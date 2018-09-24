Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Sansiri Public Company Limited    SIRI   TH0577C10Z04

SANSIRI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (SIRI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Sansiri Public : The appointment of the member of the Executive Committee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 04:24am CEST

(Translation)

24 September 2018

Subject : The appointment of the member of the Executive Committee

To : President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Directors of Sansiri Public Company Limited in its meeting # 8/2018 held on 21 September 2018 has resolved to appoint Mr. Chookiat Joomthong and Miss Suwannee Mahanarongchai as the member of its Executive Committee, effective from 21 September 2018 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Wanchak Buranasiri)

Director and Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Sansiri pcl published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 02:23:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANSIRI PUBLIC COMPANY LIM
04:24aSANSIRI PUBLIC : The appointment of the member of the Executive Committee
PU
09/11SANSIRI PUBLIC : Phahon Yothin Is One Of Bangkok’s Top 10 Investment Desti..
PU
09/07SANSIRI PUBLIC : Notification of investment under the subsidiary company
PU
09/04SANSIRI PUBLIC : Incorporation of a new joint venture company
PU
08/30BANGKOK BANK PCL : Locals spend billions on realty abroad
AQ
08/29SANSIRI PUBLIC : Opportunities Beckon across the Saphan Mai Area
PU
08/28SANSIRI PUBLIC : Thai group Sansiri officially enters Vietnamese property market
AQ
07/23SANSIRI PUBLIC : Setting up a new subsidiary
PU
07/23SMART HOMES & IOT : How Siri LifeTech is Completing Living Experiences
PU
07/23SANSIRI PUBLIC : Appointment of the Investment Committee
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 31 261 M
EBIT 2018 2 930 M
Net income 2018 2 785 M
Debt 2018 30 338 M
Yield 2018 5,98%
P/E ratio 2018 9,00
P/E ratio 2019 7,99
EV / Sales 2018 1,80x
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
Capitalization 25 861 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,87  THB
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Apichart Chutrakul Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Srettha Thavisin President & Director
Kovit Poshyananda Chairman
Uthai Uthaisangsuk Chief Operating Officer
Somchai Charntanawet Executive VP-Finance & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANSIRI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED798
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-2.01%43 484
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.42%43 376
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.3.36%36 694
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-22.85%30 314
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-11.57%28 514
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.