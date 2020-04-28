Log in
SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A.

SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A.

(SPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 04/27
145.2 PLN   -0.07%
02:43aSANTANDER BANK POLSKA S A : Polish bank quarterly profit misses forecasts
RE
01/29SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A. : Slide show results
CO
2019SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A. : Slide show Q3 results
CO
Santander Bank Polska S A : Polish bank quarterly profit misses forecasts

04/28/2020 | 02:43am EDT

Santander Bank Polska SA reported a fall in net profit in the first quarter of 2020 to 170 million zloty ($40.5 million), a deeper drop than forecast due to provisions for potential losses connected with the coronavirus crisis.

The results of the Spanish giant's Polish unit offer an early indication of what could happen to the whole sector as the bank opens the results season.

Its net profit was 100 million zloty below expectations of analysts polled by Reuters and 168 million zloty lower than a year before.

The bank, Poland's biggest non-state lender, said it had decided to create a 119 million zloty provision related to "unexpected credit losses" connected to uncertainty over the coronavirus impact on the economy.

The results were worked out in the first quarter, while the first coronavirus infection was registered in Poland on March 4. Analysts have said worse conditions lie ahead.

Poland's economy is expected to contract by 3.6% this year, according to Reuters poll, but the finance minister has already said the recession could lead to a contraction of 4.0-4.5%.

Recent rate cuts will have an additional negative impact on banks results, analysts have said.

Santander Bank Polska also said its net interest income rose to 1.64 billion zloty in the first quarter of 2020, from 1.61 billion a year earlier. Net provisions rose to 466 million zloty, which was higher than forecast.

(Reporting by Gdansk Newsroom and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 3.46% 1.9698 End-of-day quote.-0.97%
SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A. -0.07% 145.2 End-of-day quote.-2.02%
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2020 9 088 M
EBIT 2020 5 111 M
Net income 2020 1 513 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,08%
P/E ratio 2020 9,64x
P/E ratio 2021 7,58x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,63x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,56x
Capitalization 14 823 M
Chart SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Santander Bank Polska S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 239,46  PLN
Last Close Price 145,20  PLN
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 64,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michal Gajewski Chairman-Management Board
Gerald Bernard Byrne Chairman-Supervisory Board
John Patrick Power Member-Supervisory Board
José Luis de Mora Gil-Gallardo Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
David R. Hexter Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A.-2.02%3 545
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.12%276 308
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.77%248 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%194 817
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%192 422
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.04%132 937
