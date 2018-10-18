Log in
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD
Santacruz Silver Mining : Reports Results of Annual General Meeting

10/18/2018 | 11:50pm CEST

TSX.V: SCZ
FSE: 1SZ

VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSX.V:SCZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") reports that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held on October 17, 2018, a total of 50,915,529 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 29.2% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date, were voted.

Shareholders approved all matters brought before the meeting and the election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Non-Vote







Arturo Prestamo

28,684,773

87.5

4,081,321

12.5

18,149,435

Federico Villaseñor

32,318,596

98.6

447,498

1.4

18,149,435

Roland Löhner

29,122,596

88.9

3,643,498

11.1

18,149,435

Larry Okada

32,322,596

98.6

443,498

1.4

18,149,435

Barry Girling

32,602,596

99.5

163,498

0.5

18,149,435

 

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed as auditors for the Company and the Company's 2018 Rolling Stock Option Plan was approved.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.
Santacruz is a Mexican focused silver company with two producing silver projects (Veta Grande Project and Rosario Project) and two exploration properties (Minillas Property and Zacatecas Properties). The Company's corporate objective is to become a mid-tier silver producer.

"signed"   
Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,
President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santacruz-silver-reports-results-of-annual-general-meeting-300734033.html

SOURCE Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
