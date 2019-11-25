Log in
Annual Reports and Related Documents

11/25/2019 | 04:43am EST
Please refer to the file attached.

This report has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor ('Sponsor'), Asian Corporate Advisors Pte. Ltd., for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('Exchange'). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this report including the correctness of any of the figures used, statements or opinions made.

This report has not been examined or approved by the Exchange and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this report including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this report.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Foo Quee Yin
Telephone number: 6221 0271

Disclaimer

Santak Holdings Limited published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 09:42:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Chee Hawai Tan Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Keen Whye Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Hwee Beng Loo Operations Director
Weng Wei Ng Executive Director, Head-Finance & Administration
Soh Cheng Lock Engineering Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTAK HOLDINGS LIMITED50.94%6
ATLAS COPCO AB67.55%42 768
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES33.48%37 019
FANUC CORPORATION28.21%36 403
INGERSOLL-RAND42.61%31 172
PARKER HANNIFIN32.70%25 424
