the repurchased shares after 6 months from the completion of the share repurchase program, but any resale must not extend beyond 3 years from the completion of the share repurchase program. In the event that such company does not resell the repurchased shares or cannot resell the repurchased shares within the specified period, such company shall reduce its capital by writing off the repurchased shares which have not been resold.

In this regard, for the resale of the repurchased shares under this share repurchase program, the Company will further propose to the Board of Directors for their consideration and will inform you later.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Wanchak Buranasiri)

Director and Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Sansiri pcl published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 01:42:04 UTC
