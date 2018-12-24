Log in
SANSIRI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (SIRI)
Sansiri Public : Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes on 21 December 2018

12/24/2018 | 01:50am CET

Headline:

Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes on 21 December 2018

Security Symbol:

SIRI

Announcement Details

Form for Reporting share repurchases

Subject

Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management

purposes

Report date

24-Dec-2018

Procedure used for share repurchase

Buy on the Exchange

Last date for repurchasing shares

10-Jun-2019

Share repurchase plan

Date of Board resolution

23-Nov-2018

Total number of shares to be repurchased (shares)

1,486,273,432

Total shares to be repurchased as % of paid-up

10.00

shares

1. Results of share repurchase

Date of repurchase

21-Dec-2018

Number of shares repurchased (shares)

27,953,000

Repurchase or highest price (THB per share)

1.28

Lowest price (THB per share)

1.26

Total paid (THB)

35,414,820.00

2. Cumulative number of shares repurchased

Cumulative number of shares repurchased until

207,913,000

present date (including from item 1.)(shares)

Total shares repurchased as % of paid-up shares

1.40

Total value of shares repurchased (THB)

268,186,689.00

The company certifies that the information contained in this report is true and complete in all respects

Signature _________________

(Mr. Wanchak Buranasiri)

Director

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness andcompleteness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sansiri pcl published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 00:49:01 UTC
