Santa Fe A/S : 2018 Awards—A celebration

2018 has been a successful and rewarding year for us and we are proud to share with you our list of 2018 awards, that we have received from around the world:

FEM EMMAs Americas 2018

Thought Leadership - Best Survey or Research Study of the Year - Winner

(May 2018, San Diego)

FEM EMMAs APAC 2018

Destination Services Provider of the Year - Winner

Relocation Management Company of the Year - Runner up

(September 2018, Singapore)

FEM EMMAs EMEA 2018

Outstanding Corporate and Social Responsibility Initiatives - Runner-up

Thought Leadership - Best Survey or Research Study of the Year - Highly Commended

International Moving Company of the Year - Highly Commended

Destination Services Provider of the Year - Highly Commended

(November 2018, London)

HR Vendors of the Year Awards 2018

Best Relocation Company Singapore - Gold

Best Mobility and Orientation Consultancy Singapore - Bronze

Best Relocation Company Hong Kong - Silver

Best Mobility and Orientation Consultancy Hong Kong - Silver

Best Mobility and Orientation Consultancy Malaysia - Bronze

(November 2018, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia)

Relocate Global Awards 2018

Destination Services Provider of the Year - Rest of World and Global - Winner

Best Relocation Management Company- Highly Commended

(May 2018, London)

Magellan Network Awards

Magellan Network Quality Trophy - Winner

(April 2018, France)

Expat Living | Readers' Choice Awards 2018

Favourite Movers - Finalist

(January 2018, Singapore)

For more information about our corporate relocation services, get in touch with a member of our expert team on 0208 961 4141, today.