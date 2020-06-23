Log in
SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A.

SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A.

(SPL)
Santander Bank Polska S A : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Santander Bank Polska S.A. Shareholders

06/23/2020 | 04:27am EDT

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Santander Bank Polska S.A. Shareholders

Santander Bank Polska S.A. hereby announces the contents of the resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting on 22 June 2020.

AGM Agenda:

1. Opening of the General Meeting.
2. Electing the Chairman of the General Meeting.
3. Establishing whether the General Meeting has been duly convened and has the capacity to adopt resolutions.
4. Adopting the agenda for the General Meeting.
5. Reviewing and approving the Santander Bank Polska S.A. financial statements for 2019.
6. Reviewing and approving the consolidated financial statements of the Santander Bank Polska S.A. Group for 2019.
7. Reviewing and approving the Management Board's report on the Santander Bank Polska S.A. Group activities in 2019 (which includes report on Santander Bank Polska S.A. activities in 2019).
8. Adopting resolutions on distribution of profit.
9. Giving discharge to the members of Santander Bank Polska S.A. Management Board.
10. Approval for the Santander Bank Polska S.A. Supervisory Board's report on its activities in the 2019, report on the examination of: Santander Bank Polska S.A. financial statements for 2019; consolidated financial statements of the Santander Bank Polska S.A. Group for 2019; report on the Santander Bank Polska SA. Group performance in 2019 including report on Santander Bank Polska S.A. performance in 2019; the Management Board's motion concerning distribution of profit earned in 2019; the Santander Bank Polska Supervisory Board's assessment of the Santander Bank Polska S.A. Group's performance in 2019; adoption of the Supervisory Board assessment of Santander Bank Polska S.A. manner of fulfilling disclosure requirements and outcome of the Supervisory Board's evaluation of the Corporate Governance Rules for Supervised Institutions and applicable remuneration policy assessment; and adoption of suitability assessment of Supervisory Board, and the candidates' for the Supervisory Board suitability assessment.
11. Giving discharge to the members of the Santander Bank Polska S.A. Supervisory Board.
12. Giving discharge to the members of the Santander Securities S.A. Management Board.
13. Giving discharge to the members of the Santander Securities S.A. Supervisory Board.
14. Appointing the Supervisory Board Members for the new term of office.
15. Appointing the Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the new term of office.
16. Adoption of the Remuneration Policy for Supervisory Board Members of Santander Bank Polska S.A. and Remuneration Policy for Management Board Members of Santander Bank Polska S.A.
17. Setting Remuneration for Supervisory Board Members.
18. Adopting the resolution regarding the increase of the Bank's share capital through the issuance of series O ordinary bearer shares, the waiver of the existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights with respect to the series O shares in their entirety, the amendment of the Statutes of the Bank, the application for the admission and introduction of the series O shares to trading on the regulated market operated by the Warsaw Stock Exchange and the dematerialisation of the series O shares, as well as authorisations for the Supervisory Board and for the Management Board.
19. Amendments to the Bank's Statute.
20. Closing the General Meeting.

Legal basis:
Art. 56 ust. 1 pkt 2 Ustawy o ofercie - informacje bieżące i okresowe.

Disclaimer

Santander Bank Polska SA published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 08:26:04 UTC
