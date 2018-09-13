Santa Fe A/S : India Webinar | Implications of non-compliance with the Immigration...

Webinar | Implications of non-compliance with the Immigration regulation

Date | Wednesday, 26th September 2018

Time | 2pm IST (GMT +05:30)

Santa Fe Relocation is delighted to invite you to our latest webinar 'Implications of non-compliance with the Immigration regulation' which will be live online from Mumbai, India on 26th September 2018.

Join us to explore the implications of non-compliance with Immigration regulation that are facing today in India, as well as Immigration practices across the globe. This will be hosted by our India Immigration Manager, Roshni Ramachandran, where she will provide information and cases of non-compliance to help employers better understand the compliance requirements in India and across the globe.

This interactive session will enable participants to test and validate their own views and organisational challenges in Q&A throughout the Webinar.

This is an opportunity to learn about:

What is Immigration Law

Why is it important to adhere to the Immigration Laws

Common examples of non-compliance

Impact of Non-compliance for company and the employee

- Triggering 'permanent establishment' via employee activity, resulting in corporate tax liability

- Non-compliance with local statutory withholding and employment requirements

- Questioning, detainment and denial of entry to workers without the required permits for substantive business activity

- Civil and criminal penalties for the company, as well as risk to their business presence in country

