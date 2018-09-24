Sansiri Public : The appointment of the member of the Executive Committee

(Translation)
24 September 2018
Subject : The appointment of the member of the Executive Committee
To : President The Stock Exchange of Thailand
The Board of Directors of Sansiri Public Company Limited in its meeting # 8/2018 held on 21 September 2018 has resolved to appoint Mr. Chookiat Joomthong and Miss Suwannee Mahanarongchai as the member of its Executive Committee, effective from 21 September 2018 onwards.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
(Mr. Wanchak Buranasiri)
Director and Chief Financial Officer
Disclaimer
Sansiri pcl published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 02:23:07 UTC