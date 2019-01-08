Log in
Santa Fe A/S : 2018 Awards—A celebration

01/08/2019 | 05:44am EST

2018 has been a successful and rewarding year for us and we are proud to share with you our list of 2018 awards, that we have received from around the world:

FEM EMMAs Americas 2018

  • Thought Leadership - Best Survey or Research Study of the Year - Winner
    (May 2018, San Diego)

FEM EMMAs APAC 2018

  • Destination Services Provider of the Year - Winner
  • Relocation Management Company of the Year - Runner up
    (September 2018, Singapore)

FEM EMMAs EMEA 2018

  • Outstanding Corporate and Social Responsibility Initiatives - Runner-up
  • Thought Leadership - Best Survey or Research Study of the Year - Highly Commended
  • International Moving Company of the Year - Highly Commended
  • Destination Services Provider of the Year - Highly Commended
    (November 2018, London)

HR Vendors of the Year Awards 2018

  • Best Relocation Company Singapore - Gold
  • Best Mobility and Orientation Consultancy Singapore - Bronze
  • Best Relocation Company Hong Kong - Silver
  • Best Mobility and Orientation Consultancy Hong Kong - Silver
  • Best Mobility and Orientation Consultancy Malaysia - Bronze
    (November 2018, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia)

Relocate Global Awards 2018

  • Destination Services Provider of the Year - Rest of World and Global - Winner
  • Best Relocation Management Company- Highly Commended
    (May 2018, London)

Magellan Network Awards

  • Magellan Network Quality Trophy - Winner
    (April 2018, France)

Expat Living | Readers' Choice Awards 2018

  • Favourite Movers - Finalist
    (January 2018, Singapore)

For more information about our corporate relocation services, get in touch with a member of our expert team on 0208 961 4141, today.

Disclaimer

Santa Fe Group A/S published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 10:43:04 UTC
