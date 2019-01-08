Santa Fe A/S : 2018 Awards—A celebration

2018 has been a successful and rewarding year for us and we are proud to share with you our list of 2018 awards, that we have received from around the world:
FEM EMMAs Americas 2018
-
Thought Leadership - Best Survey or Research Study of the Year - Winner
(May 2018, San Diego)
FEM EMMAs APAC 2018
-
Destination Services Provider of the Year - Winner
-
Relocation Management Company of the Year - Runner up
(September 2018, Singapore)
FEM EMMAs EMEA 2018
-
Outstanding Corporate and Social Responsibility Initiatives - Runner-up
-
Thought Leadership - Best Survey or Research Study of the Year - Highly Commended
-
International Moving Company of the Year - Highly Commended
-
Destination Services Provider of the Year - Highly Commended
(November 2018, London)
HR Vendors of the Year Awards 2018
-
Best Relocation Company Singapore - Gold
-
Best Mobility and Orientation Consultancy Singapore - Bronze
-
Best Relocation Company Hong Kong - Silver
-
Best Mobility and Orientation Consultancy Hong Kong - Silver
-
Best Mobility and Orientation Consultancy Malaysia - Bronze
(November 2018, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia)
Relocate Global Awards 2018
-
Destination Services Provider of the Year - Rest of World and Global - Winner
-
Best Relocation Management Company- Highly Commended
(May 2018, London)
Magellan Network Awards
-
Magellan Network Quality Trophy - Winner
(April 2018, France)
Expat Living | Readers' Choice Awards 2018
-
Favourite Movers - Finalist
(January 2018, Singapore)
For more information about our corporate relocation services
