Santa Fe A/S : Live Webinar | Join our webinar 'Mobility + Design Thinking = Thrive'...

Design Thinking in an Era of Global Change

Date | Tuesday, October 2

Time | 11:00 AM, U.S. Eastern time

Host | Worldwide ERC ®

In this time of rapid global change, is your organization learning, adapting and creating the right solutions?

With people at the center of each mobilty event, simply reacting to changes and issues can result in negative employee experiences.

Join our Santa Fe Relocation team as we share an overivew of Design Thinking and ways to apply this framework to global mobility challenges. Learn how simple mind shifts, looking at things from a different perspective and asking questions in unique ways can generate innovative, people-centered solutions.

Leading the presentation will be Betsy Welch, CEO Americas for Santa Fe Relocation. Betsy will be joined by Felipe del Corral, Chief Digital Officer and Christine Davis, Marketing Manager, Santa Fe Relocation.

Let us introduce you to a Design Thinking approach that can help your organization adapt and thrive.

