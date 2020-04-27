Santacruz Silver Announces Extension of Filing Deadline for its Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2020) - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (FSE: 1SZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") announces that, as a result of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will be postponing the filing of its annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), which are required to be filed by April 29, 2020 under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

On March 18, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) announced that they would provide issuers with a 45-day extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020, to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company will rely on this exemption with respect to the Annual Filings in accordance with BC Instrument 51-515 -Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements ("BCI 51-515"). The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously to complete and file the Annual Filings and currently expects to have them filed on or prior to the extended filing deadline of June 15, 2020. The Company expects to thereafter deliver the annual financial statements before, or in conjunction with, the delivery of its management information circular for its next annual general meeting as permitted by BCI 51-515.

Until the Annual Filings are filed, management and other insiders of the Company continue to be subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company confirms that since the filing of its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those that have been publicly disclosed as required under applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements.

'signed'

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information please contact:

Arturo Prestamo

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Email: info@santacruzsilver.com

Telephone: (604) 569-1609

