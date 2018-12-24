Sansiri Public : Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes on 21 December 2018

Headline:

Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes on 21 December 2018

Security Symbol:

SIRI

Announcement Details

Form for Reporting share repurchases Subject Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes Report date 24-Dec-2018 Procedure used for share repurchase Buy on the Exchange Last date for repurchasing shares 10-Jun-2019 Share repurchase plan Date of Board resolution 23-Nov-2018 Total number of shares to be repurchased (shares) 1,486,273,432 Total shares to be repurchased as % of paid-up 10.00 shares 1. Results of share repurchase Date of repurchase 21-Dec-2018 Number of shares repurchased (shares) 27,953,000 Repurchase or highest price (THB per share) 1.28 Lowest price (THB per share) 1.26 Total paid (THB) 35,414,820.00 2. Cumulative number of shares repurchased Cumulative number of shares repurchased until 207,913,000 present date (including from item 1.)(shares) Total shares repurchased as % of paid-up shares 1.40 Total value of shares repurchased (THB) 268,186,689.00

The company certifies that the information contained in this report is true and complete in all respects

Signature _________________

(Mr. Wanchak Buranasiri)

Director

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness andcompleteness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.