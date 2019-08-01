Immigration Update: China | New Chinese Visa Polices To Be Introduced on 1st August 2019

The improvement and simplification of the visa application process for skilled foreign nationals and young talent who wish to work or study in China comes at the request of President Xi.

These policies will take effect on the 1st August 2019.

Who will be affected?

All foreign nationals, Chinese nationals living abroad and foreign students.

The following categories of Visa will be impacted:



Chinese Permanent Residence:

High-level foreign talent who have made an outstanding contribution to China or foreigners whose positions are deemed 'urgent' by the Chinese government, will be able to apply for permanent residence along with their spouses and underage children.

Foreigners who have worked in China for 4 consecutive years, with a stay of more than 6 months per year, whose salary is more than six times that of the average local salary, will be able to apply for a permanent residence along with their spouses and underage children.

Foreign Chinese nationals holding a PhD or who have worked in the China Development Area of the state for more than 4 consecutive years, with a stay of more than six months per year, will be able to apply for a permanent residence along with their spouses and underage children.

Visa on Arrival and Long Term Visa:

Foreign professionals and students who work for or have been invited by highly recognized Universities, Research and Development centers or that are sponsored by leading organizations, and foreign talent whose employment has been confirmed by the government, qualify to apply for a visa on arrival. After entering China, they are eligible to apply for a 5-year residence permit.

Foreigners who work for industries deemed important by the Chinese government, special talents or members of entrepreneur teams qualify for a 5-year residence permit.

Foreigners who have made outstanding contributions to China or that have been especially requested by China are eligible to apply for a 5-year residence permit along with their team members.

Foreigners hired by any China company who already hold a working permit can apply for a working visa directly, without having to apply for a Z visa first (only available in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou at the moment, but will take effect in all cities after August 1st)

Foreigners who have been working in China for 2 years without a bad record are eligible to apply for a 5-year residence permit.

Part Time Job Visa:

High-level talent working at renown universities, R&D centers or elite companies can apply for apart-time entrepreneur visa.

Foreign Students:

Foreign students who graduate from a renowned China university are eligible to apply for a two to five-year entrepreneur visa.

Foreign students who graduated within two years from a renown international university are eligible to apply for a two-year entrepreneur visa.

Students who have been invited by the China government or sponsored by public institutions can apply for a one-year internship visa.

In addition to these new visa policies, the Chinese government is committed to opening more Service Centers for foreigners in order to simplify the process even further. These centers shall provide help to foreigners to better understand the policies, clarify questions about visa applications, provide legal aid and deal with any language and culture-related challenges.

Impact

Highly-skilled foreign talents working in key institutions in higher education, scientific research institutes and well-established enterprises in China can accept part-time occupations in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship with the consent of their work units and part-time units and the Exit-Entry Bureau.

Outstanding foreign students who have obtained a Bachelor's degree or above in key higher education institutions in China and are engaged in innovation and entrepreneurship activities in China after graduation may apply for a residence permit valid for two to five years, by presenting the required supporting documentation.

Foreign students who graduate from internationally-renowned universities and come to work in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship in China within two years after graduation may apply for a residence permit valid for less than two years on the strength of their academic (degree) certificates and other supporting documentation.

Foreign students from overseas colleges and universities who are invited to work temporarily in China by well-established local companies and institutions may apply for a visa for an internship valid for one year by presenting the required supporting documentation. Foreign students who come to China for an internship in accordance with the inter-governmental agreement may apply for a work residence, should they meet all the required provisions.

