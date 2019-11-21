Log in
Santander Consumer : Sandra Broderick Honored as one of the '2019 Women in Auto Finance'

0
11/21/2019 | 12:30pm EST

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC" or "the Company"), today announced that Sandra Broderick, U.S. Head of Operations and Head of Operations for Santander Consumer USA, has been named one of the "2019 Women in Auto Finance" by Auto Fin Journal, an industry trade magazine for automotive and auto fintech executives. The list recognizes the most dedicated and talented professional women throughout the auto finance industry.

In the journal article highlighting the recipients – women who hold some of the most important positions in their respective companies - Sandra emphasized the importance of confidence in the workplace and how women can support each other to find success. "Take a seat at the table, be bold, raise your hand for new challenges, speak up and lean in," she said. "The automotive space has historically been male dominated, but it's important to not let that discourage young women from becoming a driving force in the industry. It's helpful to network and find other women in the industry and join professional groups for women where you can support each other, and share your experiences and challenges and how you dealt with them."

"This distinction comes as no surprise to those of us who work with Sandra every day," said Scott Powell, Chief Executive Officer of Santander US and Santander Consumer USA. "Sandra exemplifies what it takes to be successful in a dynamic and competitive environment, and her ability to build relationships, gain trust and serve as an excellent leader benefits our businesses in innumerable ways. We're lucky to have her on our leadership team." 

The "2019 Women in Auto Finance" honorees were featured on a discussion panel at the Used Car Week 2019 Conference on November 11 in Las Vegas. To see the complete list of honorees and read Sandra's full interview, check out the September/October 2019 issue of Auto Fin Journal.

About Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 2.7 million customers across the full credit spectrum. The Company, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $57 billion as of September 30, 2019, and is headquartered in Dallas. (www.santanderconsumerusa.com)

CONTACT:

Media Relations
Annette Rogers
469.563.4157
media@santanderconsumerusa.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santanders-sandra-broderick-honored-as-one-of-the-2019-women-in-auto-finance-300963237.html

SOURCE Santander Consumer USA Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
