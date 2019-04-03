Santa Fe Gold Completes Acquisition of The Black Hawk Alhambra Silver Mines Comprising Alhambra, Black Hawk, Silver King, Good Hope And Bullard's Peak Mines

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Fe Gold Corporation OTC ( SFEG ), a U.S. based mining company and owner of multiple mining claims, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of all of the capital stock of Bullard’s Peak Corporation (which owns thirteen (13) patented claims and Eighty two (82) unpatented claims in the Black Hawk district of New Mexico) from Black Hawk Consolidated Mines Company for a purchase price of $3,115,365.



The Company granted the seller a 2% net smelter return in perpetuity. The net smelter return is the greater of (i) all monies the Company receives for or from any and all ore removed from the property comprising the mining claims whether for exploration, mining operations or any other reason, and (ii) the fair market value of removed ore from the property comprising the mining claims. The claims in the Black Hawk district of New Mexico consist of Alhambra, Black Hawk, Silver King, Good Hope and Bullard's Peak Mines.

Santa Fe Gold intends to develop the Black Hawk Alhambra Silver Mines Complex and has commenced preliminary discussions with certain potential mining companies, institutional investors and joint venture partners having broad mining experience, expertise and access to finance as required to develop and commercialize each of these properties.

Chairman Brian Adair Comments

We are very pleased to have completed this important, and what we believe to be a highly promising, acquisition for Santa Fe and I have personally invested $400,000 for the purchase of 5 million shares of Company common stock at a purchase price of $0.08 per share from November 30, 2018 to date.

The Alhambra district has a history of operations dating back more than a century and we believe this acquisition to be of considerable value to Santa Fe.

About Santa Fe Gold

We are a mining company engaged in the business of acquisitions and intended development of mineral properties.

