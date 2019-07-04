Immigration update: France | New platform to be launched for transnational posting declarations

French Ministry of Labour has announced that the SIPSI platform would soon be replaced by a simplified new version.

Who will be affected?

Employers declaring transnational postings of workers to France.

Background:

The SIPSI (Information System International provision of the transmission of posting declarations and attestations) platform is the official platform to declare transnational postings of workers to the French authorities, as per EU and national legislations on workers in France with foreign work contracts.

The current platform contains some compulsory requirements that can hinder easy postings. Similarly, it doesn't allow much flexibility and no comments can be shared with the authorities to precise some aspects of the declaration.

Impact:

With a view of simplifying process and allowing fast and precise declaration, the Ministry of Labour is building a new version of the SIPSI platform. It will also grant access to a specific page for clients and French representatives, where the current version only has an employer access.

Further, it will also be integrated to a database for control authorities, wider that the only Labour office control. This may also help in sharing information with Immigration authorities but more information is to be communicated on this.

Next Steps (or) Actions Required:

Current platform remains active until further notice from the authorities. Additionally, the declarations saved on the current platform will be taken over and accessible to the control officers in the new version. No action is to be undertaken at this stage.

Further communication will be made as the authorities progress on this.

