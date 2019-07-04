Log in
Immigration update: France | New platform to be launched for transnational posting declarations

0
07/04/2019 | 06:08am EDT

French Ministry of Labour has announced that the SIPSI platform would soon be replaced by a simplified new version.

Who will be affected?

Employers declaring transnational postings of workers to France.

Background:

The SIPSI (Information System International provision of the transmission of posting declarations and attestations) platform is the official platform to declare transnational postings of workers to the French authorities, as per EU and national legislations on workers in France with foreign work contracts.
The current platform contains some compulsory requirements that can hinder easy postings. Similarly, it doesn't allow much flexibility and no comments can be shared with the authorities to precise some aspects of the declaration.

Impact:

With a view of simplifying process and allowing fast and precise declaration, the Ministry of Labour is building a new version of the SIPSI platform. It will also grant access to a specific page for clients and French representatives, where the current version only has an employer access.
Further, it will also be integrated to a database for control authorities, wider that the only Labour office control. This may also help in sharing information with Immigration authorities but more information is to be communicated on this.

Next Steps (or) Actions Required:

Current platform remains active until further notice from the authorities. Additionally, the declarations saved on the current platform will be taken over and accessible to the control officers in the new version. No action is to be undertaken at this stage.
Further communication will be made as the authorities progress on this.
Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

Alexandra DEMEURE
Immigration Manager
Paris, France
D: +33 (0)1 80 38 31 30
F: +33 (0)1 69 35 09 86
alexandra.demeure@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, clickhere

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

About us
Santa Fe Relocation Services is a global mobility company specialising in managing and delivering high-quality relocation services worldwide. Our core competence is providing services that help corporations and their employees relocate and settle in a new country, assisting them with immigration, home and school searches, language and cultural training, property rentals, and domestic and international household goods shipments. We provide these services to a consistently high standard, locally and globally. A key strength is our ability to manage these services through our own operations around the world. Santa Fe Relocation Services is wholly owned by the Santa Fe Group, which is listed on NASDAQ in Copenhagen, Denmark. For more information, visit us at www.santaferelo.com

Disclaimer

Santa Fe Group A/S published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 10:07:09 UTC
