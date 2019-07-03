Log in
Santa Fe A/S : Join us at the first ever Worldwide ERC Tokyo Global Mobility Summit | September 5th, 2019

07/03/2019 | 08:38am EDT

Have you registered?

Join us for the HR summit on mobility transformation and emerging talent trends 2019

The first ever Worldwide ERC in Tokyo gives you an opportunity to discuss the challenges in Global Mobility, and the transformation of the Japanese workforce as well as innovative ways to fill talent gaps.

Learn how we can be your one-stop partner for any or all of your Global Mobility needs. Our global footprint and streamlined processes are unsurpassed in the industry, and we are excited to share how this could benefit your organisation's mobility program.

Reviewing feedback from our annual report Global Mobility Survey 2019 'REVISION: Mobility through the looking glass', we will discuss hot topics, evolving trends and the future of Global Mobility. Apart from the booth stand, Santa Fe's experts will be leading a round table discussion. The delegates will have opportunities to gain insights on the challenges surrounding Global Mobility and ask questions during round table sessions.

Don't miss the opportunity to meet us along with other HR professionals on September 5th 2019 at American Club Tokyo. Corporate HR practitioners are invited to attend with a complimentary registration. Please register on the Worldwide ERC website.

Should you have any questions, please contact Jeremy Laughlin+81 80-6810-3423 or Tomomi Fujita.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Disclaimer

Santa Fe Group A/S published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 12:37:03 UTC
