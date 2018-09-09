Santa Fe A/S : Join us in Seattle for the WERC Global Workforce Symposium!

Heading to Seattle for the WERC Global Workforce Symposium?

When people think of Seattle, they usually think of the Space Needle and coffee, but did you know there is an amazing art scene as well? If you will be in Seattle for the WERC symposium, be sure to spend time seeing the unique glass artwork around town.

We are a proud sponsor of the symposium again this year and we hope you will join us and the nearly 1500 mobility and HR professionals October 16-19 at the Washington State Convention Center.

While at the Marketplace exhibition hall, be sure to stop by and meet our friendly Santa Fe team at Booth #415!

Learn how we can be your one stop partner for any or all of your Relocation Services needs. Our global footprint and streamlined processes are unsurpassed in the industry, and we are excited to share how this could benefit your organization's mobility program.

Check out our award winning 2018 Santa Fe Relocation Global Mobility Survey 'REACT: Transformation in the age of uncertainty'. It's an industry insider's go to source for the latest mobility data and trends.

And because this is in Seattle, we'll also stay caffeinated so while at our booth, don't forget to register to win a $100 gift card to Starbucks - our favorite coffee experts.

Corporate HR professionals attending for the first time receive complimentary registration. For more information or to register for the event, click here.

We'll see you at the conference and we look forward to covering your mobility needs. And as the official 'Umbrella Sponsor', we'll also cover you from that famous Seattle rain.