Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Santa Fe Group A/S    SFG   DK0010006329

SANTA FE GROUP A/S

(SFG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Santa Fe A/S : Rise of business travellers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 07:37am EDT

Santa Fe's 2019 Global Mobility Survey looks at the rise of business travel, and how those shifts in scenarios have changed the nature of how companies move their people across borders.The increasing numbers of frequent business travellers gives rise to immigration and tax risks. Changes in technology, cheap air travel, and the comparative low number of countries 'opening up' to foreign investment as reasons for a shift in the nature of mobility.

Many more organisations use extended business travel or commuter assignments as a replacement for more traditional assignments. Relatively open borders can mean that this is not usually as well tracked as assignment models are, and this can create compliance risks at an organisational level.

Where business travellers are not assignees, there remain a significant number of organisations where unclear processes run the risk of evading compliance; examples include where a business believes Global Mobility is tracking business travellers but hasn't informed Global Mobility that it should be doing this, nor provided an appropriate budget.

So, whether it's business visa Immigration compliance, temporary accommodation booking, cost estimates or compensation reporting, Santa Fe's relocation services can assist you in managing your business travel risk and compliance, anywhere in the world.

We recommend that you stay up to speed on trends and information through our webinars, white papers, surveysand events. Find more in the Mobility Insights section of our website, www.santaferelo.com or read more from the below articles:

Managing Global Mobility programs effectively

How to guarantee and measure ROI in Global Mobility?

Short-term or long-term assignments?

Challenges of female international assignees

How to effectively support and manage a return from an international assignment?

Most challenging assignment destinations: How to overcome multicultural differences?

How to manage dual careers and international assignments?

Disclaimer

Santa Fe Group A/S published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 11:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANTA FE GROUP A/S
07:37aSANTA FE A/S : Rise of business travellers
PU
09/05SANTA FE A/S : Cessation of talks for long-term financing with Proventus Capital..
AQ
09/04IMMIGRATION UPDATE : United Kingdom | Current projected impact of UK Brexit (No ..
PU
08/29IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Malaysia | New Requirements for Nigerian Nationals Relocati..
PU
08/24SANTA FE A/S : Alleged breach of loan covenants - Company announcement No 13/201..
AQ
08/23IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Thailand | Regulation Change – WP3 can be applied at ..
PU
08/16IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Malaysia | New requirements – Dependent pass for newl..
PU
08/16IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Thailand | New Requirements – Medical Certificate for..
PU
08/15IMMIGRATION UPDATE : South Africa | Visa waivers introduced for travellers from ..
PU
08/15SANTA FE A/S : How to guarantee and measure ROI in Global Mobility?
PU
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 32,5 M
Chart SANTA FE GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
Santa Fe Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTA FE GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,70  DKK
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Thaysen President & Chief Executive Officer
Henning Kruse Petersen Chairman
Kevin Paterson Chief Operating Officer
Christian Møller Laursen Group Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Howard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTA FE GROUP A/S-80.58%5
CINTAS CORPORATION59.08%27 389
TELEPERFORMANCE42.69%12 891
EDENRED38.46%11 951
INTERTEK GROUP15.71%11 029
BUREAU VERITAS SA24.42%10 927
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group