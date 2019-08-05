Log in
Santa Fe A/S : Relocation is Shortlisted in 6 Categories for the FEM EMMAs APAC awards!

08/05/2019 | 10:45am EDT

We are excited to share that we've been Shortlisted in 6 Categories for the upcoming FEM EMMAs APAC awards!

The EMMAs (Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards) are hosted annually by The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) and take place alongside their regional summit. This year, the FEM APAC summit will be in Singapore on 5 Sept, 2019 at Hotel Fort Canning.

The EMMAsis an evening dedicated to celebrating success, best practice and outstanding contribution to global mobility. The awards celebrate the best and brightest of the global mobility industry and the supporting suppliers and vendors.

Santa Fe Relocation is nominated in the following categories:
+ Best Relocation Management Company of the Year
+ Best International Moving Company of the Year
+ Best Destination Services Provider of the Year
+ Best Thought Leadership or Survey
+ Most Innovative Use of Technology - Bespoke Solution
+ Best Immigration Provider of the Year

Winners will be announced on 5 Sept at the FEM EMMAS APAC ceremony

It's free for all practicing in-house HR & Global Mobility Professionals to attend, please come and support us by registering here

You are also welcomed to contact our Singapore Sr Business Development Manager, Raj Sethi, for any enquiries about our relocation services.

Look forward to seeing everyone in Singapore soon!

Disclaimer

Santa Fe Group A/S published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 14:44:00 UTC
