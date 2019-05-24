Log in
SANTA FE GROUP A/S

Santa Fe A/S : Relocation wins at the 2019 Americas FEM EMMAs

05/24/2019 | 12:13pm EDT

We are pleased to announce that we have been recognized at the 2019 FEM EMMAs Americas region awards!

The EMMAs (Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards) are hosted annually by The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM). This year, the ceremony was held on May 23rd in Dallas, Texas at the Dallas Marriott Center.

The EMMAs events are dedicated to celebrating success, best practiceand outstanding contribution to global mobility. They offer the chance to network with mobility leaders and to see how services providers are driving innovation and quality.

We are honored to receive the following:
WINNER: Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Best Survey and Thought Leadership
HIGHLY COMMENDED: International Moving Company of the Year

Santa Fe values Corporate Social Responsibility and we maintain a strong commitment to the UN Global Compact. We strive to provide exceptional service to our customers, employees and communities, with minimal impact to the environment. For more about the UN Global Compact click here.

Our 2019 Global Mobility Survey continues to be recognized as a leading Thought Leadership piece in the industry. For nearly a decade, our survey has helped HR teams learn how to create more value for their organizations. Download your free copy of the survey here.

To learn more about our services in the Americas region click here.

Thank you to FEM and the judges panel for selecting Santa Fe Relocation in these categories!

Disclaimer

Santa Fe Group A/S published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 16:12:04 UTC
