SANTA FE GROUP A/S

SANTA FE GROUP A/S (SFG)
Santa Fe A/S : India Webinar | Implications of non-compliance with the Immigration...

09/13/2018 | 11:13am CEST

Webinar | Implications of non-compliance with the Immigration regulation
Date | Wednesday, 26th September 2018
Time | 2pm IST (GMT +05:30)

Santa Fe Relocation is delighted to invite you to our latest webinar 'Implications of non-compliance with the Immigration regulation' which will be live online from Mumbai, India on 26th September 2018.

Join us to explore the implications of non-compliance with Immigration regulation that are facing today in India, as well as Immigration practices across the globe. This will be hosted by our India Immigration Manager, Roshni Ramachandran, where she will provide information and cases of non-compliance to help employers better understand the compliance requirements in India and across the globe.

This interactive session will enable participants to test and validate their own views and organisational challenges in Q&A throughout the Webinar.

This is an opportunity to learn about:

  • What is Immigration Law
  • Why is it important to adhere to the Immigration Laws
  • Common examples of non-compliance
  • Impact of Non-compliance for company and the employee
    - Triggering 'permanent establishment' via employee activity, resulting in corporate tax liability
    - Non-compliance with local statutory withholding and employment requirements
    - Questioning, detainment and denial of entry to workers without the required permits for substantive business activity
    - Civil and criminal penalties for the company, as well as risk to their business presence in country

To register for the webinar click here.

For more information, please contact: Roshni.Ramachandran@santaferelo.com

Disclaimer

Santa Fe Group A/S published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 09:12:07 UTC
