SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A.

(SPL)
Santander Bank Polska S A : Appointment of Supervisory Board members for the new term of office

06/23/2020 | 04:27am EDT

Appointment of Supervisory Board members for the new term of office

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (the 'Bank') hereby informs that on 22 June 2020, the Annual General Meeting appointed the Supervisory Board for the new term of office in the following composition:

- Gerry Byrne - Chairman of the Supervisory Board
- Dominika Bettman - Member of the Supervisory Board
- José García Cantera - Member of the Supervisory Board
- Danuta Dąbrowska - Member of the Supervisory Board
- David Hexter - Member of the Supervisory Board
- Isabel Guerreiro - Member of the Supervisory Board
- José Luís de Mora - Member of the Supervisory Board
- John Power - Member of the Supervisory Board
- Jerzy Surma - Member of the Supervisory Board
- Marynika Woroszylska-Sapieha - Member of the Supervisory Board

Supervisory Board Members' CVs are enclosed as separate file.

Documents and Downloads:

Legal basis:
§5 item 5 of the Finance Minister's Ordinance of 29th March 2018 on current and periodic reports published by the issuers of securities and the rules of equal treatment of the information required by the laws of non-member states.

Disclaimer

Santander Bank Polska SA published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 08:26:04 UTC
