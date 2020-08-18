From Africa to America, businesses and insurers face survival showdowns

* Many insurers reject companies' COVID-19 claims
* Under pressure, some offer cash, settlements
* Some businesses say offers fall short, go to court
* Other companies still left with nothing
PILANESBERG NATIONAL PARK, South Africa, Aug 18 (Reuters) -
W ynand du Toit's safari camp in South Africa's Pilanesberg
National Park lies abandoned, its tents ripped open by baboons
and its survival in the balance after his insurer rejected his
COVID-19 claim.
In the United States, Miami restaurant owner Luis Debayle
has laid off two-thirds of his staff and is desperate for an
insurance payout that could help avert the prospect of closure.
Meanwhile, Munich beer garden boss Christian Vogler is
heading to the German courts in an attempt to wrestle about 1
million euros ($1.2 million) from his insurer.
Businesses around the world, hamstrung by lockdowns, are
facing often-existential showdowns with insurance companies that
are reluctant to pay out on business interruption policy claims
for a disaster unknown in living memory.
The insurers say many such policies exclude pandemics,
require physical damage on premises or do not apply to the
widespread lockdowns seen globally. Facing pressure from
regulators, mounting reputational damage and a wave of lawsuits,
they warn that paying out could sink their industry.
In some countries, including South Africa, France and
Germany, insurers are now opening their chequebooks. But for
many customers, these settlements or ex-gratia payments -
voluntary payouts that do not imply legal liability - fall
short.
Du Toit's interim relief payment amounted to 11% of his
roughly 3 million rand ($172,000) claim and was spent in a
matter of hours. A bigger payout could hinge on a case being
pursued in court against the insurer by another business, which
could take some time to resolve.
His company, including three tented safari camps and 19
staff, was thrown a lifeline when South Africa opened provincial
borders for all travel on Tuesday.
However with about 2 million rand in debts still to pay,
demand uncertain and an ongoing ban on international tourism,
which made up 70% of pre-pandemic revenues, it is going to be
tough to stay afloat without a full payout.
"Make no mistake, I am grateful," said du Toit, but added
that he needs his claim honoured in full.
"That will literally wipe out all of these past five months'
of debt," he said of a full payout. "It's going to be a heavy
burden to try and survive with that."
Du Toit's insurer, Santam, declined to comment.
South African insurers argue their policies were designed to
cover closures following an outbreak of disease to allow
mitigation measures such as deep cleaning, but not national
lockdowns. They say the payments on offer are their attempt to
do right by clients.
"The interim relief measures are there to assist
policyholders as much as the individual insurers can, pending
the legal certainty process," said Viviene Pearson, head of the
South African Insurance Association.
FACING CLOSURE
In France, some cooperative banks and mutual insurers have
offered small firms a "stimulus bonus" or "health-crisis
allowance", ex-gratia payments of in some cases up to 20,000
euros.
The German state of Bavaria has negotiated a settlement
offer that would see insurers pay 15% of companies' claims for
up to 30 days of interrupted operations. Allianz, one
of the country's biggest insurers, says it will extend the offer
to all German clients.
But many hoteliers and restaurants have balked at the
proposal.
Vogler, who runs one of the biggest beer gardens in Munich,
is suing his insurer instead, dismissing the settlement offer as
a "joke".
His insurer, Bayerische Versicherungskammer, declined to
comment on his case but said more than 80% of clients in the
restaurant and hotel industry had agreed to the offer.
Some insurers have yet to pay at all. Businesses in Britain
and Australia have been left with nothing pending the outcome of
legal test cases aiming to clarify whether insurers are liable.
The possibility of a similar test case in South Africa is
under consideration.
U.S. insurers have also resisted, pushing businesses to take
them to court.
One such plaintiff is Debayle, owner of two Nicaraguan
restaurants in Miami, who is still making operational losses.
"We have enough liquidity to continue through 2020, but if
the situation goes well into 2021, then I could see permanently
closing as a real possibility."
U.S. judges have already ruled in favour of insurers in some
cases.
'PAY-BACK TIME'
Globally, insurers say they are paying out on legitimate
claims, but their policies were not designed to cover the
pandemic's cataclysmic fallout.
UBS has estimated the industry could be on the hook for
non-U.S. business interruption losses totalling between $7
billion and $22 billion.
But in the second quarter, the coronavirus dealt a
relatively modest $2.5 billion blow to five insurers with large
U.S. operations.
The virus has prompted many insurers to pull back on writing
new coverage, to toughen terms and raise premiums. Some have
removed pandemics from their coverage and called for state
backing for such policies in the future.
In South Africa, du Toit's staff, including 21-year-old
Thomas Mthisi, finish their maintenance work as impalas graze in
the car park. Mthisi's now set to return to work in October,
after months of relying on food parcels from his church to help
feed his family.
Now is no time for insurers to abandon customers who have
dutifully paid their premiums for years, he said.
"This is pay-back time."
($1 = 0.8442 euros; $1 = 17.4222 rand)
(Reporting by Emma Rumney in Johannesburg, Noor Zainab Hussain
in Bengaluru and Alexander Huebner in Munich; Additional
reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London, Maya Nikolaeva in Paris,
Swati Pandey and Paulina Duran in Sydney Alwyn Scott in New York
and Suzanne Barlyn in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania; Editing
by Joe Bavier and Pravin Char)