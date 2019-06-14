Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Santa Fe Group A/S    SFG   DK0010006329

SANTA FE GROUP A/S

(SFG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Santa Fe A/S : Key drivers for international assignments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 08:14am EDT

Relocating for an international assignment is often one of the most significant career events that can happen to someone. Moving from the country where you and your family are familiar, to somewhere you may never have even seen before can be exciting, but also daunting in some respects.

The reasons for going can vary. Sometimes these are employee-driven, sometimes they are business-driven.

Employee reasons are typically developmental - the chance to progress your career through taking on responsibilities that may not be available to you at home, or earlier than you may otherwise be able to do so.

Business reasons include growth-orientated aspects such as delivering projects or business expansion. There can also be operational reasons such as delivering skill sets needed that can't be obtained locally or having oversight of the host country operation. There can also be times of change or transformation, where additional expertise is required to complete a change or integration.

Whatever the reasons for taking an assignment, a large number of stressful life events go with it, including a new job, finding a new home, spouses having to consider career upheaval, children moving schools. At Santa Fe Relocation, we believe a well-supported assignee will be better able to deliver more effectively, and sooner. Our services are there can ensure that the transition time taken to thrive in that new country is minimised.

Disclaimer

Santa Fe Group A/S published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 12:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANTA FE GROUP A/S
08:14aSANTA FE A/S : Key drivers for international assignments
PU
06/13IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Peru | Humanitarian Visa to Venezuelan migrants
PU
06/11IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Thailand | Enforcement of ‘notification of residence'..
PU
06/04IMMIGRATION UPDATE : China | Starts to Issue New Version of Visas and Residences..
PU
05/31IMMIGRATION UPDATE : UAE | Processing Delays Expected During The Eid Holidays (E..
PU
05/31IMMIGRATION UPDATE : South Africa | Section 11(2) Visitor's Visa with Endorsemen..
PU
05/30SANTA FE A/S : Completion of capital reduction and changes to the share capital ..
AQ
05/30SANTA FE A/S : Company announcement no 11/2019 - Group CFO, Christian Moller Lau..
AQ
05/29IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Malaysia | MYXpats Centre's Notice of Closure for 2019 Eid ..
PU
05/24SANTA FE A/S : Relocation wins at the 2019 Americas FEM EMMAs
PU
More news
Chart SANTA FE GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
Santa Fe Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTA FE GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Thaysen President & Chief Executive Officer
Henning Kruse Petersen Chairman
Kevin Paterson Chief Operating Officer
Christian Møller Laursen Group Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Howard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTA FE GROUP A/S-64.82%9
WORLDPAY INC60.60%36 814
CINTAS CORPORATION40.46%23 360
TELEPERFORMANCE24.93%11 305
EDENRED32.86%11 106
LG CORP--.--%11 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About