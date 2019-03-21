Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Santa Fe Group A/S    SFG   DK0010006329

SANTA FE GROUP A/S

(SFG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Immigration update: South Korea | Change in requirements for E-7 Visa applicants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 06:45am EDT

The Ministry of Justice in Korea has issued additional requirements for all E-7 visa applicants (local hires) which will be implemented as of 18 March 2019.

All E-7 visa applicants must submit their highest degree certificate and all employment certificates in an apostille format.

The Korean Immigration Office will not accept scanned copies of either documents any longer. All E-7 applicants are required to send their apostilled original documents to the Korean Immigration Office.

Background

Due to the increased number of forged documents, the Korean Immigration Office has strengthened its screening standards and practice applied to the verification of an applicant's educational and work background.

Santa Fe Analysis

It is our recommendation, that 4 months prior to an assignee's employment start date in Korea, the company representative communicates with the assignee regarding this additional step and factors this into the overall immigration processing time.

An Apostille must be obtained from the Apostille Authority of the country in which the document was issued and if documents are not issued in English, these need to be translated by an official translator and notarized before applying for an apostille.

Santa Fe expects this will create an additional 1~4 weeks to the existing process :

  1. Collecting original documents;
  2. Translation/notarization (if required);
  3. Obtaining apostille;
  4. Sending original documents to South Korea.

The processing time can be negatively impacted, if all documents are not correctly presented to the authorities and this should be checked prior to submission with Santa Fe. Our recommendation is prior to the immigration process commencing, the company representative evaluates with the assignee if all the necessary documents can be provided in the format required, as the Korean Immigration Office will not accept any alternate documents.

For more information, please contact the following:

Yaenah Park

Immigration Team Lead
Santa Fe Relocation
Seoul, South Korea
D: +82 2 2235 3391
E: Yaenah.Park@santaferelo.com

Thomas Morocz

General Manager - South Korea & Mongolia
Santa Fe Relocation
Seoul, South Korea
D: +82 2 797 3138
E: Thomas.Morocz@santaferelo.com

Soumeya Messadi

Head of Immigration - Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
Santa Fe Relocation
Singapore
D: +65 6398 3520
M: +65 9169 6061
E: Soumeya.Messadi@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, clickhere

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

About us

Santa Fe Relocation is a global mobility company specialising in managing and delivering high-quality relocation services worldwide. Our core competence is providing services that help corporations and their employees relocate and settle in a new country, assisting them with immigration, home and school searches, language and cultural training, property rentals, and domestic and international household goods shipments. We provide these services to a consistently high standard, locally and globally. A key strength is our ability to manage these services through our own operations around the world. Santa Fe Relocation Services is wholly owned by the Santa Fe Group, which is listed on NASDAQ in Copenhagen, Denmark. For more information, visit us at www.santaferelo.com

Disclaimer

Santa Fe Group A/S published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 10:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANTA FE GROUP A/S
06:45aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : South Korea | Change in requirements for E-7 Visa applicant..
PU
03/13IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Philippines | Additional requirements for Alien Employment ..
PU
03/13IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Philippines | Foreign workers must secure working visa befo..
PU
03/08SANTA FE A/S : Recommendations for managing change in Global Mobility
PU
03/07IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Spain | Contingency measures in case of Brexit with no deal
PU
03/05SANTA FE A/S : Join us at Singapore Worldwide ERC , Booth 14, 19th March 2019
PU
03/04SANTA FE A/S : Join us at Singapore Worldwide ERC , Booth 14, 19 March 2019
PU
02/28IMMIGRATION UPDATE : France | VLS TS Online Validation
PU
02/23SANTA FE A/S : Sale of Immigration Business Withdrawn - Company announcement No ..
AQ
02/21SANTA FE A/S : Amendments to Financial Calendar 2019 - Company announcement No 1..
AQ
More news
Chart SANTA FE GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
Santa Fe Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTA FE GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Thaysen President & Chief Executive Officer
Henning Kruse Petersen Chairman
Kevin Paterson Chief Operating Officer
Christian Møller Laursen Group Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Howard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTA FE GROUP A/S-21.58%21
WORLDPAY INC40.08%33 264
CINTAS CORPORATION22.14%21 451
LG CORP--.--%12 037
EDENRED27.50%11 209
BUREAU VERITAS20.82%10 855
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.