Santa Fe A/S : Relocating a child with special educational needs

Reading time: 3:40 minutes

When it comes to relocating a child with special educational needs, you don't have to do it alone. While parents are often left fighting to get the support that their child needs, by taking the relevant precautions, you can be confident that your child will have a memorable relocation experience and a happy lifestyle as they become settled in their new home. Here at Santa Fe Relocation, we're taking a closer look at what to consider when relocating a child with special educational needs.

Finding a school

When it comes to relocating a child with special needs, it's important that you first find a suitable school for their requirements. While this is usually easier said than done, it's not impossible to find a school that has all the facilities your child needs. Depending on where you are moving to, your child may be able to receive support given in school such as speech therapy. Elsewhere in the world, relocating a child with special educational needs can consist of an EHC plan, which is a plan of care for individuals aged up to 25 who have more compound needs. When looking for a school, it's important to consider your child's age, ability and skills also. For example, if you are moving with a child who requires a wheelchair, this may require more in-depth planning regarding accessibility than if you are moving with a child who has autism - although this will require a different type of planning to ensure your child remains happy at all times. This planning will help ensure that your child has sufficient access to the facilities they need to flourish.

Home sweet home

Before purchasing the first home you lay eyes on, it's important to consider your child's needs. It's important to find a home that is suitable for your child's needs, whether they are educational or physical. This is largely due to sensory sensitives, non-neurotypical concerns and the need to store medical equipment. It's a good idea to discuss your child's specific needs with your real estate agent when it comes to relocating a child with special education needs, as you can gain a greater understanding of the opportunities available for your child in the surrounding areas. There may be a special educational needs school close by, but without a disability club in the surrounding area, your child may struggle to unwind.

Keep your child informed

When relocating your child, it's important that you make sure that they are aware of the coming changes as early as possible. By planting the idea of relocation early on, you can easily reduce the potential levels of stress that your child may experience as a result of moving overseas and leaving their existing lifestyle behind. You want to be open about what is about to happen and honest about what your child can expect prior to, during and post-move. This will help stabilise your child's emotions at each stage of the process and will provide them with additional time to process the idea of the move.

Settling in

When you are relocating a child with special educational needs, it's no hidden secret that settling into your new home and adjusting to your new surrounding will take a little longer. As a result, it's important to prepare yourself in order to provide believable assurance during this transitional period. This includes starting a new school. While your child may be reluctant to listen or communicate their feelings within the first couple of days of living overseas, remaining positive about the move and discussing all the fantastic opportunities your child will have access to at their new place of education and outside of school will help lift any uncertainty which they may be feeling. A child with special needs may require a longer adjustment period than other children, so it is important to keep this in mind throughout the entire process.

Of course, there are numerous other factors you must consider when relocating a child with special needs, but by taking the points listed above into consideration, you can better prepare yourself and your family for an exciting new experience abroad.

If you would like more information on how we can help assist you move, get in touch with a member of our friendly expert team on 0208 961 4141, today.