Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.    SC

SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.

(SC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Canyon Partners : Sends Presentation to Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 06:31pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, the investment advisor to funds and accounts (together with Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, "Canyon") that beneficially own, in the aggregate, approximately 13.9 million shares, or 4.1% of the outstanding common stock of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. ("Santander" or the "Company") (NYSE: SC), sent the following presentation to the Company via the dealer manager.

The presentation sent to the Company is as follows:

About Canyon Partners LLC
Founded and partner owned since 1990, Canyon employs a deep value, credit intensive approach across its investment platform. Canyon specializes in value-oriented special situation investments for endowments, foundations, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and other institutional investors. The firm invests across a broad range of asset classes, including distressed loans, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, securitized assets, direct investments, real estate, arbitrage, and event-oriented equities. For more information visit: www.canyonpartners.com.   

Media Contact:
Brian Schaffer
Prosek Partners
(646) 818-9229
bschaffer@prosek.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canyon-partners-sends-presentation-to-santander-consumer-usa-holdings-inc-301012145.html

SOURCE Canyon Partners


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOL
06:46pSANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC. : Confirms Tender Offer Terms
PR
06:31pCANYON PARTNERS : Sends Presentation to Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.
PR
02/18SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
02/12Wells Fargo Shuffles Its Business Units -- WSJ
DJ
02/11Scharf Puts Stamp on Wells Fargo With Overhaul of Reporting Lines--Update
DJ
02/11Scharf Puts Stamp on Wells Fargo With Overhaul of Reporting Lines--Update
DJ
01/29SANTANDER CONSUMER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/29SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
01/29SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019..
PR
01/29SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC. : Announces Intent To Commence Tender Offer..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group